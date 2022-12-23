Mexico 37, Hannibal 34: Mexico had a strong lead after the first quarter, but Hannibal kept fighting back to keep the game close. The Tigers ultimately came out on top in a close 37-34 game on Thursday.
Mexico stormed out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter, and still held a strong 18-11 lead at the half. Going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers led 29-22. The Warriors threw 12 points on the board in the final frame, but couldn’t come back in time with Mexico laying on eight points in the quarter.
Anyssia Ingersoll led the Tigers with 12 points, closely followed by Emma Lawler, who tacked on 11 points. Gina Cutuli added nine points while Adriana DiManto contributed five points.
For Hannibal, Samantha Emmons had 10 points. Tenley Baker recorded nine points. Kiley Emmons (6), Sophia Salladin (5) and Olivia Kuc (3) rounded out the Warriors’ scoring.
BOYS HOCKEY
JD/CBA 3, Oswego 2: The Oswego varsity boys hockey team narrowly fell to a tough Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy team, 3-2, on Thursday.
Brayden Miller and Louis Roman both scored for the Bucs while Mason Naumann recorded an assist.
Riley Wallace made 26 saves on 29 shots.
West Genesee 15, Fulton 1: Julius Spraights scored the lone goal for Fulton in the Red Raider varsity boys hockey team’s 15-1 loss to West Genesee on Thursday.
Trent Farrands and Tyler Bertrand both recorded assists for Fulton. Bryce Alguire made 33 saves in net.
Ontario Bay 4, Fayetteville-Manlius 1: Zach Blevins recorded three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in Ontario Bay’s 4-1 win over Fayetteville-Manlius on Thursday.
Ontario Bay utilized a three-goal first period en route to victory.
Owen Newton also had a multi-point night (1 goal, 1 assist).
Jake Amidon and Bryce Goodnough both scored for Ontario Bay. David Stern and Riley Ballou also recorded assists.
Collin Bennett made 29 saves on 30 shots.
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, Syracuse City 0: With a three-game score of 585, Addison Nichols led the Fulton varsity girls bowling team to a 7-0 sweep over Syracuse City on Thursday.
The Red Raiders won by games of 661-416, 728-413 and 750-286. Fulton won the overall match 2,139-1,116.
Nichols’ series score comprised of games of 214, 196 and 175. Linda Hartmann followed that with a 561 (151, 175, 235) and Miranda Laws tacked on a 507 (150, 173, 184). Hailey Payment recorded a 485 (146, 184, 155).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mexico 49, Hannibal 45: The Mexico varsity boys basketball team used an 18-point fourth quarter to rally and defeat county rival Hannibal 49-45 on Thursday.
Hannibal led 16-3 after the first quarter, but the Tigers exploded for 18 points in the second frame. The Warriors still led 24-21 at the half.
The Warriors led 39-30 going in the fourth, but the strong performance from Mexico gave it the 49-45 win.
No individual stats for the game were provided by press time.
See a contest or stats missing? Be sure to send scores and statistics to Sports Editor Ben Grieco at bgrieco@palltimes.com.
