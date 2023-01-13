Mexico 63, Oswego 4: The Mexico wrestling team picked up six pins in its 63-4 victory over Oswego on Thursday.
Elia Manishiwme picked up the Tigers’ first pin in the 126-pound weight class with a win by fall over Jose Ramos at 4:47. Juliana Smith, at 132 pounds, pinned Nicholas Thompson at 2:30.
Mexico’s Neven Dermady (138 pounds) won a 9-3 decision over Antonio Rivera-Gonzalez, and then Michael Harris, in the 145-pound weight class, pinned Kevin Gregory at 1:12.
Daniel Miller (152 pounds) pinned Jack DelConte at :40, followed by Seth Prentice (160 pounds), who won by fall over Garret Pickens at 3:03.
In the 189-pound weight class, Hayden Sanders picked up Oswego’s lone victory with a 9-0 major decision over Renee Kinikin.
In the final weight class of the match, Kyren Stock (118 pounds) won by fall over Matthew Murray at 1:46.
Mason Margery (172 pounds), Noah Becker (102 pounds), Atreyu DeFalco (110 pounds) and Jaiden Gibson (215 pounds) all won by forfeit for the Tigers.
MORE WRESTLING
From Wednesday
Fulton 54, Syracuse 19: Fulton earned three pins in the Red Raiders’ wrestling team’s 54-19 victory over Syracuse on Wednesday.
In the 145-pound weight class, Walter Crofoot pinned Ahmari Holmes at :36. Jayden Hutchinson (152 pounds) followed suit, winning by fall over Omari Diggs at 3:31. At 172 pounds, Johnathan Clohecy pinned Ryan Brown at 3:08.
Frederick Pagan (102 pounds), Joseph Wardhaugh (110 pounds), Ben Wilson (118 pounds), Kallen Roberts (126 pounds), Collen Austin (132 pounds) and Jack Phillips (138 pounds) all won by forfeit.
BOYS BOWLING
East Syracuse-Minoa 6, Fulton 1: Led by Mathew Brown’s three-game score of 514, the Fulton boys bowling team ultimately fell to East Syracuse-Minoa 6-1 on Thursday.
The Spartans won by games of 854-589 and 638-578.
Fulton picked up a third-game victory with a score of 838-693. ESM still won the overall match 2,132-1,828.
Brown’s series score consisted of games of 140, 171 and 203. Avery Farfaglia rolled a 448 (184, 146, 118) and Mason Fuller wasn’t far behind, adding a 446 (136, 120, 190). Sean Wright tacked on a 420 (129, 141, 150).
Nate Havens bowled the third game, recording a 177.
Auburn 7, Oswego 0: Shiemal Boyde rolled a team-high 577, but the Oswego boys bowling team fell 7-0 to Auburn on Thursday.
The Maroons won by games of 1,132-790, 1,107-778 and 1,198-887. Auburn won the overall match 3,437-2,455.
Boyde’s 577 consisted of scores of 141, 211 and 225. Jayden Martinez bowled a 512 (165, 125, 222) and Elijah Durval contributed a 501 (181, 166, 156).
Zachary Truell added a 440 (128, 148, 164) and Cayden Carpenter had a 425 (175, 128, 122).
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, East Syracuse-Minoa 0: The Fulton girls bowling team posted a 7-0 sweep over East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday.
The Red Raiders won with game scores of 901-464, 956-534 and 989-530. Fulton won the overall match 2,846-1,528.
Addison Nichols led the Red Raiders with a three-game score of 638 (183, 193, 262). Linda Hartmann rolled a 585 (203, 201, 181) and Miranda Laws bowled a 552 (167, 164, 221).
Hailey Payment also added a 552 (161, 213, 178) and Taryn Murphy contributed a 519 (187, 185, 147).
Auburn 7, Oswego 0: The Auburn girls bowling team swept Oswego 7-0 on Thursday.
Oswego only had two bowlers available for the match. Malia Upcraft rolled a 449 (157, 143, 149) and Katrianna Fronk had a 250 (105, 67, 78).
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
The Mexico indoor track and field team competed at the Art McKinnon meet in Utica on Thursday. The girls team finished 21st in the event. Mexico’s boys team took 20th.
Girls
The Tigers’ girls 4 x 400-meter relay finished eighth with a time of 4:52.09. The squad consisted of Madison Poissant, Kylee Urquhart, Adria Ariola and Grace O’Gorman.
Individually, Poissant took eighth in the 55-meter dash with a personal record of 8.00.
The 4 x 200 relay of Poissant, Dominique Bentley, Urquhart and O’Gorman took fifth place with a time of 1:58.23.
Ariola finished in a tie for seventh in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches.
Boys
Ethan Becker, in the 1,000-meter, earned sixth place with a personal best of 2:51.75.
In the 1,600-meter, Everett Bryant finished sixth with a time of 5:01.42, just finishing ahead of Oneida’s Tyson Fuller (5:01.52).
The 4 x 800 relay of Bryant, Francisco Garcia, Constantin Valtink and Becker came in sixth with a final time of 10:02.44.
Aiden Barriger finished 10th in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Westhill 67, Hannibal 39: Westhill’s consistent offense kept it on top, as the Warriors defeated the Hannibal boys basketball 67-39 on Thursday.
Westhill led 21-13 after the first quarter, and kept its foot on the gas to take a 40-23 advantage at halftime.
Hannibal added 10 points in the third quarter, but Westhill still led 54-33 going into the final frame.
Westhill added 13 more points in the final frame to secure the 67-39 victory.
Brady Kuc led Hannibal with 21 points. Noah Waldron added seven points. Cole Hess tacked on five points.
Alexander Wilder, Noah Waldron and James Moore all contributed two points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westhill 47, Hannibal 33: The Westhill girls basketball team defeated Hannibal 47-33 on Thursday.
Westhill held a strong 11-5 advantage after the first quarter, and added to the gap to take a 26-7 lead at halftime.
Westhill hit double-digits again in the third quarter, leading 36-15 going into the fourth frame. Hannibal outscored Westhill 18-10 in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough and Westhill came out on top 47-33.
Tenly Baker led Hannibal with 15 points. Samantha Emmons added nine points.
Sophia Salladin contributed four points, and Olivia Kuc tacked on three points.
Mikayla Miner rounded out the scoring with two points for Hannibal.
