Oswego 6, Saranac Lake 0: The Buc varsity girls hockey team shut out Saranac Lake on Saturday 6-0, and six players posted at least one point.
Oswego scored three goals in the first period, two goals in the second and one goal in the third to secure the win.
Rosie Wallace (2 goals, 1 assist) and Isabelle Dobson (1 goal, 2 assists) both had three-point nights for the Bucs. Alaina DiBlasi (2 assists) also had a multi-point night.
Jordan Devendorf, Mia Fierro and Jordan Caroccio rounded out the scoring for Oswego.
Chelsea Storms made 11 saves to hold Saranac Lake scoreless.
Oswego 2, Malone 0: Oswego swept the weekend with a 2-0 win over Malone on Sunday, also making it back-to-back shutouts.
Nyah Dawson made 24 saves to preserve the shutout.
Wallace and Mischa Palmitesso both scored for the Bucs, while Fierro recorded an assist.
WRESTLING
Hannibal 47, Oswego 24: Behind six pins, the Hannibal varsity wrestling team defeated county rival Oswego 47-24 on Friday.
Zenon Derocha recorded the first pin for the Warriors in the 126-pound weight class, winning by fall over Max Steiger at :20. Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) pinned Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez at 1:32.
Caleb Moore (160 pounds) won by fall over Theodore Gosier at 3:06, followed by Pah Per-hee (172 pounds) pinning Matthew Willis at :14.
Also recording victories for Hannibal were Drew Butterfield (189 pounds) with a pin against Hayden Sanders at 2:36. Nicholas Kaufman won by fall over Evan Sanders at 3:24.
Oswego’s Nicholas Thompson won by pin over Brandon Turaj at :32.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fulton 110, Auburn 59: The Fulton varsity swimming and diving team had nine first-place finishes in its 110-59 win at Auburn on Friday.
The Red Raiders also took first, second and third place in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle.
Christopher Mandart claimed two of the team’s first-place finishes, taking top spot in the 200 I.M. (2:17.25) and the 500 freestyle (5:40.56).
Also taking first place were Bryce Rogers in the 50 freestyle (22.94) and T.J. Clayton in the 100 butterfly (54.44). Claire Murray (1:09.46) narrowly edged out teammate Connor Klock (1:09.56) in the 100 backstroke.
Aidan Caples took the 100 breaststroke, finishing with a time of 1:12.03.
Fulton also won all three relays. The team of Mandart, LaDue, Rogers and Patterson won the 200 medley relay (1:54.44), followed by Klock, LaDue, Caples and Clayton taking the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.47).
The team of Ames, Clayton, LaDue and Rogers won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.38.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 65, Fulton 60: Sam Cotton recorded 18 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Fulton varsity boys basketball team fell 65-60 at Auburn on Friday.
Auburn led 17-16 after the first quarter, and Fulton kept it close at halftime (34-30) and heading into the fourth quarter (48-44). But a 17-point quarter from the Maroons kept them on top to secure the win.
Also reaching double-digit points were Tyler Ditton (13) and Aiden Trude (10).
Cotton was all over the court, recording eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Aidan Baldwin and Trevor Hendrickson added eight points each, while Alex Crisafulli tacked on three points.
Phoenix 54, Mexico 38: Three players hit double-digit points for the Mexico varsity boys basketball team’s 58-34 loss to Phoenix on Saturday.
Jackson LaParr led the Tigers with 11 points, while Jacob Poissant and Teajinn Ingersoll both notched 10 points. Josiah Russell (3) and Mason Zych (4) rounded out the scoring for Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.