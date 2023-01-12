Jose Ramos vs. Central Square

Oswego's Jose Ramos (top) tries to get an advantage over Central Square's Richard Pontello in the 126-pound weight class in the match between the Bucs and the Redhawks on Wednesday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

New Hartford 4, Oswego 3: Ian Cady had a three-point night for the Oswego boys hockey team, but the Bucs ultimately fell in overtime 4-3 to New Hartford on Wednesday.

The Bucs held a 1-0 advantage after the first period, before New Hartford scored twice in the second frame. Oswego also added a second-period goal, making it 2-2 going into the third stanza.

Recommended for you