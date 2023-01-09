Sophia Babcock vs. ESM

Oswego’s Sophia Babcock (left) protects the basketball against ESM on Friday.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

Oswego 54, East Syracuse-Minoa 53: The Oswego boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season in dramatic fashion, defeating host East Syracuse-Minoa, 54-53, on Friday.

ESM had a shot right at the buzzer that fell short, which secured victory for the Bucs.

