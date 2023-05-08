GIRLS LACROSSE
General Brown 18, Oswego 11: The Oswego girls lacrosse team’s win streak ended on Saturday after being defeated by General Brown, 18-11.
In the game, senior Mia Fierro recorded her 100th career varsity point — the second Buc to do so this season. Alaina DiBlasi accomplished the feat earlier this season during the Bucs’ game at Syracuse City.
“It is awesome to have two athletes get their 100th point of their career in the same season,” Oswego coach Ted Beers said.
Fierro had an eight-point night with five goals and three assists. Kylie Fritton recorded three goals and an assist. Peyton Bond rounded out the scoring with three goals.
In net, Allyson Brun made seven saves with 17 goals against. Makensie Sinclair allowed one goal.
The Bucs (9-4) have a three-game week starting Tuesday against Syracuse City.
SOFTBALL
Hannibal 15, Phoenix 2: An early push from the Hannibal softball team helped it secure a 15-2 win over Phoenix on Friday.
The Warriors got off to a fast start with eight runs in the first inning followed by a pair of runs in the second. While the Firebirds scored a run in the third inning, Hannibal responded with five runs in the fourth. Phoenix scored one more run in the fourth inning to round out the 15-2 final score.
Eryka DeRocha had four hits, including a triple, scoring two runs and adding an RBI. Sandy Allen hit a home run and two singles with four RBIs and two runs. Sammy Emmons also homered and had a single with three RBIs and two runs.
Mikayla Miner singled twice with two runs. Darian Palmer had a single and a double with two runs and two RBIs. Tenly Baker recorded two singles with an RBI and two runs. Zoey DeRocha singled with two runs and an RBI. Kiley Emmons also singled with a run and an RBI.
Ryan Dennison tacked in a single with a run and an RBI.
Baker pitched all seven innings with nine strikeouts, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned) and five walks.
Hannibal (6-4) hosts Marcellus on Tuesday.
Oswego 4, Syracuse City 2: The Oswego varsity softball team used a two-run fifth inning to propel it to a 4-2 victory over Syracuse City on Friday.
The Bucs struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning and then another in the bottom of the third. Syracuse fought back with two runs in the top of the fourth before Oswego scored the game-winning run and an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
Friday’s win secured a three-win week for the Bucs, which sent them from sixth to third in the league standings.
Kamryn Bletch doubled with an RBI. Maria Sweet also hit a double with three runs scored. Jordan Caroccio recorded a single with a run and an RBI. Adriana Ellis tacked on a single.
At the pitcher’s circle, Sweet went the distance with 14 strikeouts, allowing five hits, two runs and no walks.
Oswego (5-5) has another three-game week. The Bucs hosted Cortland on Monday, but the game ended after press time.
Phoenix 18, Mexico 15: Mexico’s rally attempt in the bottom of the seventh inning fell just short as the Phoenix softball team won a high-scoring 18-15 affair on Saturday.
Phoenix exploded for 12 runs in the first inning but Mexico tacked on a run in the bottom of the inning. The Firebirds scored three more in the second followed by a pair of runs from the Tigers in the bottom half of the inning, and then three more runs in the bottom of the third.
Mexico scored another run in the fifth and sixth runs in the sixth to trail 15-13. Phoenix scored three runs in the top of the seventh and Mexico scored two more runs in the bottom half of the frame, but couldn’t muster the last three runs to tie the contest.
Kacee Killam led the Tigers with four hits, including a triple, and three runs. Olivia Killam tacked on three hits with a double and two runs scored. Hailey Comstock had three singles with an RBI and three runs. Renee Kinikin had a single and a double with an RBI and a run.
Mackenna Hackett singled with an RBI and a run. Giuliana Jones also recorded a single with an RBI and a run.
Brooke Marks had a hit with two RBIs and two runs. Emillie Stanard singled with two runs.
At the pitcher’s circle, Hailey Comstock had 6.2 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts, allowing six hits, six runs (two earned) and five walks. Olivia Killam recorded 0.1 innings with two strikeouts, allowing two hits, 12 runs (one earned) and eight walks.
Mexico (3-9) hosts Canastota on Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Oswego
The Oswego boys and girls varsity outdoor track and field teams traveled to the Wayne Invitational in Section V to take on some Rochester talent on Friday.
Oswego girls
The Bucs finished seventh out of 21 schools at the invitational. Senior Riley King scored 16 of the team’s 32 total points, while Tatum Winchek also scored in three different events.
