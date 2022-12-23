Mexico 37, Hannibal 34: Mexico had a strong lead after the first quarter, but Hannibal kept fighting back to keep the game close. The Tigers ultimately came out on top in a close 37-34 game on Thursday.

Mexico stormed out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter, and still held a strong 18-11 lead at the half. Going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers led 29-22. The Warriors threw 12 points on the board in the final frame, but couldn’t come back in time with Mexico laying on eight points in the quarter.

