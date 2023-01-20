Louis Roman vs. Auburn

Oswego’s Louis Roman skates up the ice with the puck during the Buc boys hockey team’s 2-2 tie against Auburn on Thursday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

Oswego 2, Auburn 2: The Oswego boys hockey team tied Auburn on Thursday, 2-2. 

Oswego scored both of its goals in the second period, while Auburn tacked on one score. But a third-period goal from the Maroons finalized the 2-2 draw.

Recommended for you