GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego 16, Whitesboro 8: The Oswego girls lacrosse team handed Whitesboro its first loss of the season, with the Bucs taking a 16-8 victory on Saturday.
The Bucs took a 10-4 lead into halftime “and did not look back,” Oswego coach Ted Beers said. However, in the second frame, Oswego got into some card trouble and was forced to play two players down for the last 15 minutes of the game.
The Bucs added six goals in the second frame to hold on for the victory.
“Despite having to reduce the number of players on the field we still took care of the ball both on the offense and defense ends of the field and kept the win intact,” Beers aid. “I am proud of how well the team handled the adversity we faced. Being two men down in a game that plays aggressive lacrosse is not easy and we finished the game out on top.”
Alaina DiBlasi led the team with six goals and two assists. Kylie Fritton recorded five goals. Mia Fierro had a three-goal hat trick. Amanda Connelly and Peyton Bond both scored a goal.
In net, Allyson Bruns had seven saves.
Oswego (4-3) hosts Central Square Tuesday.
“We are playing good lacrosse and have been during the season, and we know with nine games left we need to finish strong to put ourselves in a good place for sectional seeding,” Beers said.
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 10, Mexico 5: The Mexico girls lacrosse team fell 10-5 to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Friday.
No half scores were provided, nor were any individual stats for the Tigers provided.
Mexico (0-6) hosts Chittenango on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Fulton 15, Thousand Islands 7: Using a strong opening first quarter, the Fulton boys lacrosse team picked up a 15-7 win at Thousand Islands on Saturday.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 7-1 lead after the first frame, and that proved to be the difference. Both teams were even with three goals each in the second quarter, and then a pair of goals in the third stanza.
Fulton held the Vikings to just one goal in the final quarter, scoring three goals of its own, to take the 15-7 win.
Trevor Doty had a 10-point night (4 goals, 6 assists) to lead the Red Raiders. Landon Wakefield added three goals and four assists. Xavier Doty scored three goals. Daniel Devendorf had a goal with two assists.
Karsen Conn, Ryan Carroll, Andrew Mainville and Mason Kinney all added goals.
In net, Walter Metcalf stopped 10 shots, allowing seven goals.
Fulton (3-3) plays at Syracuse City Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Area outdoor track and field teams competed at the Fulton Invitational on Friday, hosted by the Red Raiders.
There were no team scores kept during the invitational. Here are some of the top individual results from area teams:
Oswego boys
Oswego coach Jeff Gordon said it was “a dominating performance by the Bucs” at the Fulton Invite even with no team score.
Moreno Fenty claimed the crown in the 100-meter dash with a state-qualifier standard time met, clocking in at 11.21 seconds. Fenty also hit the same standard in the triple jump with a distance of 41 feet, 11.25 inches, also earning him first place in that event.
Fenty was part of two winning relays, as well. The 4 x 100m relay of Tyler Beck, Anthony Burke, Jamee Ekman and Fenty finished with an overall time of 46.38. The 4 x 400m relay of Kelwin Reyes, Ekman, Kieran Carter and Fenty clocked in at 3:42.8.
The 4 x 800m relay of Reyes, Elijah LaNigra, Andrew Shaver and Carter earned second place with a time of 9:20.3.
Adam Jaskula placed second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.27 seconds. Jaskula also came in fifth in the 400m hurdles (1:06.54).
Ekman earned sixth in the 110m hurdles (18.96) and in the 400m hurdles (1:07.14).
In the 3,200m, Shaver placed fourth, crossing the finish line at 11:32.72. He also took fifth place in the 1,600m (5:21.27).
Reyes claimed second in the 400m hurdles (1:03.19).
In the 400m, Carter finished second with a time of 55.02.
LaNigra, individually, earned fourth in the 800m with a time of 2:20.02.
Colin Wallace took fifth in the 800m (2:21.72).
For the field events, Beck earned fourth in the triple jump (38 feet, 9.5 inches) and third in the long jump (18 feet, 9.5 inches).
Nathan Freeburn cleared a height of 7 feet, 6 inches to take sixth in the pole vault.
