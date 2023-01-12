New Hartford 4, Oswego 3: Ian Cady had a three-point night for the Oswego boys hockey team, but the Bucs ultimately fell in overtime 4-3 to New Hartford on Wednesday.
The Bucs held a 1-0 advantage after the first period, before New Hartford scored twice in the second frame. Oswego also added a second-period goal, making it 2-2 going into the third stanza.
Both teams scored in the third period for a 3-3 game, before New Hartford found the game-winning goal in the overtime frame to take the 4-3 win.
Cady had a goal and two assists in the win. Brayden Miller (2 assists) also had a multi-point night. Lucas Bruns and Mason Naumann scored one goal each for the Bucs.
Louis Roman added an assist.
In net, Riley Wallace made 33 saves on 37 shots.
GIRLS BOWLING
Cortland 7, Oswego 0: The Cortland girls bowling team swept Oswego 7-0 on Wednesday.
The Purple Tigers won by game scores of 890-590, 791-558 and 752-587. Cortland won the overall match 2,433-1,735.
Malia Upcraft led the Bucs with a three-game series score of 476 (119, 198, 159). Lillee Thompson bowled a 398 (159, 108, 131) and Ava Tonkin added a 395 (116, 128, 151).
Katrianna Fronk rolled a 247 (92, 77, 78) and Emily Hooper recorded a 175 (60, 47, 68). Bri Vooris competed in the first game, bowling a 104.
WRESTLING
Marcellus 45, Hannibal 27: Both Pah Per-hee and Cody Miner picked up pins for the Hannibal wrestling team in its 45-27 loss to Marcellus on Thursday.
Per-hee, in the 172-pound weight class, pinned Dan Okhman at 1:54. At 285 pounds, Cody Miner won by fall over Benjamin Miller at :17.
Ethan Thibault (215 pounds) also picked up a win, taking a 5-0 decision over Caleb Posecznick.
Central Square 75, Oswego 0: The Central Square wrestling team shut out Oswego, 75-0, on Wednesday.
Jaxon Perkins (118 pounds), Richard Pontello (126 pounds), Jordan Ransom (132 pounds), Damon Hogan (145 pounds), James Kimpel (152 pounds), Bryce St. Clair (160 pounds) and Maurice Waldron (215 pounds) all won by pin.
Logan Frank, at the 138-pound weight class, won a 5-0 decision against Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.