From Friday
Oswego 8, North Rockland 0: Celebrating its senior team members, the Oswego girls hockey team posted an 8-0 shutout over North Rockland on Friday.
The Bucs led 4-0 after the first period and then tacked on three more goals in the second frame to take a 7-0 lead. Oswego added one more goal in the final stanza for the final 8-0 score.
Mischa Palmitesso led the Bucs with four points (2 goals, 2 assists). Alaina DiBlasi tacked on three points (2 goals, 1 assist). Natalee Miller (1 goal, 1 assist), Rosie Wallace (2 assists) and Jordan Caroccio (1 goal, 1 assist) posted multi-point nights as well.
Alyssa Carr and Nealy Pippin scored one goal each. Jordan Devendorf, Isabelle Dobson and Mia Fierro all recorded one assist each.
Nyah Dawson made just seven saves in 35 minutes of action to record the win. Chelsea Storms made one save in the remaining 10 minutes of action.
From Saturday
Adirondack United 3, Oswego 0: The Buc girls hockey team fell 3-0 to Adirondack United on Saturday.
Adirondack scored two power-play goals in the first period and scored its final goal in the third period.
Dawson made 23 saves on 26 shots.
WRESTLING
The Oswego wrestling team went 0-3 at the Phoenix Quad Meet on Saturday. The Bucs fell 48-21 against Phoenix, lost 42-18 vs. Cortland and then dropped their match against Whitesboro, 36-27.
Jose Ramos and Kevin Gregory both picked up two wins during the tournament.
Ramos (126 pounds) pinned Gage Burlingame (Cortland) at 2:26, and won by fall over John Greico (Whitesboro) at 3:43. Gregory, in the 152-pound weight class, won an 8-7 decision over Matt Caltabiano (Phoenix), and then pinned Lukas Koch (Whitesboro) at 1:34 in the 145-pound weight class.
Against Phoenix, Matthew Willis (172 pounds) won by pin over Logan Collett at 1:00. Matthew Murray (118 pounds) and Hayden Sanders (189 pounds) won by forfeit.
Against Cortland, Garret Pickens (160 pounds) and Evan Sanders (215 pounds) won by forfeit.
Against Whitesboro, Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez (138 pounds) won a 13-8 decision against Giovanni Lang. Hayden Sanders picked up a win by fall over Julian Norris at 2:24. Murray, at 118 pounds, won by forfeit.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
JD/CBA 96, Oswego 82: The Oswego boys swimming and diving team narrowly fell to Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy on Friday, 96-82.
The Bucs had six first-place finishes in the meet.
Shane Bond won the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in at 23.71. Quinten Denkenberger took the 100 freestyle (57.55). Cooper Dawson finished the 500 freestyle in 5:53.23 to take the top spot. Dylan Danseco won the 100 backstroke in 1:15.28, and Treyse Miller finished the 100 backstroke in 1:06.93 to win the event.
The 400 freestyle relay of Bond, Denkenberger, Dawson and Miller also won with an overall time of 3:53.92.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 76, Fulton 55: Grace Clary had 16 points to lead the Fulton girls basketball team, but the Red Raiders ultimately fell 76-55 against Auburn on Friday.
Auburn led 18-13 after the first frame. Fulton outscored the Maroons 15-14 in the second frame, but still trailed 32-28 going into halftime.
The Maroons put up 25 points in the third quarter, limiting Fulton to 14, and scored 18 more points in the final stanza to secure the 76-55 victory.
Kayla McCraith had 12 points for Fulton. Laura Bartlett and Alison Mainville tacked on six points each. Madison Baum recorded five points. Riley Niver and Carleigh Patterson contributed three points apiece.
Mariah Janes and Leanna Rupert rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Mexico 42, Chittenango 40: The Mexico girls basketball team’s win streak has hit double digits, securing its 10th consecutive win after a 42-40 victory over Chittenango on Friday.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 15-6 lead after the first quarter. But Chittenango crawled back with a 14-8 second quarter for a 23-20 halftime, in favor of Mexico.
The Bears continued to claw back, doubling up the Tigers in the third frame 12-6, to take a 32-29 lead into the final stanza.
But Mexico tacked on 13 points, limiting Chittenango to eight points, in the final quarter for the 42-40 win.
Anyssia Ingersoll and Ella McCoy both scored 13 points to lead Mexico. Ella Blunt had 10 points in the contest. Emma Lawler recorded seven points. Giana Cutuli recorded three points. Caprice Cutuli tacked on two points.
Hannibal 45, Cazenovia 30: The Hannibal girls basketball team used a strong 15-5 first quarter and held onto the lead to secure a 45-30 win over Cazenovia on Friday.
After the first frame, the Warriors scored eight more points in the second quarter to take a 23-11 lead into halftime.
Cazenovia came out if the intermission with 13 points, but the Warriors still held a 34-24 advantage. Hannibal closed out the game with an 11-point fourth stanza to hold on for the 45-30 win.
Tenly Baker led the Warriors with 19 points, followed by Olivia Kuc, who added 11 points. Samantha Emmons tacked on 10 points.
Riley Somers (3 points) and Sophia Salladin (2 points) rounded out the scoring for Hannibal.
BOYS HOCKEY
Saranac 7, Ontario Bay: The Ontario Bay boys hockey team fell 7-4 to Saranac on Saturday.
Saranac shut out the Storm 3-0 after the first period. Both teams scored two goals in the second period, and added two more each in the third, but the first period proved vital for Saranac.
David Stern and Zach Blevins both recorded a goal and an assist each. Bryce Goodnough and Tucker Lyndacker both scored for Ontairo Bay as well.
Colin Bennett made 23 saves on 30 shots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cortland 55, Oswego 46: The Oswego boys basketball team dropped its contest to Cortland on Friday, 55-46.
The game was close throughout the entire contest, and the Purple Tigers held just a 12-10 lead after the first frame. Cortland continued to have an advantage at halftime, leading 29-21 after two frames.
Oswego cut the gap at the end of the third quarter, trailing 38-32. The Bucs continued to cut into the deficit during the final frame, and Oswego was down by four points with two minutes remaining.
Cortland sealed the win at the free-throw line, securing the 55-46 victory.
“Once again, the young Oswego squad battled throughout the contest against a much more experienced team,” coach Bob Connelly said.
Tommy Kirwan led the Bucs with 11 points. Noah Bwalya tacked on 10 points. James Carr recorded nine points. Camden Atkinson scored eight points.
Moreno Fenty (5 points) and Kyle Weeks (3 points) rounded out Oswego’s scoring.
Cazenovia 75, Hannibal 38: The Cazenovia boys basketball team had three 20-point-plus quarters to secure its 75-38 win over Hannibal on Friday.
The Lakers led 26-11 after the first quarter, then took a 46-23 advantage into halftime. Cazenovia tacked on 20 more points in the third frame for a 66-35 lead. Hannibal recorded three points in the final frame, but ultimately fell 75-38.
Brady Kuc scored 13 points to lead the Warriors. Cole Hess added eight points. James Moore recorded five points.
Alexander Wilder, Jaiden Koskowski and Noah Waldron scored three points each. Michael Soper (2 points) and Jacob Remillard (1 point) rounded out the scoring for the Warriors.
Mexico 39, Indian River 38: The Mexico boys basketball team picked up a non-league win over Indian River on Saturday, 39-38.
Mexico held a tight 10-9 lead after the first quarter, but Indian River climbed back to take a 20-17 advantage into halftime. The Tigers still trailed 29-23 going into the final frame.
Mexico recorded 16 points in the final quarter to secure the 39-38 win.
No individual stats were provided for Mexico.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.