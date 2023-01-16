Ontario Bay 9, Malone 2: Ontario Bay put an offensive onslaught on Malone, with the Storm winning 9-2 on Saturday.
Ontario Bay led 2-1 after the first period, then put up four goals in the second frame to go up 6-3. The Storm added three more goals in the final period, while Malone got one back, to round out the 9-2 final score.
Zach Blevins had seven points for Ontario Bay (4 goals, 3 assists). Bryce Goodnough (3 goals, 1 assist), Julian Watts (1 goal, 2 assists) and Owen Newton (3 assists) all had multi-point nights as well.
Eric Mashaw scored for the Storm as well. Recording assists were Riley Ballou, Cam Dalin, David Stern and Bradyn Walker.
In net, Colin Bennett made 24 saves on 25 shots. Aiden Terry made two saves, allowing one goal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Friday
Cortland 54, Fulton 25: The Fulton girls basketball team fell 54-25 to Cortland on Friday.
The Purple Tigers led 11-5 after the first frame, and kept the pressure to take a 26-12 lead at half time.
Cortland tacked on another 12 points in the third frame to push its advantage to 38-18. Fulton mustered seven points in the final quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Cortland secured the 54-25 victory.
Mandy Miller led the Red Raiders with nine points, followed by Kayla McCraith’s seven points. Carleigh Patterson had four points. Laura Bartlett added two points. Bella Maliszewski tacked on two points.
Mexico 37, Phoenix 31: The Mexico girls basketball team earned its ninth consecutive win with a 37-31 victory over Phoenix on Friday.
Phoenix held an early 11-5 advantage after the first frame, but Mexico clawed back in the second quarter, trailing just 16-13 at halftime. The Tigers clawed back in the second half, eventually coming away with the 37-31 victory over the Firebirds.
Anyssia Ingersoll led the Tigers with 13 points. Emma Lawler tacked on seven points. Ella Blunt recorded six points. Ella McCoy contributed five points. Caprice Cutuli rounded out Mexico’s scoring with four points.
From Saturday
Jamesville-DeWitt 40, Fulton 39: The Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball team snuck by Fulton, 40-39, on Saturday.
Fulton jumped out to an early 15-9 lead after the first quarter, and maintained its advantage with after dropping in six points in the second quarter. The Red Raiders led 21-17 at halftime.
J-D started to crawl back with an 11-point third quarter, and went up 28-24 going into the final stanza. Fulton outscored J-D, 15-12, in the final quarter but it wasn’t enough as the Red Rams held on for the 40-39 win.
Kayla McCraith scored 13 points for the Red Raiders, while Mandy Miller also hit double-digits, adding 10 points. Carleigh Patterson tacked on eight points. Alison Mainville and Madison Baum both recorded three points. Bella Maliszewski rounded out the scoring with two points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
From Friday
Fulton 79, Cortland 54: Tied 27-27 at halftime, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team decided to take matters into its own hands.
That’s when the Red Raiders made it rain 3-pointers, dropping seven shots from deep, scoring 31 points overall in the quarter. Fulton held an 18-point lead going into the final frame.
Fulton didn’t stop there, scoring 21 in the final stanza, including three more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to secure the 79-54 win over the Purple Tigers.
The Red Raiders trailed after the first quarter, 12-10. Then Fulton bounced back with 17 points in the second quarter to tie the game 27-27.
That set up the 52-point second half for the Red Raiders, securing the victory.
Sam Cotton led Fulton with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Trevor Hendrickson added 12 points, which included three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Aidan Baldwin tacked on 12 points, also adding a pair of 3-pointers in the third frame.
Alex Crisafulli recorded nine points. Tyler Ditton and Tanner Emmons contributed eight points each. Bryce Noel had four points, and William Brown rounded out the scoring with two points.
Jamesville-DeWitt 66, Oswego 45: Using a 22-point second quarter, the Jamesville-DeWitt boys basketball team topped Oswego 66-45 on Friday.
Oswego narrowly led 15-14 after the first frame, but the Red Rams exploded for 22 points in the second quarter to take a 36-28 lead going into halftime.
J-D limited the Bucs’ offense throughout the second half, taking quarter scores of 19-9 and 13-8 to secure its 66-45 victory.
Oswego was led by Camden Atkinson, who had 17 points in the contest. Moreno Fenty tacked on nine points. Noah Bwalya contributed eight points. Tommy Kirwan recorded six points. Nick Besaw had four points. Kaiden Whiteside rounded out the scoring with one point.
From Saturday
Jamesville-DeWitt 64, Fulton 52: Sam Cotton had another 20-point performance, but it wasn’t enough as Jamesville-DeWitt topped the Fulton boys basketball team 64-52 on Saturday.
The Red Rams limited the Red Raiders’ offense early, going up 16-9 after the first quarter. J-D kept the pressure on, taking a 32-23 lead into halftime. Fulton crawled back with 17 points in the third quarter, but still trailed 47-40. J-D recorded 17 points in the final frame to take the 64-52 victory.
Tyler Ditton added 10 points for the Red Raiders. Aidan Baldwin had nine points. Trevor Hendrickson recorded seven points. Aiden Trude scored six points.
Oswego 51, Cortland 49: After falling on Friday, the Oswego boys basketball team responded with a tight 51-49 win over Cortland on Saturday.
After the first quarter, the Bucs held a narrow two-point advantage, leading 10-8. The Purple Tigers regrouped, however, taking a 23-20 advantage into halftime.
Oswego came out firing in the third frame, putting up 20 points to take a 40-33 lead with eight minutes remaining in the contest. Cortland refused to go away without a fight, and the game ended at the buzzer with the Purple Tigers missing the final shot of the contest.
Moreno Fenty led Oswego with 18 points, followed by Camden Atkinson, who added 12 points. Tommy Kirwan tacked on nine points.
Noah Bwalya (4), Kyle Weeks (3), Nick Besaw (3) and Kelwin Reyes (2) rounded out the Bucs’ scoring.
