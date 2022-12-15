Varsity roundup: Oswego girls hockey sneaks by Canton Dec 15, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oswego’s Mia Fierro winds up for a shot during the Buc varsity girls hockey team’s game against Skaneateles earlier this season. Oswego defeated Canton 3-2 on Wednesday in its most recent contest. Ben Grieco photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.DiBlasi had a goal and an assist, while Rosie Wallace and Mischa Palmitesso both tacked on goals for Oswego. Nyah Dawson allowed made 19 saves on 21 shots.WRESTLINGAuburn 30, Oswego 17: Three wrestlers posted wins in the Buc varsity wrestling team’s 30-17 loss to Auburn on Wednesday.At the 138-pound weight class, Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez won by technical fall (19-4) at 4:14 over Connor Barrigar. Theodore Gosier (160 pounds) pinned Gavin Walsh at 4:28. Hayden Sanders (215 pounds) won by fall at 1:44 over Ray Walker.Cazenovia 34, Hannibal 33: The Hannibal varsity wrestling team made a strong comeback attempt against Cazenovia, but ultimately fell 34-33 on Wednesday.Zenon Derocha (126 pounds) pinned Jacob Gentner at 2:24, followed by a pin from Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) over Bryce Odessa at 1:42.At 172 pounds, Pah Per-hee pinned Finn Tobin at 4:52. Nicholas Kaufman (189 pounds) won by a 4-2 decision over Riley Fowler.Drew Butterfield won the 215-pound weight class by pinning Exazander Simzer at 2:46. Ethan Thibault (285 pounds) won by fall over Kaleb Hurley at 3:53.Marcellus 38, Mexico 33: The Mexico varsity wrestling team won the first five bouts in its match against Marcellus, however the Mustangs won the last five to secure the 38-33 win over the Tigers.Noah Becker (102 pounds) and Atreyu Defalco (110 pounds) both won by forfeit.At 118 pounds, Kyren Stock pinned Jack Burton at 3:00, followed by a technical fall win for Elia Manishiwme (126 pounds) over Dallas Wilson, winning 18-3.Michael Harris (145 pounds) won a 12-2 major decision over Charles Orr.In the 285-pound weight class, Dakota Defalco pinned Gable Lafleur at 4:50. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton panel to recommend new logo, mascot DEC: NYC hunter who shot deer didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’ Oswego City Council won’t take $401 couch violation lying down Fulton cuts tax rate, increases services Influenza cases on the rise in Oswego County and nationally State audit suggests minor changes Latest e-Edition December 15, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRestaurants for sale: Owners are ready to retire‘We’re hoping that everybody responsible is brought to justice’Police: Mother, cousin sexually abused woman for 7 yearsMannion leads Senate race amid long recountDavid J. ReidyLisa Waldron accused of stealing disability checks from sonScriba firefighters douse mobile home fireMichael Anthony Quigley Sr.Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical LeadersLand Bank demolishes longtime Hannibal eyesore ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
