Mexico 50, Syracuse West 23: Anyssia Ingersoll put up 24 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 50-23 win over Syracuse West on Tuesday.
Ingersoll’s 24 points included three 3-pointers in the victory.
The Tigers put up 17 points in both the first and second quarters, limiting Syracuse to just six points in the first half.
Emma Lawler added 16 points for Mexico while Adriana Dimanto tacked on six points. Ella Blunt chipped in three points. Caprice Cutuli and Ella McCoy both recorded two points.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton 52, Whitesboro 45: The Fulton girls basketball team topped Whitesboro 52-45 on Tuesday.
No individual stats were provided for the game by press time.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cortland-Homer 8, Oswego 0: Cortland-Homer’s Hunter Everle had a seven-point night (2 goals, 5 assists) in his team’s 8-0 win over the Oswego boys hockey team on Tuesday.
Andrew Partigianoni was close behind with six points (2 goals, 4 assists) for the Golden Eagles.
Riley Wallace and Tanner Palmitesso split time in net for the Bucs. Wallace made 18 saves on 24 shots, while Palmitesso stopped seven of nine shots.
Rounding out the scoring for Cortland-Homer were Mitchell Riter (1 goal, 2 assists), Chris Yang (2 goals, 1 assist), Cooper Swartz (1 goal, 1 assist) and Tucker Gabriel (2 assists).
Garret Clark made 16 saves in the shutout.
Fayetteville-Manlius 11, Fulton 3: John Laplante had two goals in the Fulton boys hockey team’s 11-3 loss to Fayetteville-Manlius on Tuesday.
The Hornets put up a six-goal first period en route to the victory, while the Red Raiders scored all of their goals in the second frame.
Gavin Rodman (1 goal, 1 assist) and Nicolai Tardibone (2 assists) also posted multi-point nights for Fulton. Jack Hayes and Tom Long both tacked on assists.
In net, Bryce Alguire made 34 saves.
F-M was led by Greg Manzi’s five-point effort (3 goals, 2 assists).
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, East Syracuse-Minoa 0: Miranda Laws rolled a three-game 541 (178, 190, 173) to lead Fulton to a 7-0 sweep over East Syracuse-Minoa.
Fulton won games of 1,042-621, 962-652, and 782-558. The Red Raiders won the match 2,918-1,585.
Layne Arnold rolled a 505 (174, 161, 170) and Alex Wilcox bowled a 438 (164, 152, 122).
BOYS BOWLING
East Syracuse-Minoa 7, Fulton 0: East Syracuse-Minoa swept Fulton 7-0 with games of 931-411, 868-493, and 786-422. The overall match score was 2,575-1,326.
Mason Fuller bowled a team-high 416 (128, 173, 115) and Mathew Brown had a 352 (106, 145, 101.
Season Wright posted a 302 (101, 98, 103).
