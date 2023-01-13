Neven Dermady vs. Homer

Mexico’s Neven Dermady (left) tries to get an advantage over a Homer wrestler on Wednesday. Dermady won a 9-3 decision against Oswego’s Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez on Thursday.

 Ben Grieco photo

Mexico 63, Oswego 4: The Mexico wrestling team picked up six pins in its 63-4 victory over Oswego on Thursday.

Elia Manishiwme picked up the Tigers’ first pin in the 126-pound weight class with a win by fall over Jose Ramos at 4:47. Juliana Smith, at 132 pounds, pinned Nicholas Thompson at 2:30.

