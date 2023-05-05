Mia Fierro vs. ESM

Oswego’s Mia Fierro (9) tries to get a shot under the East Syracuse-Minoa goaltender’s stick during a recent game for the Bucs. In Oswego’s most recent game, Fierro had an eight-point night (6 goals, 2 assists) against Cortland on Thursday. The Bucs are now on a six-game win streak and travel to General Brown Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oswego 14, Cortland 4: The Oswego girls lacrosse team secured its sixth-straight victory with a 14-4 win over Cortland on Thursday.

