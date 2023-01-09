Oswego 54, East Syracuse-Minoa 53: The Oswego boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season in dramatic fashion, defeating host East Syracuse-Minoa, 54-53, on Friday.
ESM had a shot right at the buzzer that fell short, which secured victory for the Bucs.
The game was tied 13-13 after the opening frame, and after a strong second stanza, the Bucs owned a 32-23 advantage at halftime. ESM clawed back in the third quarter, but Oswego still held a narrow 44-41 lead.
The Spartans took the lead back late in the contest, but Oswego coach Bob Connelly said the Bucs “regrouped and came out with a big road win.”
“It was just a great accomplishment for the kids to come out with this win, which was the third game in four nights,” he said.
Moreno Fenty led Oswego with 17 points. Tommy Kirwan added 14 points, Noah Bwalya tacked on 12 points and Camden Atkinson recorded 11 points.
MORE BOYS BASKETBALL
Cazenovia 50, Mexico 45: The Mexico boys basketball team was edged by Cazenovia, 50-45, on Friday.
The Lakers led 13-10 after the first quarter, and Mexico responded in the second frame, but still trailed 23-22 at halftime. A strong 18-point third quarter put Cazenovia up 41-32. The Tigers outscored the Lakers in the final frame, but Cazenovia had enough of a buffer despite the Tigers putting up 13 points in the fourth.
Teajinn Ingersoll led Mexico with 16 points. Mason Zych tacked on nine points and seven rebounds. Brayden Mack recorded eight points with five rebounds.
Jackson LaParr added five points, seven rebounds and six assists. Josiah Russell also had five points.
Wyatt Chamberlain (7) and Ryan Romanowski (1) rounded out Mexico’s scoring.
Syracuse IT 47, Hannibal 35: The Hannibal boys basketball team led 7-4 after the first quarter, but Syracuse IT exploded for a 20-point second frame to lead the Eagles to a 47-35 victory over the Warriors on Friday.
It was 24-16 at halftime, in favor of Syracuse IT. Hannibal clawed back a bit in the third quarter, with the Eagles still leading 34-29. Hannibal only mustered six points in the final frame, compared to Syracuse IT’s 13, giving the Eagles the victory.
No individual stats for Hannibal were provided by press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hannibal 64, Syracuse West 40: Samantha Emmons recorded an incredible 39 points in the Hannibal girls basketball team’s 64-40 win over Syracuse West on Friday.
Emmons also recorded seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists in the contest.
Hannibal led 11-6 after the first frame, and maintained a 27-22 advantage at halftime. The Warriors added 21 points in the third quarter to go up 38-33, and then limited Syracuse’s offense in the final stanza to take the 64-60 victory.
Also scoring for Hannibal were Olivia Kuc (12) and Tenly Baker (10).
Mikayla Miner added two points, while Riley Somers tacked on a point.
East Syracuse-Minoa 40, Oswego 26: Sophia Babcock had 15 points in the Oswego girls basketball team’s 40-26 loss to East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday.
The Spartans narrowly led 11-8 after the first quarter, but expanded on their lead to go up 25-15 at halftime.
ESM kept the foot on the gas with a 31-21 lead going into the final frame, and held on, scoring nine points in the final quarter to secure victory.
Also scoring for the Bucs were Maria Sweet with six points, and Adriana Ellis, who added five points.
TRACK AND FIELD
The Hannibal, Mexico and Fulton indoor track and field teams competed at the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday.
The Warrior boys came in 15th and the girls came in 17th. The Tiger boys came in ninth, while the girls came in 10th. The Red Raider boys and girls both came in sixth.
Hannibal girls
Lena Turaj finished third in the 55-meter hurdles (9.41). In the triple jump, Turaj finished seventh (31 feet, 8.5 inches).
Milina Marchenko tied for seventh in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches).
Hannibal boys
Noah Melita took eighth place in the 3,200 (10:19.27).
The 4 x 200 relay of Quinlan Horn, Cameron McNeil, Alex Scott and Sean Taylor finished in eighth with a final time of 1:50.28.
Individually, Hall came in seventh in the long jump (17 feet, 5.25 inches).
