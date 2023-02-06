Auburn 71, Oswego 60: The Oswego boys basketball team’s comeback fell just short against Auburn, falling 71-60 on Saturday.
Auburn quickly jumped out to an early 8-0 lead before the Bucs clawed back, trailing just 13-11 after the opening frame. But the Maroons showed some offensive prowess, taking a 40-21 lead going into halftime.
While Oswego continued to battle back, it trailed 51-36 after three quarters. Oswego got as close as nine points in the final frame, but the veteran leadership of Auburn secured the victory with 12 free throws in the fourth quarter — securing the 71-60 win.
“This could have been our best overall effort of the season. We lost to them by 29 points earlier in the season,” Oswego coach Bob Connelly said. “Trailing by 19 points at halftime, it would have been easy to just throw in the towel, but we came out and won the second half. (Auburn) put the game away at the foul line.”
Moreno Fenty led Oswego with a season-high 23 points. Noah Bwalya also had a season-high 22 points.
Michael Fierro tacked on seven points. Camden Atkinson recorded six points. Tommy Kirwan added two points.
MORE BOYS BASKETBALL
Syracuse ITC 67, Mexico 44: Wyatt Chamberlain recorded 18 points for Mexico, but the Syracuse ITC boys basketball team came away with a 67-44 win over the Tigers on Saturday.
The Eagles led 19-6 after the first quarter, but both teams scored 16 points in the second frame, with Syracuse ITC leading 35-22 at halftime.
Another tight 17-15 third stanza gave Syracuse a 52-37 advantage going into the final quarter. Mexico was limited to just seven points in the final frame, and the Eagles secured the 67-44 victory.
Brayden Mack recorded 15 points for the Tigers. Ryan Romanowski and Josiah Russell had five points apiece. Malachi Forsthoffer tacked on three points.
Jackson LaParr and Mason Zemotel both scored two points to round out Mexico’s scoring.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 54, Oswego 31: The Auburn girls basketball team’s defense proved vital in its 54-31 win over Oswego on Saturday.
The Maroons took an early 11-7 lead after the first quarter, then limited Oswego to just two points in the second frame to bring a 29-9 advantage into halftime. Auburn’s offense exploded for 23 points in the third stanza, leading 52-19.
The Bucs scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, but Auburn coasted to a 54-31 win.
Peyton Bond led Oswego with eight points. Maria Sweet tacked on six points. Sophia Babcock added five points.
Maria Warner contributed four points. Riley Reynolds, Alexandria Woodward, Adriana Ellis and Alexa Kuzawski all recorded two points.
Mexico 45, Syracuse West 38: The Mexico girls basketball team won its 14th game of the season with a 45-38 victory over Syracuse West on Saturday.
No quarter scores or individual stats were provided by press time.
