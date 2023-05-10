Oswego baseball seniors

The Oswego varsity baseball team fell against Auburn on Senior Night on Tuesday. Pictured are the four Buc seniors. From left are Jack Reynolds, Jude Parker, Michael Fierro and Matthew Krul.

 Ben Grieco photo

BASEBALL

Auburn 14, Oswego 5: After a couple scoreless innings, Auburn’s bats came alive, and the Oswego baseball team fell 14-5 on Senior Night against the Maroons on Tuesday.

Recommended for you