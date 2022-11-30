The Mexico varsity girls basketball team raced out to a 17-0 first quarter and cruised to a 59-24 season-opening victory over host Pulaski on Monday.
Anyssia Ingersoll poured in 15 points and collected five steals for the Tigers.
Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. High 39F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 11:03 am
The Mexico varsity girls basketball team raced out to a 17-0 first quarter and cruised to a 59-24 season-opening victory over host Pulaski on Monday.
Anyssia Ingersoll poured in 15 points and collected five steals for the Tigers.
Emma Lawler tossed in 13 points, and Adriana DiManto and Ella McCoy added seven points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Port Byron 59, Hannibal 48: Port Byron outscored Hannibal 14-0 in the second quarter to take command of Tuesday’s game.
Cody Jarabeck tallied 16 points for the Panthers, and Dominic Laframboise netted 12 points.
Gavin Griffin exploded for 29 points for Hannibal, including four 3-pointers. Noah Waldron contributed seven points.
GIRLS BOWLING
Liverpool 7, Oswego 0: Kenzi Ormsby bowled a 595 series with a high game of 210 to lead Liverpool over Oswego on Tuesday.
For Oswego, Malia Upcraft rolled a 405 triple with a high game of 145. Ava Tonkin shot a 238 triple.
BOYS BOWLING
Liverpool 7, Oswego 0: Tanner Gist paced Liverpool with a 548 series and a high game of 202.
Shiemal Boyde led Oswego with a 479 triple and a high game of 182. Zachary Truell was next with a 477 set and a top game of 169.
F-M 7, Fulton 0: Fayetteville-Manlius beat Fulton on Monday as Adam Koss bowled a 752 triple on games of 258, 279, and 215.
Mathew Brown led Fulton with a 541 set on games of 202, 170, and 169.
WRESTLING
CNS 39, Fulton 27: Cicero-North Syracuse recorded four pins on the way to a 39-27 victory over visiting Fulton in varsity wrestling action Tuesday.
Getting the pins for the Northstars were Jonah Geller at 145 pounds, Austin Hartman at 189, Kamdin Bembry at 215, and Joseph Kozubowski at 285.
Fulton won three bouts by pinfall. At 125 pounds, Collen Austin pinned Benjamin Alton in 5:49.
At 138 pounds, Fulton’s Walter Crofoot pinned Kennedy Thomas in 1:12.
Bailey Grubb of the Raiders pinned Ayden Sprague in 5:38 at 160 pounds.
Also getting wins for Fulton were Frederick Pagan at 102 pounds (by forfeit) and Johnathan Clohecy at 172 pounds (8-4 decision) over John Sherbourne.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.