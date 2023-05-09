Anyssia Ingersoll vs. Homer

Mexico’s Anyssia Ingersoll (10) tries to get around the Homer defense during the Tigers’ game against the Trojans last week. Ingersoll scored three times in Mexico’s 6-5 win at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Monday.

 Ben Grieco photo

GIRLS LACROSSE

Mexico 6, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 5: The Mexico girls lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-5 victory at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Monday.

