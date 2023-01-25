Oswego girls hockey vs. North Rockland

Members of the Oswego varsity girls hockey team celebrate a goal during a recent game. The Bucs won 4-1 over Canton on Tuesday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

Oswego 4, Canton 1: Mia Fierro had a three-point night for the Oswego girls hockey team in its 4-1 win over Canton on Tuesday.

The Bucs and Canton were tied 1-1 after the first frame, but Oswego tacked on two more goals in the second period to take a 3-1 advantage. The Bucs added one more in the final stanza for good measure to secure the 4-1 win.

