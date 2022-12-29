Jacob Morse vs. New Hartford

Oswego’s Jacob Morse winds up for a shot for the Buc varsity boys hockey team against New Hartford on Dec. 5. Oswego won 6-1 at Auburn on Wednesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

AUBURN — Ian Cady had four points (2 goals, 2 assists) to lead the Oswego boys hockey team to a dominant 6-1 win over Auburn on Wednesday.

Auburn squeaked out to a 1-0 lead after the first frame, but the Bucs responded heavily with five goals in the second period and another goal in the third frame to secure the victory.

