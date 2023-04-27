Varsity roundup: Mexico track and field teams pick up victories over Solvay Apr 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRACK AND FIELDMexico boys 97, Solvay 43: The Mexico boys track and field team earned its first victory of the season with a 97-43 win over Solvay on Wednesday.Picking up first-place finishes for Mexico were: Aiden Barriger (110m hurdles, 17.20; pole vault, 10’), Daniel Gagnier (1,600m, 5:13), Ethan Becker (400m, 55.00), Rashad Bigelow (200m, 24.70), Everett Bryant (3,200m, 11:50.3), and Jackson LaParr (long jump, 20’5”; high jump, 5’4”; triple jump, 39’). Mexigo girls 92, Solvay 20: The Mexico girls track and field team defeated Solvay, 92-20, on Wednesday.Earning first-place finishes for the Tigers were: Sage Clement (100m hurdles, 18.20;), Madison Poissant (100m, 13.30; 200m, 28.20), Olivia DeStevens (400m, 1:08.30), Gina Cutuli (400m hurdles, 1:17.10), Emily Hough (800m, 2:57.80; triple jump, 27’10”), Grace O’Gorman (long jump, 15’2.5”), and Morgan Bechtel (high jump, 4’6”).Cazenovia 126, Hannibal girls 16: The Hannibal girls track and field team fell to Cazenovia, 126-16, on Wednesday. Lena Turaj picked up three first-place finishes, including the 100-meter hurdles (16.20), the 400m hurdles (1:13.20) and the triple jump (36’10”).No results from the boys meet against Cazenovia were provided.BOYS TENNISSyracuse East 6, Fulton 1: The Fulton boys tennis team was defeated 6-1 by Syracuse East on Wednesday. No individual scores were provided.Central Square 5, Oswego 2: The Oswego boys tennis team fell to Central Square, 5-2, on Wednesday.Picking up wins for the Bucs were Duncan Baker in first singles (6-1, 6-2) and Lucas Maniccia in second singles (6-1, 6-1).See scores or results missing? Be sure to send them to bgrieco@palltimes.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Road paving construction underway in Oswego P-TECH students no longer have to be vaccinated SUNY Oswego to host Micron Technology town hall meeting County school boards set to vote on $8.9 million CiTi BOCES budget Latest e-Edition April 27, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEdwin E. Croucher Sr.A day in the life of the Oswego drug task forceDonald LaPage Jr.Fulton mayoral hopeful knocked off ballot; Castiglia’s foe survivesTeen passenger dies after car crashes into tree in RichlandCity of Oswego takes over Scriba water operationsJames Patrick DoranDrug task force makes arrest in HannibalNew press to arrive in Oswego; old one to be dismantledDonald L. Vosseller Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes Joy 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking ssi����|��|&��!�p��@��<��a8;��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p�a8HW��A�a<���DK��A`�aL�aH;�|�&W����T,A����8,@� HX�A�a<��a@HU1�A��@��t,A� ��xH`%�A�atHTـA��t8!��|� �|�����N� C�$*StringBuffer.ReplaceAll%%oss����|��|&��!�p�a8;��<���@��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p��t��x�a8HT�AHTe�A�a@HS�A��@<`�|b.HTq�A�aDHdU�A�a@��<���@��<��xHS��A;��@�aLHS��A��L�aHHS��A��HHA1`�aH,@� HUy�A�aH<` D|�.HV�A�aL,@� HUM�A�aTHS1�A;��T�aPHS�A��PH@�`�aP,@� HU �A�aP<` Jobs Joy HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.