In the discus, Logan Duval had a throw of 100 feet, 5 inches to earn fourth. And in the shot put, he earned fifth with a throw of 34 feet, 10 inches.
Also in the discus, Maximus Pierce earned sixth (97 feet).
Oswego girls
Riley King picked up a pair of first-place finishes in field events. In the discus, she had a throw of 78 feet; and in the shot put she had a distance of 32 feet, 9 inches. King also earned fourth in the 100m hurdles (18.89) and fifth in the 400m hurdles (1:24.02).
Anne Niger earned first place in the 800m (2:30.72). She was also part of two top relays.
The 4 x 800m relay of Niger, Nashalis Reyes, Audrey Donovan and Tatum Winchek finished second with an overall time of 10:52. The 4 x 400m relay of Niger, Donovan, Winchek and Blum claimed the crown, clocking in at 4:27.18.
In the 4 x 100m relay, the team of Chelsea Storms, Julia Pearson, Anelys Moyett and Karime Moyette clocked in at 58.97 to take sixth place.
Winchek finished third in the 400m hurdles (1:16.34) and second in the 1,500m (6:07).
Analysa Moyett took fourth in the 100m (13.91).
In the 3,000m, Laura Bennett earned second place with a time of 13:27. Olivia Kapuscinski took third (13:57) and Maddy Shaver finished fourth (14:02). Shaver also earned fourth in the 1,500m (6:20).
Blum took second in the 400m (1:06.21) and Donovan finished third (1:06.26).
Reyes finished sixth in the 200m (29.81).
Fulton boys
Dykel Ruscitto claimed fourth in the 100m (11.94). He also took sixth in the 200m (24.83).
In the 1,600m, Caleb Turner finished fourth, clocking in at 5:14.38.
Cory Hyman took third in the 110m hurdles (17.68). Xander Belson claimed fifth in the event with a time of 18.93.
Hyman also earned a fourth-place finish in the 400m hurdles (1:04.72).
Fulton’s 4 x 100m relay (no names provided) earned fifth with an overall time of 49.91. The 4 x 400m relay (no names provided) took sixth, clocking in at 4:39.14. The 4 x 800m relay (no names provided) finished fourth (10:07.09).
Fulton girls
Solange Catano-Matip claimed the crown in the 100m dash, clocking in at 13.47. Sydney Sachel finished fifth in the event (14.01).
Catano-Matip also took fourth in the 200m (28.31), closely followed by Ava Demars in fifth (28.37).
Demars claimed first place in the 400m (1:05.01). Harper Ells took fifth in the event (1:08.40).
Luna Catano-Matip took second in the 100m hurdles (18.11).
Josalynn Taylor earned sixth in the 400m hurdles, clocking in at 1:25.47.
Fulton’s 4 x 100m relay (no names provided) finished third with an overall time of 55.53. The 4 x 400m relay team (no names provided) finished third (4:41.21) and the 4 x 800m relay team (no names provided) earned third (11:07.61).
For field events, Adrina Horton cleared a height of 4 feet, 8 inches to take first in the high jump. Sachel took third in the long jump with a distance of 13 feet, 4.25 inches.
In the triple jump, Kaeli McCarthy took the crown in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 6.75 inches.
Liliana Thompson earned second place in the discus (69 feet, 8 inches) while Marissa Crofoot took fourth (63 feet, 5 inches) and Lauren Bradshaw finished fifth (62 feet, 10 inches).
Mexico boys
In the 400m, Brennan McQuown claimed fifth, clocking in at 58.50.
Everett Bryant earned second in the 1,600m (4:43.98) and Aidan Bartlett took sixth (5:21.98).
Bartlett also finished second in the 3,200m (11:06.38) while Logan Fitzgerald came in third place (11:08.24).
In the 110m hurdles, Aiden Barriger took fourth with a time of 18.88.
The Tigers’ 4 x 100m relay (no names provided) finished fourth with an overall time of 49.42, while the 4 x 400m relay (no names provided) earned second (3:50.86).
