Kylie Fritton vs. Fulton

Oswego’s Kylie Fritton (5) runs up the field during the Bucs’ game against Fulton on April 20. Oswego most recently defeated Whitesboro on Saturday, 16-8. Fritton had five goals in the game.

 Ben Grieco photo

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oswego 16, Whitesboro 8: The Oswego girls lacrosse team handed Whitesboro its first loss of the season, with the Bucs taking a 16-8 victory on Saturday.

