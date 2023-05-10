BASEBALL
Auburn 14, Oswego 5: After a couple scoreless innings, Auburn’s bats came alive, and the Oswego baseball team fell 14-5 on Senior Night against the Maroons on Tuesday.
Auburn scored two runs in the top of the third, before both teams scored in the fourth inning to give the Maroons a 3-1 advantage. Auburn’s seven-run fifth inning and four-run sixth inning put it up big, 14-1.
The Bucs got one run back in the bottom of the sixth and a trio of runs in the seventh, but couldn’t muster a comeback, falling 14-5.
Tommy Kirwan recorded a single and a double for Oswego, scoring a run. Tyler Dean singled with two RBIs. Owen Sincavage recorded a double, tacking on a run and an RBI. Matt Krul singled with an RBI. Mike Fierro also recorded a single with a run.
Jack Donovan and Gabriel Cook rounded out the Bucs’ scoring.
Krul earned the loss on the mound with 4.1 innings pitched, striking out nine batters. He allowed four hits, 10 runs (eight earned) and two walks. Sincavage saw one inning on the mound, allowing three hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks.
Owen Seubert also recorded an inning on the mound allowing one hit. Olyver Hoefer allowed one walk and one hit in 0.2 innings of work.
The Bucs (4-9) go to Marcellus on Saturday.
Syracuse City 8, Fulton 7: A three-run seventh inning proved to be the dagger in the Syracuse City baseball team’s 8-7 comeback victory over Fulton on Tuesday.
Syracuse scored a run in the top of the first inning before Fulton responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Syracuse scored four more runs in the top of the sixth to take a 5-2 advantage. The Red Raiders scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning to go up 7-5, but Syracuse found the necessary runs in the seventh inning to win 8-7.
Fulton couldn’t muster any runs in their final three outs.
No individual stats from the game were provided by press time.
Fulton (3-8) played at Watertown on Wednesday, but the game finished after press time.
Bishop Grimes 4, Mexico 3: The Mexico baseball team fell against Bishop Grimes in walk-off fashion, 4-3, on Tuesday.
Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning before Mexico took a 3-2 lead after the sixth inning. The Cobras walked it off in the bottom of the seventh after scoring two runs to secure the 4-3 victory.
Andrew Harriger singled twice for the Tigers. Jacob Poissant doubled. Robert Carter singled and scored. Brayden Mack recorded a single and scored a run. Evan Hansen also tacked on a hit and a run. Carter Robert and Carson Race both recorded hits. Trevor Coe singled.
Race went the distance on the mound, striking out four batters, allowing four hits, four runs (two earned) and six walks.
Marcellus 10, Hannibal 0: The Marcellus baseball team scored nine runs in the fifth inning to enforce the 10-run rule, and the Mustangs secured a 10-0 shutout in five innings on Tuesday.
Alex Miller had two singles for the Warriors. Noah Waldron also singled in the contest.
Miller also earned the loss on the mound. In 4.2 innings pitched, he struck out three batters, allowing six hits, nine runs (none earned) and five walks. Eli Chillson, in 0.1 innings on the mound, allowed two hits, one run and one walk.
Hannibal (1-9) goes to Christian Brothers Academy Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Canastota 15, Mexico 0: The Mexico softball team mustered just one hit in the Tigers’ 15-0 loss against Canastota on Tuesday.
The Raiders’ offense came alive quick with two runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning. They kept scoring with one run in the fourth, five runs in the fifth and a pair of runs in the sixth to round out Canastota’s scoring.
Hailey Comstock recorded a double for Mexico’s lone hit. She also pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts, allowing 13 hits, 15 runs (seven earned) and three walks.
Mexico (3-10) plays again on Tuesday against Skaneateles.
Marcellus 17, Hannibal 0: A consistent offensive onslaught gave Marcellus a 17-0 win over the Hannibal softball team in five innings.
The Warriors didn’t record any hits in the contest.
At the pitcher’s circle, Tenly Baker recorded four innings, striking out two batters. She allowed 14 hits, 14 runs (11 earned) and five walks. Mikayla Miner, in relief, allowed two hits, three runs (one earned) and two walks.
Hannibal (6-5) travels to Christian Brothers Academy Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Fulton 13, Cortland 12: The Fulton boys lacrosse team fended off Cortland in the fourth quarter to hold on to a 13-12 victory on Tuesday.
Both teams scored three times in the first frame before Fulton pulled ahead in the second quarter to take a 6-4 advantage.
The Red Raiders continued to increase its lead after four goals in the third stanza, 10-6. Cortland made a big push with six goals in the final quarter, but Fulton held on — scoring three goals of its own — to win 13-12.
Ryan Carroll led Fulton with seven goals and one assist in the contest. Xavier Doty tacked on four goals and an assist. Andrew Mainville recorded two assists. Landon Wakefield scored once and tallied an assist. Karsen Conn rounded out Fulton’s scoring.
In net, Walter Metcalf made 13 saves, allowing 12 goals.
Fulton (4-6) travels to rival Oswego Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Christian Brothers Academy 18, Mexico 3: The Mexico girls lacrosse team fell to a strong Christian Brothers Academy squad, 18-3, on Tuesday.
Anyssia Ingersoll scored all three goals for the Tigers.
No goaltender stats were provided.
Mexico (1-11) goes to LaFayette Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF
Jamesville-DeWitt 152, Oswego 176: Despite some season-best scores from a few players, the Oswego varsity girls golf team fell to defending league champion Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday, 152-176, at the Butternut Creek golf course.
Oswego coach Dan Rose said the course conditions were “soft and ripe for scoring,” but the host Red Rams took control early in the match.
Senior Catherine Callen led the Bucs with a season-low score of 38. With her consistency this season, Rose said he believes Callen has a chance to finish in the top half of the field at this year’s sectional tournament. She finished tied for 10th last season.
“We expected Catherine to continue her strong play this year,” Rose said. “And she has done just that for us. I am excited to see how her success translates to the end of the season.”
Miley Bevacqua carded a nine-hole best score of 45, while Ella O’Connor shot a 46.
Rose also noted Bevacqua’s and O’Connor’s improvement. O’Connor, a sophomore, is “gaining experience and confidence” in every match for the Bucs. Bevacqua, a junior, “has also shown significant improvement this season” in her second year as a varsity player, Rose said.
“I am impressed with Miley’s continued commitment to the team and her level demeanor,” Rose said.
The Bucs (2-1) travel to Arrowhead on Friday where they will take on host East Syracuse-Minoa.
BOYS TENNIS
Jamesville-DeWitt 7, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys tennis team was swept by Jamesville-DeWitt twice on Tuesday, 7-0, in a doubleheader.
Cicero-North Syracuse 6, Fulton 1: The Fulton boys tennis team fell 6-1 to Cicero-North Syracuse on Tuesday.
Chittenango 5, Mexico 0: The Mexico boys tennis team dropped its home match against Chittenango, 5-0, on Tuesday.
