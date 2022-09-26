Quarterback Braden Lucas completed 9-of-10 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown as Central Square topped visiting Mexico 34-8 in varsity football action on Friday.
Getting rushing TDs for the Redhawks were Kenson Rumo, Nate Weed, Anthony Miga, and Lucas.
Mason Baye caught three passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. Leading the Central Square defense in tackles were Bradon Wolfe (12) and Richard Fleischmann (8).
For Mexico, Payton Nelson scored on a 10-yard run, and Dominic Alfano-Kimball added the two-point conversion run.
Pulaski 22, Phoenix 14: With a fourth-quarter rally, the Pulaski varsity football team defeated Phoenix 22-14 on Saturday.
The host Blue Devils jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard interception return by Tanner Trust.
Trust added a 3-yard TD run later in the game.
Pulaski also got a 68-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Logan Eastman, and a fourth-quarter safety.
Trust finished with 15 carries for 103 rushing yards.
Nottingham 24, Oswego 0: Malachi McCurty caught two touchdown passes from Qaadir Betts to help Nottingham beat Oswego on Friday. McCurty scored on a 72-yard reception and a 5-yard catch. Betts also tossed a 35-yard TD pass to Adrian Brooks Jr.
Fulton 41, Fowler 8: Fulton moved to 3-0 on the season with a 41-8 victory over Fowler on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Mexico 2, Cortland 0: Brennen McQuown scored as Mexico beat Cortland on Saturday.
Tully 6, Phoenix 1: Ryan Rauber netted three goals to propel Tully over Phoenix on Friday. Mason Renfrew scored for Phoenix, assisted by Owen Champion. Phoenix goalkeeper Solomon Campbell made six saves.
Whitesboro 3, Fulton 0: Jesse Dutcher, Daschel Smith, and Denis Seferagic scored the goals for Whitesboro on Saturday, and keeper Kaidan Fisher stopped seven shots.
In goal for Fulton, Evan Standish and Daniel Devendorf each made six saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marcellus 3, Oswego 0: Marcellus beat Oswego by game scores of 25-23, 25-23, and 25-18.
Brynnly Goldsworthy had eight kills and Chloe Kuttruff had 19 assists to lead the Mustangs.
J-E 3, Hannibal 0: Jordan-Elbridge swept Hannibal by game scores of 25-17, 26-24, and 25-22.
Katrina Ryder served four aces for Hannibal and added four digs.
Other leaders were Kiley Emmons (2 aces, 13 assists, 3 digs), Erica Lockhart (2 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs), Alexis Arnold (3 kills, 3 digs), Lavender Howland (4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Sandy Allen (3 kills, 2 assists, 10 digs), Mikayla Miner (1 kills, 4 digs), Emily Barbeau (3 digs), Camryn Parker (1 digs), and Elaina Lamb (4 digs).
GOLF
J-E 262, Phoenix 277: Jordan-Elbridge defeated Phoenix in a varsity golf match on Friday.
Phoenix’s Blake Hoyt led all golfers with a nine-hole total of 45. Other leaders for Phoenix were Cameron Dryer (53) and Cody Perry (54).
CROSS COUNTRY
Baldwinsville Invitational: Mexico and Hannibal ran in the small school race at the Baldwinsville Invy. The Tigers placed third and Hannibal was 21st.
For Mexico, Logan Fitzgerald was 23rd (18:29.6) and Everett Bryant was 24th (18:31.7).
Other leaders for the Tigers were Daniel Gagnier (30th, 18:47.3), Aiden Bartlett (40th, 19:05.8), and Hunter Herrington (84th, 20:14.7).
Leading Hannibal were Gavin Griffin (14th, 18:02.8), Sean Taylor (53rd, 19:23.1), Alex Hall (131st, 21:31.7), Jayden Thomas (140th, 21:43.3), and Alex Scott (205th, 25:19.1).
Phoenix’s Cayden McKay placed 70th in 19:48.6.
In the varsity girls race, Fulton was led by Solange Catano-Matip (109th, 24:25.6).
