Ontario Bay 5, Rome Free Academy 4: Two-goal second and third periods helped the Ontario Bay boys hockey team secure a 5-4 win over Rome Free Academy on Tuesday.
RFA held a 2-0 lead after the opening period, and held onto a 3-2 lead after the second period despite two goals from Ontario Bay. Another pair of goals in the third stanza propelled the Storm to a 5-4 win over RFA.
Zach Blevins had a five-point night for Ontario Bay, recording four goals and an assist. Julian Watts also tacked on a goal.
Bryce Goodnough and Joseph Brodeur each had two assists. Owen Newton added an assist.
In net, Collin Bennett made 20 saves on 24 shots.
MORE BOYS HOCKEY
Skaneateles 6, Oswego 0: The Oswego boys hockey team was shut out during its final regular-season contest, 6-0, against Skaneateles on Tuesday.
The Lakers led 1-0 after the first frame, and then tacked on three more goals in the second frame. Skaneateles rounded out its scoring with a pair of goals in the third stanza.
In net for Oswego, Riley Wallace made 46 saves on 52 shots.
Liverpool 4, Fulton 2: Liverpool scored two goals in the third period to secure a 4-2 win over the Fulton boys hockey team on Tuesday.
The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, and then 2-2 after the second frame. But a goal in the third period and then an empty-net goal secured the 4-2 victory for the Warriors.
Nicolai Tardibone and Trent Farrands both had multi-point nights for Fulton, with both players recording a goal and an assist in the loss.
Daniel Devendorf posted an assist in the game, as well.
In net, Alex Miller made 42 saves on 45 shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chittenango 47, Hannibal 46: The Hannibal girls basketball team fell in a nail-biter to Chittenango, 47-46, on Tuesday.
The Bears held a 13-11 advantage after the first quarter, but 15 points from Hannibal in the second frame gave it a 26-24 lead at halftime. The Warriors continued to lead after the third quarter, 37-32.
But Chittenango clawed back with 15 points in the final frame to secure the 47-46 victory.
Samantha Emmons led Hannibal with 23 points. Tenly Baker tacked on 14 points. Sophia Salladin contributed four points. Riley Somers added three points. Kiley Emmons added two points.
Jamesville-DeWitt 46, Oswego 33: The Oswego girls basketball team fell 46-33 to Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
The Red Rams led 12-7 after the first quarter, and followed that frame by shutting out the Bucs 9-0 in the second stanza to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. Oswego won the third quarter 12-10 to cut the deficit to 31-17.
J-D rounded out its win with 15 points in the final frame to secure the 46-33 victory.
Sophia Babcock led Oswego with 13 points in the contest. Adriana Ellis tacked on nine points. Maria Sweet recorded seven points. Alexa Kuzawski added four points.
Cortland 64, Fulton 42: A strong first half from Cortland put the Purple Tigers on top 64-42 against the Fulton girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Cortland held an early 13-7 advantage after the first frame, and then went into halftime with a 30-14 lead. Fulton clawed back with 16 points in the third quarter, but Cortland tacked on 20 points of its own to take a 50-30 lead into the final stanza.
The Purple Tigers added 14 more points in the fourth quarter to round out its 64-42 victory.
Kayla McCraith led Fulton with 14 points, and Carleigh Patterson added 11 points. Laura Bartlett tacked on nine points.
Mandy Miller contributed three points. Madison Baum and Riley Niver both scored two points. Grace Clary added a point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jamesville-DeWitt 64, Oswego 53: Moreno Fenty led the Oswego boys basketball team with 18 points, but Jamesville-DeWitt came out with the 64-53 win over the Bucs on Tuesday.
J-D owned a slight 17-13 lead after the first quarter, but Oswego continued to keep it tight trailing just 28-23 at halftime.
The Bucs continued to close the gap, and the Red Rams held a 41-38 advantage going into the final frame. J-D’s lead was cut to one point by Oswego in the fourth quarter, but the Red Rams held on for the 64-53 victory.
“Everyone contributed during the game,” Oswego coach Bob Connelly said. “We just have to continue to improve and gain experience.”
Outside of Fenty, Bwalya added 10 points and Camden Atkinson recorded eight points.
Tommy Kirwan tacked on four points. Kyle Weeks, Nick Besaw and James Carr contributed three points apiece. Kaiden Whiteside and Rayshawn Spicer both had two points.
Chittenango 94, Hannibal 52: Chittenango’s lethal offense prevailed in a 94-52 victory over the Hannibal boys basketball team on Tuesday.
The Bears jumped out to an early 29-13 lead after the first quarter, and then built a 61-25 advantage going into halftime. Another 22 points for Chittenango in the third quarter gave it a 83-41 lead.
Both teams scored 11 points in the final frame, but Chittenango coasted to the 94-52 win.
Brady Kuc and Cole Hess both led Hannibal with 10 points. Gavin Griffin tacked on eight points. Tyler Emmons, Gavin Griffin and Michael Soper recorded six points apiece. Alexander Wilder scored four points. James Moore added two points.
