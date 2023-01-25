Oswego 4, Canton 1: Mia Fierro had a three-point night for the Oswego girls hockey team in its 4-1 win over Canton on Tuesday.
The Bucs and Canton were tied 1-1 after the first frame, but Oswego tacked on two more goals in the second period to take a 3-1 advantage. The Bucs added one more in the final stanza for good measure to secure the 4-1 win.
Fierro posted two goals and an assist in the victory. Alaina DiBlasi and Mischa Palmitesso also scored for the Bucs.
Jordan Devendorf and Rosie Wallace added assists.
Nyah Dawson made 24 saves on 25 shots in net.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cortland-Homer 5, Oswego 1: The Oswego boys hockey team fell to a strong Cortland-Homer squad, 5-1, on Tuesday.
C-H led 1-0 after the first period, and added two more goals for a 3-0 advantage after the second frame.
The Bucs got a goal in the third, but it wasn’t enough as C-H tacked on another pair of goals in the third period for the 5-1 win.
Mason Naumann scored for the Bucs.
Duncan Baker and Gavin Ruggio added assists in the contest.
Riley Wallace made 36 saves on 41 shots.
Cazenovia 8, Fulton 3: Three different players scored for Fulton in the Red Raider boys hockey team’s 8-3 loss to Cazenovia on Tuesday.
The Lakers narrowly led 2-1 after the first frame, but then put up four goals in the second period to take a large advantage. Fulton mustered one goal in the second period, and one goal in the third period but couldn’t overcome the large deficit.
Gavin Rodman, Daniel Keegan and Nicolai Tardibone all scored for the Red Raiders.
Daniel Devendorf, Aidan Greeney, Julius Spaights and Tardibone all posted assists.
Alex Miller made 40 saves in net, allowing six goals.
Ontario Bay 7, Watertown IHC 1: The Ontario Bay boys hockey team won big, 7-1, over Watertown IHC on Tuesday.
No period scores or individual stats were provided by press time.
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, Central Square 0: The Fulton girls bowling team picked up its 13th win of the season with a 7-0 sweep over Central Square on Tuesday.
Fulton won by games of 940-408, 672-475 and 910-415. The Red Raiders won the overall match 2,688-1,298.
Addison Nichols posted Fulton’s high score with a 610 (236, 191, 183). Linda Hartmann tacked on a 576 (205, 155, 216). Hailey Payment recorded a 540 (169, 190, 181).
Layna Arnold bowled in the first and third games, adding a 332 (179, 153). Alex Wilcox also competed in two games with a 343 (177, 166).
Miranda Laws rolled a two-game score of 287 (151, 136).
BOYS BOWLING
Cortland 7, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys bowling team was swept by Cortland, 7-0, on Tuesday.
Cortland won with game scores of 852-779, 1,017-784 and 950-827. The Purple Tigers won the overall match 2,819-2,390.
Shiemal Boyde led the Bucs with a three-game score of 525 (173, 169, 183). Dominic Brace rolled a 479 (174, 138, 167). Jayden Martinez added a 462 (170, 155, 137). Zach Truell bowled a 460 (130, 175, 155).
Ben Braun bowled in the first and second games, rolling a 279 (132, 147). Cayden Carpenter also competed in the first two games, scoring a 233 (116, 117).
Terrance Stock (185) and Cooper Therrien (131) bowled in the third game.
Central Square 7, Fulton 0: Mathew Brown led Fulton with a three-game score of 519, but the Red Raider boys bowling team was swept by Central Square, 7-0.
Central Square won by games of 949-448, 632-597 and 972-478. The Redhawks won the overall match 2,553-1,523.
Brown’s three-game series consisted of games of 138, 213 and 168. Mason Fuller bowled a 409 (146, 134, 129). Sean Wright rolled a 370 (109, 128, 133). Nate Havens recorded a 225 (55, 122, 48).
BOYS SWIMMING
Cicero-North Syracuse 94, Oswego 83: The Oswego boys swimming and diving team had six first-place finishes in its 94-83 loss against Cicero-North Syracuse on Tuesday.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Quinten Denkenberger won with a time of 2:23.55, just beating out CNS’s Connor Burke, who came in second with a 2:24.66.
Shane Bond won the 50 freestyle (24.00), edging out CNS’s Joey Swenton (24.56). Bond also won the 100 freestyle, clocking in at 53.13.
Cooper Dawson took the top spot in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:08.95.
Treyse Miller followed that with a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.30).
The 400 freestyle relay of Dawson, Denkenberger, Miller and Bond also won, with an overall time of 3:49.99.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Square 74, Oswego 43: The Oswego boys basketball team fell to Central Square, 74-43, on Tuesday.
The Bucs kept up with the Redhawks during the first half, but struggled in the second half when Central Square “took over the game physically,” Oswego coach Bob Connelly said.
Central Square held a 21-16 advantage after the first quarter, and continued to maintain a small lead going into halftime up 31-25.
The Redhawks exploded for 24 points in the third frame, while limiting the Bucs to just nine points, taking a 55-34 lead into the final quarter. Oswego mustered just nine points in the fourth stanza, and Central Square secured the 74-43 win.
Noah Bwalya led the Bucs with 20 points. Moreno Fenty tacked on eight points, and Michael Fierro recorded six points.
Camden Atkinson (3), James Carr (2), Tommy Kirwan (2) and Kaiden Whiteside (2) rounded out Oswego’s scoring.
