Rosie Wallace vs. Skaneateles

Oswego’s Rosie Wallace skates into the offensive zone against Skaneateles on Dec. 6. Wallace had four points in two games this past weekend for the Buc varsity girls hockey team.

 Ben Grieco photo

Oswego 6, Saranac Lake 0: The Buc varsity girls hockey team shut out Saranac Lake on Saturday 6-0, and six players posted at least one point.

Oswego scored three goals in the first period, two goals in the second and one goal in the third to secure the win.

