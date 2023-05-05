GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego 14, Cortland 4: The Oswego girls lacrosse team secured its sixth-straight victory with a 14-4 win over Cortland on Thursday.
The Bucs stormed out to an early 8-2 lead at halftime, and utilizing staunch defense in the second half, coasted to a 14-4 win over the Purple Tigers.
Mia Fierro had an eight-point night, tallying six goals and two assists. Kylie Fritton recorded two goals and two assists. Amanda Connelly had a pair of goals with an assist. Peyton Bond also scored twice.
Alaina DiBlasi and Alivia Michailidis both scored for the Bucs.
In net, Allyson Bruns recorded the win with five saves, allowing three goals. Makensie Sinclair made one save and allowed one goal.
Oswego (9-3) travels to General Brown on Saturday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cortland 9, Oswego 5: The Cortland boys lacrosse team shut out Oswego in the final quarter, and the Purple Tigers won 9-5 against the Bucs on Thursday.
Cortland led 2-1 after the first frame, then took a 4-2 lead into halftime. The Bucs responded with three goals in the third quarter, but still trailed 6-5 against the Purple Tigers. Cortland scored three more times in the fourth to secure the 9-5 victory.
Logan Crannell scored three goals for the Bucs, while Cooper Fitzgerald added two goals and two assists.
In net, Mac Fitzgerald made 13 saves, allowing nine goals.
The Bucs (2-8) host South Jefferson on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Westhill 3, Fulton 0: The Fulton baseball team was shut out by Westhill, 3-0, on Thursday.
The Warriors scored one run in the bottom of the second and two runs in the bottom of the third to secure the three-run victory.
Robert Briggs and Will Patterson both recorded singles for the Red Raiders.
Patterson also earned the loss with six innings pitched, allowing five hits and three runs.
He struck out three batters in the contest, and allowed three walks.
Fulton (3-6) plays at Syracuse City on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Oswego 5, Fulton 2: The Oswego softball team won 5-2 over Fulton in a 10-inning thriller on Thursday.
Fulton struck first in the bottom of the second inning, and Oswego finally responded in the top of the sixth to tie the game, 1-1. No one scored in the next three innings until the Bucs broke through and scored four runs in the top of the 10th.
The Red Raiders got one run in the bottom half of the inning, but Oswego thwarted the comeback attempt.
Kamryn Bletch recorded two hits with a double for the Bucs, and added an RBI. Maria Sweet added a single with a run. Jordan Caroccio also singled and scored a run. Clara O’Connor tacked on a hit.
Riley Reynolds scored twice and recorded an RBI. Adriana Ellis also added an RBI. Madison Casaletta rounded out the Bucs’ scoring.
On the mound, Sweet pitched all 10 innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing five hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks.
For Fulton, Abigail Somers hit two singles. Gracie Dempsey doubled with a run.
Riley Storrs also doubled. Leanna Rupert and Jenna Sitar both hit singles. Ava Ditton and Meadow Waterhouse recorded RBIs. Laura Bartlett scored a run.
Dilyn Caza went the distance at the pitcher’s circle with four strikeouts, allowing six hits, four runs and one walk.
Oswego (4-5) played at Syracuse City on Friday, but the game ended after press time. Fulton (3-6) plays at Central Square on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Oswego 5, Cortland 1: The Oswego boys tennis team defeated Cortland, 5-1, on Thursday.
Lucas Maniccia won in second singles (2-6, 6-0, 6-0) over Taylor Kyle. In first doubles, Donovan Constanza and Sean Metcalf defeated Corey Smith and Jeremie Hale Jr. (6-4, 6-4). In second doubles, Shiemal Boyde and Leonard Lin defeated Wrangler VanSlyke and Andre Myers (6-2, 7-6).
Brandon Sobrino won by forfeit in third singles. Cooper Therrien and Leon Lin won by forfeit in third doubles.
Westhill 5, Mexico 0: The Mexico boys tennis team was swept by Westhill, 5-0, on Thursday.
