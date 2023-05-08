Mia Fierro vs. ESM2

Oswego's Mia Fierro (9) runs up the field during the Bucs' game against East Syracuse-Minoa earlier this season. Fierro, in Oswego's 18-11 loss to General Brown on Saturday, recorded her 100th career varsity point.

 Ben Grieco photo

GIRLS LACROSSE

General Brown 18, Oswego 11: The Oswego girls lacrosse team’s win streak ended on Saturday after being defeated by General Brown, 18-11.

