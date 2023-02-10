TRACK AND FIELD
The Oswego and Fulton varsity indoor track and field teams competed at the Section III Class A championship meet on Thursday at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
The Oswego boys claimed seventh (21 points) while the Oswego girls took eighth (21 points). The Fulton boys finished fifth (29 points) and the Fulton girls were sixth (26 points).
Here are the podium finishes for the teams.
Oswego boys
Brodie Wood finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a personal-best time of 11:54.51.
In the 4 x 400m relay, Jamee Ekman, Daniel Dunn, Elijah LaNigra and Kieran Carter took fifth, clocking in at 3:56.40.
Oswego had two top-six finishes in the 1,600m. Daniel Dunn, with a personal best time of 4:48.19, took second in the event, while teammate Andrew Shaver finished fourth in 5:07.39.
The 4 x 800m squad of Dunn, Ekman, LiNigra and Andrew Shaver finished fourth, clocking in at 9:33.39.
Clearing a height of 5 feet, 2 inches, Anthony Burke took sixth in the high jump.
Oswego girls
The 4 x 400m relay squad of Noladia Blum, Audrey Donovan, Anne Niger and Madeleine Shaver claimed the Class A crown in the event with an overall time of 4:24.30. That time is not only the Bucs’ season best, but a state qualifier time and a national qualifier time.
Donovan, individually, finished the 600m in 1:53.84 to take fifth place.
Oswego’s 4 x 800m relay of Donovan, Kaitlyn Donoghue, Niger and Shaver took fifth with an overall time of 11:23.16.
In the shot put, Riley King took sixth with a distance of 26 feet, 9 inches. King also took third in the weight throw with a throw of 36 feet, 1 inch.
Fulton boys
Tyler Mills claimed the Class A crown in the 55m dash with a personal-best time of 6.77. He just out-ran Whitesboro’s Jack Towns, who finished in 6.80.
Cory Hyman took fifth in the 55m hurdles with a personal-best time of 9.15.
In the 300m, Ryan Carroll took fifth with a personal-best time of 38.01. Carroll also took home the Class A crown in the triple jump with a personal best jump of 41 feet, 10.25 inches, which places him in the top 50 in New York.
The 4 x 200m relay of Carroll, Braedon DePoint, Andrew Mainville and Mills secured fourth, clocking in at 1:38.80.
Ethan Demars took sixth in the weight throw with a personal-best distance of 39 feet, 9 inches.
Fulton girls
Fulton’s 4 x 400m relay of Ava Demars, Natalie Frost, Kaeli McCarthy and Solange Catano-Matip secured fifth with a time of 4:38.00.
Joslyn Cantine, in the 1,000m, finished third with a personal record of 3:32.34.
In the 55m dash, Olivia Hendrickson took fifth, clocking in at 7.91. Hendrickson also took fourth in the 300m, clocking in at 44.41, which is a personal-best time. Hendrickson finished fourth in the high jump, clearing a height of 4 feet, 8 inches.
Luna Catano-Matip finished in 10.13 to take fifth in the 55m hurdles.
The 4 x 200m relay of Solange Catano-Matip, McCarthy, Luna Catano-Matip and Demars took fifth, finishing in 1:57.80.
Individually, McCarthy finished fourth in the triple jump with a personal best distance of 32 feet.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mexico 63, Homer 51: Anyssia Ingersoll became just the fourth student-athlete at Mexico to join the 1,000-point club, propelling the Tigers to a 63-51 victory over Homer on Thursday.
Ingersoll recorded her 1,000th point on a free throw during the contest.
“Amazing things happen when a group of kids totally 100% commit to something,” Mexico coach Dominick Anthony said on Twitter after the game. “It’s so hard to find these days. So proud of these seniors, Anyssia and more importantly, the team.”
The Tigers led over Homer 16-11 after the first frame, but Homer exploded for 23 points in the second quarter. Mexico was limited to just two points, giving the Trojans a 34-18 lead at halftime.
Mexico bounced back in the third with 16 points, but still trailed 43-34. The Tigers gave Homer a taste of its own medicine in the final stanza, putting up 29 points while limiting the Trojans to just eight points to come away with the 63-51 victory.
No individual stats from the game for Mexico were provided by press time.