Mexico girls
The 4 x 200 relay of Madison Poissant, Dominique Bentley, Kylee Urquhart and Grace O’Gorman clocked in at 2:00.22 to finish in fifth place.
O’Gorman took second place in the long jump (15 feet), and Emily Hough took fifth in the triple jump (28 feet).
Mexico had two top-10 finishes in the high jump. Morgan Bechtel cleared a height of 4 feet, 6 inches to claim third and Adria Ariola (4 feet, 4 inches) came in a tie for seventh.
Mexico boys
Logan Fitzgerald won the 3,200 by more than 20 seconds, posting an 11:20.74.
Aiden Barriger claimed ninth place in the 55 hurdles (9.74). In the pole vault, Barriger cleared a height of 9 feet to take second.
Everett Bryant, in the 1,600, came in fifth with a final time of 5:08.09.
Ethan Becker took second place in the 1,000 (2:52.19).
Fulton girls
Olivia Hendrickson finished fourth in the 55-meter (7.81). She also won the high jump (4.8 inches)
In the 1,000, Joslyn Cantine came in ninth with a time of 3:32.66.
The 4 x 200 relay of Solange Catano-Matip, Ava Demars, Luna Catano-Matip and Hendrickson clocked in at 1:57.11 to take fourth.
Lauren Bradshaw took ninth in the triple jump (23 feet, 7.5 inches), closely followed by Samantha Treneer in 10th (22 feet, 9.5 inches).
Myah Jones claimed fourth in the shot put (23 feet, 5.75 inches) and eighth in the weight throw (24 feet, 5.5 inches).
Fulton boys
Cory Hyman clocked in a 9.38 to finish sixth in the 55-meter hurdles.
Tyler Mills, in the 55-meter dash, came in fourth place (6.87). He also took fifth in the shot put (35 feet, 0.25 inches).
Fulton had two top-10 finishes in the 300 with Ryan Carroll (38.87) in third and Andrew Mainville (40.30) in eighth.
Mason Kinney, with a time of 3:17.23, came in 10th in the 1,000.
The 4 x 200 relay of Hyman, Tyler Ingersoll, Ethan Demars and Xander Belson took seventh with a final time of 1:51.42.
Carroll came in third in the triple jump (36 feet, 11.25 inches) followed by Braedon DePoint in seventh (33 feet, 9.75 inches).
Evan Gray-Blasczienski came in eighth with a jump of 5 feet, 1 inch.
BOYS SWIMMING
The Mexico varsity boys swimming team took third place at the ninth annual Jim DeWitt Invitational in Newark on Saturday. The Tigers finished with 357 points.
Mexico’s 200-yard medley “A” relay won the event with a time of 1:51.36. The relay consisted of Bill Mills, Alex Marthia, Stefano Magro and Daniel Gagnier.
John Rice finished sixth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.73. Kaleb DeMarree finished in 16th (2:40.77).
Magro was the team’s top finisher in the 200 individual medley, taking third place (2:19.16). Marthia was also a top-10 finish, coming in ninth (2:35.43).
In the 50 freestyle, Aiden DeGroff clocked in at 25.00 to take fourth place in the event. Gagnier came in seventh (26.28) in the event.
Mexico had three top-five finishes in the 100 butterfly. Mills was second place with a time of 55.11, followed by Magro in third (1:03.72). Rice clocked in at 1:05.66 to finish in fifth. Kinsey took 12th (1:23.71).
DeGroff, in the 100 freestyle, finished sixth (56.14) followed by Gagnier (1:00.11) in 11th.
Mexico’s “A” relay in the 200 freestyle relay came in third, finishing in 1:45.21. The squad consisted of DeGroff, Marthia, Gagnier and Rice.
Mills took second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.20. Bartlett came in 11th (1:16.77). Gates clocked in at 1:24.09 to secure 14th, while Merric Pelow took finished 16th (1:36.59).
In the 100 breaststroke, Marthia came in third (1:14.07) in a tightly-contested race. Oakes clocked in at 1:26.94 to take 10th, while Fox came in 13th (1:34.27).
Mexico’s “A” 400 freestyle relay came in second with a final time of 3:44.18. The team was Rice, Magro, DeGroff and Mills.
