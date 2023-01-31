Alex Marthia vs. Weedsport

Mexico’s Alex Marthia swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the Tigers’ swim meet against Weedsport earlier in January. Mexico defeated South Jefferson on Monday.

 Ben Grieco photo

Mexico 98, South Jefferson 85: In a tight meet through all 12 events, the Mexico boys swimming and diving team pulled out a 98-85 win over South Jefferson on Monday.

The Tigers had 10 first-place finishes to secure the victory.

