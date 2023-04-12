Cooper Fitzgerald vs. Cortland

Oswego’s Cooper Fitzgerald (8) runs up the field while protecting the ball during the Buc varsity boys lacrosse team’s 12-2 loss against Cortland on Tuesday.

 Abigail Conpropst photo

BOYS LACROSSE

Cortland 12, Oswego 2: Logan Crannell scored both goals for the Oswego boys lacrosse team in its 12-2 loss to Cortland on Tuesday.

