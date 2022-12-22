Mexico 92, Pulaski 61: Bill Mills and Daniel Gagnier won two individual events each in the Mexico varsity boys swimming and diving team’s 92-61 victory over Pulaski on Wednesday.
Mills took first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.29) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.67), while Gagnier was victorious in the 50 freestyle (26.54) and the 100 freestyle (1:02.40).
The Tigers took first, second and third in the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, and the 500 freestyle.
Also earning first-place finishes were Stefano Magro in the 200 freestyle (2:10.84), Andrew Harriger in the diving event (234.30) and John Rice in the 100 butterfly (1:09.39). Jacob Gates finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:20.90) and Alex Marthia finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.25), but both events were exhibitions.
The 200 medley relay of Mills, Marthia, Aiden DeGroff and Gagnier won in 1:59.16. The 200 freestyle relay, while the event was an exhibition, also won. The team of Kaleb deMarree, Magro, Mills and Harriger finished in 1:53.15.
The 400 freestyle relay was also an exhibition. The team of Marthia, Aiden Bartlett, DeGroff and Rice won in 4:30.08.
WRESLTING
Fulton 57, Auburn 7: Jack Phillips and Micah Collins both picked up pin victories over Auburn in the Fulton varsity boys wrestling team’s 57-7 win over the Maroons on Wednesday.
Phillips pinned Connor Barrigar in the 138-pound weight class, and Collins pinned Colton Hai in the 215-pound weight class. No times were provided.
At the 145-pound weight class, Walter Crofoot picked up a 6-2 decision over Brad Boyhan.
Frederick Pagan (102 pounds) lost a 2-1 decision to Auburn’s Brady Maneri, and Mike Boyhan (126 pounds) picked up an 11-0 major decision win over Fulton’s Kallen Roberts.
