The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team spiked visiting Jordan-Elbridge 3-0 on Thursday.
The Tigers swept the three games by scores of 25-22, 25-21, and 28-26.
Emma Lawler recorded seven aces, 13 kills, two assists, and five digs for Mexico.
Others leaders were Anyssia Ingersoll (4 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs), Ellery Clarke (2 aces, 8 digs), Elizabeth Louis (2 aces, 3 kills, 16 assists, 2 digs), Aubrey Shaffer (1 ace, 2 assists, 2 digs), Ellee Parkhurst (1 kill, 5 digs), and Macie Guyette (4 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs).
GOLF
CBA 198, Mexico 255: Mexico lost to Christian Brothers Academy in varsity golf action on Thursday.
Trevor Coe led Mexico with a nine-hole score of 44. He was followed by Hunter Hall (49), Owen Marsden (50), Evan Hansen (55), and Jacob Gates (57).
Phoenix 221, J-E 236: Blake Hoyt carded a 41 to help Phoenix top Jordan-Elbridge on Thursday.
Completing the Phoenix team total were Cameron Dryer (42), Jack Hayes (43), Shawn Froio (46), and Cody Perry (49).
J-E 236, Hannibal 237: Caden Hearn led Jordan-Elbridge to victory with his score of 38.
The leaders for Hannibal were Chris Weldin (40), Jacob Hutton (45), Tyler Emmons (49), Brady Kuc (51), and Jaiden Koskowski (52).
GIRLS SOCCER
Hannibal 3, Phoenix 0: Amber Clarke, Tenly Baker, and Riley Somers netted goals as Hannibal defeated Phoenix.
BOYS SOCCER
Homer 5, Mexico 4: Braydon Fox and Lance Heyer each scored two goals to lift Homer over Mexico.
J-D 2, Oswego 0: Getting goals from Kyan Barbuto and Mahir Bechir, Jamesville-DeWitt beat Oswego on Thursday.
SWIMMING
CNS 98, Oswego-Mexico 88: Cicero-North Syracuse edged Oswego-Mexico on Thursday.
For Oswego-Mexico, the 200-yard medley relay team of Ciarrah Tynan, McKenzie Partlow, Alexa von Holtz, and Evie Fontana placed first in 1:59.85.
The 200 free relay team of Alexa von Holtz, Fontana, Partlow, and Joscelyn Coniski won in 1:46.19.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the foursome of Taylor Gerace, Malia Upcraft, Coniski, and Tynan won in 4:12.79.
Placing first in individual events were Tynan in the 200 free (2:05.09) and 500 free (5:42.71), von Holtz in the 200 medley (2:11.00) and 100 backstroke (59.62), and Coniski in the 100 butterfly (1:04.44).
