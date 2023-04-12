BOYS LACROSSE
Cortland 12, Oswego 2: Logan Crannell scored both goals for the Oswego boys lacrosse team in its 12-2 loss to Cortland on Tuesday.
Cortland jumped out to an early 5-1 lead after the first frame, but the Bucs were shut out in the second and third quarters.
The Purple Tigers scored a pair of goals in the second stanza, adding four more goals in the third.
Both teams scored a goal in the final quarter, with Cortland coasting to the 12-2 victory.
Outside of Crannell’s two goals, Tanner Defren added an assist. In net, Mac Fitzgerald made 12 saves.
Oswego (1-3) takes on Auburn Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego 15, Cortland 6: The Oswego girls lacrosse team earned its first league win of the season, topping Cortland, 15-6, on Tuesday in Cortland.
The Bucs’ stifling defense limited Cortland, and the Bucs took a 9-1 lead into halftime, to give them “some breathing room,” coach Ted Beers said.
While the Purple Tigers scored five goals in the second half, Oswego added six goals in the second frame to secure victory.
Beers noted Oswego’s ball movement as a positive from the contest, adding that “everyone contributed” to the win with a good spread of points among players.
He also highlighted the defense that “responded very well against several Cortland attacks.”
“We knew we would see a good draw player in the Cortland senior we faced,” Beers said. “Pre-game discussion was come out fast and hard like we did against Caz and the girls answered.”
Alaina DiBlasi led Oswego with six goals and one assist, and Mia Fierro added four goals and two assists. Amanda Connelly had two goals and one assist. Peyton Bond tacked on a goal and five assists.
Elizabeth Furlong scored her first varsity goal, while Cora Shiel also scored for the Bucs.
In net, Allyson Bruns made four saves, allowing just one goal. Makensie Sinclair stopped three shots, allowing five goals.
Oswego (2-0) will travel to Auburn Thursday.
“We know it will be a very tough game as Auburn has several girls who can score, and some very talented draw players,” Beers said. “The plan is to continue the ball movement we have had the first two games and focus in on staying in our defensive plays, and we will bring Auburn a good game.”
SOFTBALL
Hannibal 9, Cazenovia 2: The Hannibal softball team opened its season with a 9-2 win over Cazenovia on Tuesday.
The teams were tied after the first inning, but Hannibal scored three runs in the second inning and added another in the fourth to hold onto a 5-1 lead. Cazenovia scored a run in the top of the sixth, but the Warriors added four more for some breathing room in the bottom of the sixth to take the 9-2 victory.
Tenly Baker recorded three hits and four runs. Kiley Emmons added three hits — one of which was a home run — two RBIs and a run. Darian Palmer also tacked on three hits with two RBIs and a run. Zoey Derocha contributed three hits, three RBIs and a run. Sandy Allen had a hit, a run and an RBI. Olive Somers also had a hit and a run.
Baker recorded seven innings on the mound, striking out nine batters, allowing one hit, two runs and seven walks.
The Warriors (1-0) travel to Phoenix Thursday.
Cortland 7, Oswego 2: Cortland scored three unearned runs in the second inning, propelling it to a 7-2 win over the Oswego softball team on Tuesday in Cortland.
Malia Upcraft led off the third inning with a double for the Bucs, but was left stranded on base. The Purple Tigers capitalized “on more defensive miscues” later in the contest to secure the victory, coach Brad Shannon said.
Cortland added one run in the fourth frame, one in the fifth and a pair of runs in the sixth.
Oswego did score runs in the sixth and seventh inning to avoid the shutout.
Upcraft had two hits in the game, including the double, and Maria Sweet added a triple and an RBI for the Bucs. Kamryn Bletch and Clara O’Connor both recorded singles, while Bletch tacked on an RBI.
O’Connor and Gracie Rendel both scored for Oswego.
On the mound, Sweet pitched all six innings, recording 12 strikeouts, allowing five hits and seven runs.
Oswego (0-1) hosts Pulaski on Saturday.
“First game jitters were evident. It was Cortland’s fourth game and that was probably the difference,” Shannon said. “Two equally matched teams, they made the plays and we did not. I look forward to our home game against them in May.”
Marcellus 14, Mexico 0: The Marcellus softball team threw a no-hitter against Mexico, 14-0, on Tuesday.
Hailey Comstock, Kacee Killam and Brooke Marks all reached base by a walk. On the mound, Comstock recorded six innings, striking out seven batters, allowing nine hits, 14 runs (13 earned) and 11 walks.
The Tigers (0-1) host Chittenango Thursday.
BASEBALL
Marcellus 6, Mexico 5: The Mexico baseball team fell in a nail-biter, 6-5, after Marcellus had a walk-off in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday.
Marcellus struck first, adding runs in the first, second and third innings to take a 3-0 lead. The Tigers scored in the top of the fourth to cut into the deficit, but the Mustangs regained a three-run lead after the fifth inning, 4-1.
The Tigers scored a run in the top of the sixth and then added three runs in the top of the seventh to boast a 5-4 lead, before Marcellus tied things up in the bottom of the seventh frame. Marcellus walked it off in the bottom of the eighth to take the 6-5 victory.
Adam Pluff led Mexico with two hits and a run. Evan Lenhart added a hit with three RBIs.
Jacob Poissant recorded a run and an RBI, while Trevor Coe tacked on a hit and a run. Carter Robert and Evan Hansen also recorded hits.
Brayden Mack and Johnny Greeno rounded out the scoring, and Mack added three stolen bases.
On the mound, Greeno recorded 5.2 innings with five strikeouts, allowing four hits and four runs (three earned), alongside four walks. Robert threw 2.0 innings with three strikeouts, allowing four hits, two runs and two walks.
Mexico (1-2) will take on Chittenango Thursday.
Cazenovia 15, Hannibal 8: A six-run third inning proved vital for Cazenovia, and the Hannibal baseball team fell 15-8 on Tuesday against the Lakers.
The Warriors held a narrow 4-3 lead after the first inning before the Lakers added a pair of runs in the second. Six runs in the third inning for Cazenovia, plus two from Hannibal in the bottom of the frame, put the Lakers up 11-6.
Cazenovia held onto a 14-8 lead after the fourth inning before the Lakers scored one more run in the top of the sixth inning to round out the 15-8 final score.
Logan Longley had two hits — including a double — with a stolen base and two runs. Noah Waldron recorded a double with an RBI and a run. Christopher Weldin also recorded a hit, an RBI and a run. Alex Miller recorded a hit and a run.
Donald MacFarland had a hit, and James Moore recorded a run and an RBI. Shawn Pitcher tacked on a run and an RBI. Aidan Norris contributed a run.
Hannibal utilized four pitchers in the contest. Pitcher saw three innings on the mound, striking out two batters, allowing two walks, a hit and a run. Christopher Weldin recorded the loss, throwing two innings and striking out four batters. He allowed six hits and eight runs, alongside three walks.
Norris pitched an inning with a strikeout, allowing a hit and three runs, walking five batters. Eli Chillson allowed two hits, three runs and a walk in one inning on the mound.
Hannibal (1-1) travels to Phoenix Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Cicero-North Syracuse 7, Fulton 0: The Fulton boys tennis team was swept by Cicero-North Syracuse, 7-0, on Tuesday.
