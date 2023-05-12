Alaina DiBlasi vs. Syracuse City

Oswego’s Alaina DiBlasi (19) runs through a couple Syracuse City defenders during the Bucs’ game on Tuesday. Most recently, DiBlasi recorded eight points in Oswego’s 12-8 win at East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday.

 Ben Grieco photo

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oswego 12, East Syracuse-Minoa 8: Alaina DiBlasi had eight points in the Oswego girls lacrosse team’s 12-8 victory at East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday.

Recommended for you