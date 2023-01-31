Varsity roundup: Mexico swimming and diving defeats South Jefferson Jan 31, 2023 Jan 31, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mexico’s Alex Marthia swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay during the Tigers’ swim meet against Weedsport earlier in January. Mexico defeated South Jefferson on Monday. Ben Grieco photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mexico 98, South Jefferson 85: In a tight meet through all 12 events, the Mexico boys swimming and diving team pulled out a 98-85 win over South Jefferson on Monday.The Tigers had 10 first-place finishes to secure the victory.Stefano Magro and Bill Mills both won two individual events for Mexico. Magro won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:23.40, out-touching South Jefferson’s James King, who clocked in at 2:23.97. Magro also won the 500 freestyle, posting a 5:55.66.Mills took the top spot in the 100 butterfly (56.16). He also won the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.52.John Rice won the 200 freestyle, posting a 2:05.94 in the event. Andrew Harriger scored a 233.70 in the six-dive event, winning the event. Alex Marthia claimed victory in the 100 breaststroke, clocking in at 1:13.79.The 200 medley relay of Mills, Marthia, Magro and Aiden DeGroff took first place with an overall time of 1:53.00. The squad just beat out South Jefferson’s relay, which had a time of 1:54.85.Mexico’s 200 freestyle relay of Rice, Marthia, Daniel Gagnier and DeGroff posted a 1:45.59 to win the event. The 400 freestyle relay of Gagnier, Magro, Rice and Mills won with a time of 3:49.79.BOYS BASKETBALLSolvay 63, Mexico 41: The Mexico boys basketball team fell to Solvay, 63-41, on Monday.Mason Zych led the Tigers with 18 points. Wyatt Chamberlain also hit double-digits, adding 10 points. Zych also had nine rebounds in the contest.Josiah Russell tacked on eight points. Brayden Mack recorded six points. Jackson LaParr contributed four points. Mason Zemotel rounded out the scoring with two points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now New round of ARPA funding on tap for county Latest e-Edition January 31, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSusan M. ScerboElectrical equipment distributor is leasing former Miller can plantRichard J. ‘Dick’ MurphyFulton murder case headed for trialCircus comes to Oswego CountyRichard ‘Dick’ R. SomersMelissa MarieCouncil president to run for Oswego mayorMayor: Hobby Lobby to go into vacant Penney storeCops: Child porn found on man’s devices three times Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FOR RENT fulton clean 2 bdrm apt. $900+utilities. No dogs. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