In the high jump, Jackson LaParr cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches to finish third. Alex Marthia jumped 5 feet, 4 inches, to earn sixth. LaParr also finished second in the long jump (20 feet, 5.75 inches) and third in the triple jump (39 feet, 1.5 inches).
Marthia took fifth in the triple jump (37 feet, 2 inches).
In the pole vault, Barriger cleared a height of 9 feet, 6 inches, to take second. Michael Harris came in fourth with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.
Hannibal boys
In the 200m, Alex Scott took fifth place with a time of 24.79.
Gavin Griffin claimed second in the 800m (2:16.53). Griffin also took fifth in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).
Noah Melita earned third in the 1,600m (4:50.12).
Alex Hall, in the 400m, clocked in at 1:03.91 to take third place. Hall also finished second in the high jump, clearing a height of 5 feet, 8 inches. In the long jump, Hall finished fifth with a jump of 18 feet, 0.75 inches.
Hannibal’s 4 x 100m relay (no names provided) finished sixth with an overall time of 52.19. The 4 x 400m relay (no names provided) clocked in at 4:10.89 to take fourth, and the 4 x 800m relay (no names provided) finished third (9:53).
In the pole vault, Cole Hess cleared a height of 9 feet to claim third place.
Pah Per Hee, in the shot put, had a throw of 34 feet, 11 inches, to take fourth place.
Hannibal girls
Maya Turaj, in the 800m, earned fourth place with a time of 2:54.54.
In the 1,500m, Zoey Turaj earned third (6:19.12).
Lena Turaj claimed the crown in the 100m hurdles (17.59) and in the 400m hurdles (1:15.53). She also finished second in the long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 9.5 inches. In the triple jump, Lena Turaj earned second (31 feet, 4 inches).
Also in the 100m hurdles, Kassidy Hoffman finished sixth (19.75). Hoffman also took fourth in the 400m hurdles (1:18.41).
Hannibal’s 4 x 100m relay (no names provided) finished fifth with an overall time of 57.65, and the 4 x 400m relay (no names provided) took fourth (5:19.94).
In the high jump, Jaidyn Landphere took fifth (4 feet, 4 inches) just ahead of teammate Milina Marchenko (4 feet, 2 inches), who took sixth.
Alison Griffin finished third in the discus (63 feet, 5 inches) and Abigail Stokes took sixth in the event (61 feet, 11.5 inches).
Stokes claimed second in the shot put (25 feet, 2 inches) while teammate Erica Lockhart (24 feet, 1.5 inches) finished fourth.
SOFTBALL
Oswego 11, Cazenovia 3: A five-run fifth inning proved vital for the Oswego softball team, and the Bucs cruised to an 11-3 victory over Cazenovia on Friday.
Oswego jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after three runs in both the first and second innings, but the Lakers plated two runs in the second inning to cut into the deficit. Oswego added five runs in the fifth to round out its second.
The Lakers put one more run on the board in the seventh frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Adriana Ellis had a trio of hits, including a double, with two runs and an RBI. Riley Reynolds added a pair of singles with three runs scored and two RBIs. Maria Sweet had a triple with two runs and two RBIs. Kamryn Bletch had a double with two RBIs. Jordan Caroccio added a triple with two RBIs.
Malia Upcraft tacked on a single. Emery O’Brian (2), Olivia Spath and Madison Casaletta also added runs.
Sweet went the distance on the mound, striking out 13 batters, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and four walks.
The Bucs (2-4) host East Syracuse-Minoa Tuesday.
Pulaski 6, Mexico 1: The Mexico softball team fell 6-1 to host Pulaski on Saturday.
The Blue Devils scored a pair of runs in the first inning then added another run in the third frame. Pulaski rounded out its scoring with three runs in the fifth inning.
Mexico scored its lone run of the game in the sixth inning to avoid the shutout.
Kylee Urquhart and Hailey Comstock both had a pair of hits, while Urquhart scored the Tigers’ run.
On the mound, Comstock threw six innings, striking out three batters. Comstock allowed eight hits, six runs (five earned) and four walks.
Mexico (3-4) hosted Hannibal on Monday but the game ended after press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.