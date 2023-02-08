Ontario Bay 5, Rome Free Academy 4: Two-goal second and third periods helped the Ontario Bay boys hockey team secure a 5-4 win over Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.

RFA held a 2-0 lead after the opening period, and held onto a 3-2 lead after the second period despite two goals from Ontario Bay. Another pair of goals in the third stanza propelled the Storm to a 5-4 win over RFA.

Recommended for you