King claimed the crown in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 10 inches. She also took third in the discus with a throw of 100 feet, 9 inches.
Individually, Winchek finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles, clocking in at 1:14.49. Oswego’s 4 x 800m relay — which consisted of Winchek, Anne Niger, Audrey Donovan and Kaitlyn Donoghue — finished second with an overall time of 10:34.
The 4 x 400m relay of Donovan, Nola Blum, Niger and Winchek earned fourth place with a time of 4:27.
Oswego boys
Oswego finished in a tie for eighth out of the 21 teams competing. Moreno Fenty was responsible for 18 of the team’s 34 points.
Fenty earned second in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet, 6.5 inches. He also took fourth in the long jump with a jump of 20 feet, 0.75 inches. For the track events, Fenty earned fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.3) and fifth in the 200m (23.62). Danny Dunn, in the 1,600m, claimed third, clocking in at 4:52.22.
Oswego’s 4 x 800m relay team of Kelwin Reyes, Jamee Ekman, Kieran Carter and Dunn finished third with an overall time of 9:06.5. The team’s 4 x 400m relay team of Reyes, Ekman, Dunn and Carter finished fifth (3:44.82).
Logan Duval also finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 110 feet, 1 inch.
Mexico
The Mexico boys and girls varsity outdoor track and field teams went to the ESM Invitational Speciality Meet on Friday.
Mexico girls
The Tigers finished 16th at the invitational on Friday. No individual results were provided by press time.
Mexico boys
Mexico finished 11th at the invitational on Friday. Here are some of the top results from the Tigers.
Ethan Becker claimed third in the 800-meter (2:04.22) and Jackson LaParr finished second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 3 inches.
BOYS LACROSSE
South Jefferson 16, Oswego 5: South Jefferson got out to a quick start as the Spartans topped the Oswego boys lacrosse team, 16-5, on Saturday.
South Jefferson led 5-1 after the first quarter and then took an 8-2 lead into halftime. The Bucs started to claw back with three goals in the third frame, trailing 11-5, but Oswego was shut out in the fourth stanza securing the 16-5 victory for the Spartans.
Logan Crannell had two goals and an assist for Oswego. Tanner Defren tacked on a goal and an assist. Mason Kurilovitch and Kyle Weeks rounded out the Bucs’ scoring. Cooper Fitzgerald contributed an assist.
In net, Mac Fitzgerald made 12 saves allowing 16 goals.
Oswego (2-9) goes to rival Fulton on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Marcellus 3, Mexico 2: The Mexico boys tennis team fell 3-2 to Marcellus on Friday. No individual results were provided by press time.
BASEBALL
Mexico 5, Phoenix 4: The Mexico baseball team came back in the sixth inning to secure a 5-4 victory over Phoenix on Saturday.
Phoenix took an early 2-1 lead after the first inning before the Tigers scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the third frame. The Firebirds responded, however, with a pair of runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
Mexico scored two runs in the sixth inning, then shut out Phoenix in the seventh frame to secure the victory.
Brayden Mack had two hits with a double, tacking on two RBIs and a run. Johnny Greeno tripled with an RBI and a run. Jacob Poissant recorded a single with two runs. Dylan Vecchio also had a single and an RBI. Carter Robert had a hit and a run. Adam Pluff contributed an RBI.
On the mound, Mack pitched all seven innings with seven strikeouts, allowing 10 hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks.
Mexico (3-7) travels to Bishop Grimes on Tuesday.
Phoenix 18, Hannibal 7: The Hannibal baseball team fell 18-7 to Phoenix on Friday.
The Firebirds led 4-0 after the first inning before Hannibal responded with a five-run second inning to tie the contest 5-5. The Warriors, after a pair of runs in the third, led 7-6. But entering the fourth inning, it was all Phoenix which scored three runs in the fourth, a run in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and three more runs in the seventh to round out its 18-7 win.
Logan Longley had two singles for the Warriors with two RBIs. Noah Waldron doubled with three RBIs. Aidan Norris singled with a run. Jacob Remillard also recorded a single with a run. Alex Miller contributed a single with an RBI and a run. Christopher Weldin tacked on an RBI. James Moore also scored.
On the mound, Remillard earned the loss with two innings pitched, allowing seven hits, eight runs (seven earned) and four walks.
Weldin recorded two innings of work with two strikeouts, allowing three hits, four runs (three earned) and three walks. Shawn Pitcher had three strikeouts, allowing four hits, six runs (five earned) and seven walks.
Hannibal (1-8) hosts Marcellus on Tuesday.
