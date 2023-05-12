GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego 12, East Syracuse-Minoa 8: Alaina DiBlasi had eight points in the Oswego girls lacrosse team’s 12-8 victory at East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday.
No half scores were provided by press time.
DiBlasi scored five of the Bucs’ goals, adding three assists in the contest. Kylie Fritton tacked on four goals. Cora Shiel and Mia Fierro both scored a goal.
No goalie statistics were provided by press time.
The Bucs (11-4) host Homer Saturday for their last regular-season contest.
Southern Hills 18, Mexico 5: Southern Hills stormed out to an early 13-2 lead at halftime, and then it never looked back in its 18-5 victory over the Mexico girls lacrosse team on Thursday.
Mexico mustered three goals in the second frame, but couldn’t match the Storm’s offense.
No individual stats for the Tigers were provided by press time.
Mexico (1-12) goes to Cortland on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Fulton 5, Jamesville-DeWitt 2: In the first game of a doubleheader, the Fulton softball team topped Jamesville-DeWitt, 5-2, on Thursday.
The Red Rams scored a run in the first inning and then another in the second inning, but the Red Raiders scored all five of their runs in the third inning to secure the victory.
Riley Storrs hit a grand slam to lead Fulton. Gracie Dempsey had a single and scored a run. Jenna Sitar also singled in the contest. Laura Bartlett, Paityn Cali and Emma Spaulding all scored for the Red Raiders.
At the pitcher’s circle, Dilyn Caza threw four innings, striking out two batters. She allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk. Spaulding, in one inning, threw a strikeout, allowing two hits and a walk.
Jamesville-DeWitt 7, Fulton 0: J-D got the back half of the doubleheader, shutting out the Red Raiders, 7-0.
J-D scored a trio of runs in the first inning, followed by two runs in the third and another pair on the fourth to round out its scoring.
Fulton mustered just three hits in the contest. Abigail Somers singled twice and Meadow Waterhouse also hit a single.
Spaulding threw all four innings at the pitcher’s circle, allowing 10 hits, seven runs and four walks.
Fulton (4-8) plays at Syracuse City on Monday.
Christian Brothers Academy 18, Hannibal 11: A big 11-run fifth inning for Christian Brothers Academy sent it to a high-scoring 18-11 victory on Thursday over the Hannibal softball team.
The teams were tied 6-6 going into the fifth inning before the Brothers exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Both teams scored three more runs in the sixth inning, but CBA still led 18-7. Hannibal scored four runs in the seventh, but couldn’t find the tying run.
Darian Palmer had a home run and two singles to lead the Warriors. Zoey DeRocha and Kiley Emmons singled twice. Emmons also scored three runs. Sandy Allen recorded a single with three runs. Eryka DeRocha added a hit. Tenly Baker singled with a run.
No pitching stats were provided for the Warriors.
Hannibal (6-6) hosts Chittenango Saturday.
BASEBALL
Cazenovia 12, Mexico 2: Mexico started to muster a comeback, but the Tigers’ baseball team couldn’t get enough to avoid the 10-run rule, and Cazenovia won 12-2 in five innings on Thursday.
The Lakers put up seven runs in the first inning, followed by a pair of runs in the fourth. Cazenovia rounded out its scoring in the top of the fifth with three more runs.
Mexico plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Cazenovia preserved the 10-run advantage to end the game early.
Brayden Mack doubled with an RBI and a run. Johnny Greeno also recorded a single. Dylan Vecchio had an RBI, and Jacob Poissant scored for the Tigers.
On the mound, Poissant recorded four innings with a strikeout, allowing four hits, five runs (two earned) and five walks. Greeno, in one inning pitched, allowed four hits, seven runs (four earned) and two walks. Mack, who was also on the mound for an inning, allowed one walk and recorded a strikeout. Carter Robert also recorded an inning on the mound.
Mexico (3-9) hosts LaFayette Saturday.
Christian Brothers Academy 24, Hannibal 0: Christian Brothers Academy threw a no-hitter, and the Hannibal baseball team fell 24-0 on Thursday in four innings.
The Brothers scored five runs in the first, 13 runs in the second and seven in the third to secure the victory.
On the mound, Shawn Pitcher earned the loss with one inning recorded. He allowed seven hits, 18 runs (eight earned) and eight walks. Chris Weldin, in two innings on the mound, struck out two batters, allowing five hits, seven runs (none earned) and five walks.
Aidan Norris also saw an inning on the mound, striking out one batter while allowing one hit and one walk.
Hannibal (1-10) travels to Westhill on Monday.
