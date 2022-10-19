Mexico and Hannibal pulled off upsets on the road Tuesday in the opening round of the Section III Class B girls soccer playoffs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mexico 2, VVS 1: Ninth-seeded Mexico upended eighth-seeded host Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 2-1 on Tuesday in the Section III Class B girls soccer playoffs.
Senior Adria Ariola scored for the Tigers with about 20 minutes to go in the first half.
With the score tied 1-1 late in the game, senior Grace O’Gorman scored the winning goal with just over two minutes remaining.
VVS finished the season with a 9-6 record.
The Tigers (10-4-3) advance to a quarterfinal matchup today at 6:30 p.m. at top-seeded Westhill.
Westhill (14-2-1) beat 16th-seeded Clinton 4-0 on Tuesday.
Hannibal 2, Cortland 1: In a first-round matchup in the Section III Class B playoffs, 10th-seeded Hannibal edged seventh-seeded Cortland 2-1 at Cortland on Tuesday.
Sophomore Amber Clarke scored both goals for the Warriors. Her first goal came with about 18 minutes left in the opening half. Her next goal, which proved to be the game-winning goal, came with about 16 minutes left in the second half.
Cortland finished the season at 6-9-1 overall.
Hannibal (12-4-1) will play a quarterfinal game today at 6:30 p.m. at second-seeded Central Valley Academy. CVA (14-3) crushed 15th-seeded Homer 9-0 in the opening round.
Lowville 3, Phoenix 0: In the Section III Class B playoffs on Tuesday, third-seeded Lowville defeated 14th-seeded Phoenix, 3-0.
Phoenix ends its season with a 9-8 record.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Westhill 3, Mexico 0: Westhill defeated Mexico 25-5, 25-8, 25-13.
Macie Guyette had three kills, one assist, and eight digs for Mexico.
Other leaders were Emma Lawler (1 kill, 9 digs), Elizabeth Louis (5 assists, 7 digs), Ellery Clarke (1 kill, 3 digs), Anyssia Ingersoll (2 kills, 10 digs), and Ellee Parkhurst (1 ace, 1 assist, 6 digs).
Solvay 3, Hannibal 0: Solvay topped Hannibal on Tuesday 25-11, 25-19, 25-9.
Mikayla Miner, Lavender Howland, and Sandy Allen had one kill apiece for Hannibal, and Olivia Kuc served an ace.
Kiley Emmons had three assists.
Getting digs were Miner (4), Emmons (4), Erica Lockhart (4), Allen (4), Camryn Parker (2), Emily Barbeau (2), and Kuc (1).
Fulton 3, Central Square 0: Fulton cruised past Central Square on Tuesday 25-10, 25-17, 25-15.
Sydney Sachel collected 33 assists, one kill, and 10 digs for the Raiders.
Other leaders included Natalie Frost (22 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 8 digs), Calie Shepard (7 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 3 digs), Addison Pickard (3 kills, 7 digs), Riley Kempston (3 kills), Madison Baum (1 kill, 1 ace, 3 digs), Bailey Frost (2 digs), Zoey Kerr (2 assists, 1 dig), Ellie Parkhurst (5 digs), and Izabella Bogardus (1 assist, 6 digs).
SWIMMING
F-M 97, Oswego/Mexico 89: The Oswego/Mexico foursome of Alexa von Holtz, Evie Fontana, Ciarrah Tynan, and Joscelyn Coniski won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:45.87.
The same foursome also won the 400 free relay (3:55.69.
Placing first in individual events were Tynan in the 200 free (2:06.85), von Holtz in the 200 medley (2:10.51) and 100 backstroke (59.83), Coniski in the 50 free (26.21) and 100 butterfly (1:04.09), and Chelsea Hitzschke in diving (207.20 points).
