Oswego 2, Auburn 2: The Oswego boys hockey team tied Auburn on Thursday, 2-2.
Oswego scored both of its goals in the second period, while Auburn tacked on one score. But a third-period goal from the Maroons finalized the 2-2 draw.
Brayden Miller had a two-point night for the Bucs, posting a goal and an assist. Ian Cady also scored for Oswego, and Parker Koproski added an assist.
Tanner Palmitesso made 24 saves on 26 shots in 54 minutes of action. Riley Wallace had to step in for a couple minutes due an equipment issue for Palmitesso, coaches said. Wallace made one stop.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chittenango 84, Mexico 43: Chittenango’s fast start and balanced attack led the Bears to a strong 84-43 victory over the Mexico boys basketball team on Thursday.
The Bears jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first frame, and held onto its strong advantage going into halftime.
While the Tigers mustered 15 points in the second quarter, Chittenango was up 42-19.
Another 20-plus-point quarter in the third stanza gave Chittenango a 67-27 advantage.
Mexico outscored the Bears in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Chittenango held on for the 84-43 victory.
Brayden Mack led the Tigers with 19 points in the contest. Wyatt Chamberlain tacked on nine points, as did Jacob Poissant.
Mason Zemotel and Malachi Forsthoffer both contributed two points.
Rashad Bigelow and Jackson LaParr recorded one point apiece.
WRESTLING
The Fulton varsity boys wrestling team finished in second place at the Section III Division I Dual Meet Championship on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Fulton, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated Liverpool 55-18 in the semifinals, then fell 34-19 to host CNS. The championship victory was the Northstars’ first.
The Red Raiders had four wrestlers pick up victories in both matches.
Frederick Pagan (110 pounds) won by pin over Khai Anderson (Liverpool) at 2:50. He defeated Javone Dawkins (CNS) in an 8-5 decision.
In the 126-pound weight class, Collen Austin won a 13-0 major decision over Marek Sokolowski (Liverpool). He had a second major decision over Drew Baker (CNS), winning 13-2.
Walter Crofoot wrestled in two weight classes in the tournament. Against Liverpool, at 138 pounds, Crofoot pinned Nicholas Dailey at 1:38. In the bout vs. CNS, at 145 pounds, Crofoot won a 15-2 major decision against Kennedy Thomas.
At 172 pounds, Johnathan Clohecy pinned Justin Nigro (Liverpool) at :45. He then won a 9-5 decision over John Sherbourne (CNS).
Single-match winners included:
At 118 pounds, Brady Niver had a technical fall win over Carson Rice (Liverpool), winning 16-1 at 4:23.
Jayden Hutchinson (145 pounds) pinned Tyler Sharkey (Liverpool) at 1:36. Anthony Goetz (152 pounds) won a 17-4 major decision against Gabrielle Gonzales (Liverpool).
In the 160-pound weight class, Ethan Doran won by fall over Senad Selimovic (Liverpool) at :30. At 215 pounds, Micah Collins won by pin at 1:45 over Mohammad Idrees (Liverpool).
William Duso (285 pounds) pinned Keegan Meyer (Liverpool) at 1:15.
Jack Phillips, against CNS in the 138-pound weight class, pinned Mason Indick at 2:34.
