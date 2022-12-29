AUBURN — Ian Cady had four points (2 goals, 2 assists) to lead the Oswego boys hockey team to a dominant 6-1 win over Auburn on Wednesday.
Auburn squeaked out to a 1-0 lead after the first frame, but the Bucs responded heavily with five goals in the second period and another goal in the third frame to secure the victory.
Also scoring for the Bucs were Louis Roman, Brayden Miller, Owen Seubert and Mason Naumann.
Jacob Morse posted two assists in the game. Naumann, Lucas Bruns, Duncan Baker, Riley Wood, Miller and Seubert also recorded one assist each.
Riley Wallace made 24 saves on 25 shots.
MORE BOYS HOCKEY
Cazenovia 7, Ontario Bay 5: Five players had multi-point nights in the Ontario Bay boys hockey team’s 7-5 loss to Cazenovia on Wednesday.
Cazenovia held a 2-1 lead after the first period, and both teams put up four goals in the middle frame for a 6-5 score heading into the third period. Cazenovia scored one more goal in the third period to round out the scoring.
Zach Blevins had two goals in the contest. Bryce Goodnough, Eric Mashaw and David Stern all scored as well. Jake Amidon and Owen Newton posted two assists each. Goodnough, Stern and Cam Dalin all had one assist apiece.
Collin Bennett made 33 saves on 40 shots in the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton 53, Owego/Apalachin 49: The Fulton girls basketball team snuck by Owego/Apalachin on Wednesday, 53-49.
The Red Raiders narrowly led 13-11 after the first quarter, but trailed 20-16 at halftime. A strong third quarter for Fulton closed the gap to 33-32 in favor of Owego/Apalachin heading into the final frame.
Fulton put up 21 points in the fourth quarter to secure the 53-49 win.
Kayla McCraith put up 21 points for the Red Raiders. Carleigh Patterson and Mandy Miller recorded eight points apiece.
Bella Maliszewski tacked on seven points. Madison Baum chipped in six points.
Laura Bartlett had five points.
Grace Clary and Riley Niver added two points each.
Hannibal 61, Pulaski 39: The Hannibal girls basketball team cruised to a 61-39 victory over Pulaski to secure first place in the Pulaski Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
The Warriors had a strong 16-4 advantage over the first quarter, and kept a big lead of 26-16 going into halftime. A 27-point third quarter put the game out of reach, with Hannibal leading 53-21 heading into the final frame.
While Pulaski tacked on 18 points in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough and the Warriors secured the 61-39 victory.
Tenly Baker and Samantha Emmons both had 20-plus point nights.
Baker recorded 25 points while Emmons had 21.
Riley Somers added five points. Sophia Salladin recorded four points. Brooke West chipped in three points and Kiley Emmons tacked on two points.
Olivia Kuc rounded out the scoring with one point.
Mexico 43, Phoenix 41: The Mexico girls basketball team fended off Phoenix in the championship game of the Chittenango tournament on Wednesday.
The first half remained close with the Tigers leading 11-6 after the first, and then 21-13 at halftime.
A strong third quarter from the Firebirds, who scored 21 points, made it 34-33 in favor of Phoenix.
Mexico scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to secure the narrow 43-41 victory.
Anyssia Ingersoll led all scorers with 18 points, while Adriana DiMatno tacked on 12 points.
Ella McCoy contributed seven points and Caprice Cutuli recorded five points. Ella Blunt rounded out the scoring with a point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pulaski 45, Mexico 36: Mason Zych recorded 16 points in the Mexico boys basketball team’s 45-36 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday.
Mexico stormed out to an early 11-4 lead after the first quarter, but the Blue Devils responded to tie the game at 17-17 going into halftime. Pulaski held onto a narrow 30-29 but utilized a 15-point fourth quarter to claim the 45-36 victory.
Ryan Romanowski added seven points for the Tigers, while Jackson LaParr tacked on five points. Jacob Poissant chipped in five points and Teajinn Ingersoll had three points.
