GIRLS LACROSSE
Mexico 6, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 5: The Mexico girls lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season with a 6-5 victory at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Monday.
Anyssia Ingersoll scored three goals for the Tigers. Hailey Workman scored a pair of goals. Kaylee Halsey rounded out Mexico’s scoring.
Mexico (1-9) traveled to Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday, but the game ended after press time.
BASEBALL
Auburn 3, Oswego 1: The Oswego baseball team fell in a tight 3-1 game at Auburn on Monday.
The Maroons scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to open the scoring. The Bucs cut the lead in the half with a run in the top of the fifth, but Auburn scored the final run of the game in the bottom half of the frame to secure the 3-1 victory.
Tyler Dean had a trio of hits, including a double. Tommy Kirwan recorded a triple with an RBI. Jack Reynolds also singled. Augustus Potter scored the team’s lone run.
On the mound, Dean recorded the loss with 4.2 innings pitched, striking out four batters, allowing three hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks. Jack Donovan, in relief, saw 1.1 innings on the mound, allowing two walks.
Oswego (4-8) hosted Auburn on Tuesday, but the game ended after press time.
Syracuse City 6, Fulton 5: Fulton’s comeback attempt fell just short in the top of the seventh inning, and the Syracuse City baseball team topped the Red Raiders, 6-5, on Monday.
Syracuse struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second and another in the third inning. Fulton responded with four runs in the top of the fifth, just for Syracuse to score three more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Fulton started a comeback attempt with a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Sam Cotton had two hits with a triple, recording three RBIs and scoring twice. Will Patterson singled twice. Brock Tetro and Kash Stuber both hit singles and scored a run. Mathew Brown also recorded a single. Trent Farrands added an RBI. Robert Briggs rounded out Fulton’s scoring.
Dylan Sullivan earned the loss with 0.2 innings on the mound. He allowed three hits, three runs and one walk. Farrands saw 3.2 innings on the mound, striking out two batters, allowing six hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk. In 1.2 innings pitched, Tetro struck out one batter with three hits and one walk allowed.
Fulton (3-7) hosted Syracuse on Tuesday, but the game ended after press time.
BOYS TENNIS
Cortland 4, Fulton 3: The Fulton boys tennis team narrowly fell 4-3 to host Cortland on Monday.
