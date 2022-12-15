Mia Fierro vs. Skaneateles

Oswego’s Mia Fierro winds up for a shot during the Buc varsity girls hockey team’s game against Skaneateles earlier this season. Oswego defeated Canton 3-2 on Wednesday in its most recent contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

Oswego 3, Canton 2: Alaina DiBlasi had a two-point night in the Oswego varsity girls hockey team’s 3-2 win at Canton on Wednesday. 

Canton led 2-1 after the first period, but an equally balanced attack of one-goal periods led the Bucs to a 3-2 victory.

