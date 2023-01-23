Oswego GHKY Seniors

Pictured are the senior members from the Oswego varsity girls hockey team. From left are Nealy Pippin, Jordan Caroccio, Mia Fierro, Isabelle Dobson, Rosie Wallace and Nyah Dawon. Nikki Regan is missing from the photo.

 Ben Grieco photo

From Friday

Oswego 8, North Rockland 0: Celebrating its senior team members, the Oswego girls hockey team posted an 8-0 shutout over North Rockland on Friday.

Recommended for you