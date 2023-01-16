Ontario Bay 9, Malone 2: Ontario Bay put an offensive onslaught on Malone, with the Storm winning 9-2 on Saturday.

Ontario Bay led 2-1 after the first period, then put up four goals in the second frame to go up 6-3. The Storm added three more goals in the final period, while Malone got one back, to round out the 9-2 final score.

