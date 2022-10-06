Varsity roundup: Mexico boys cross country tops 2 opponents Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mexico varsity boys cross country team ran past Christian Brothers Academy and Phoenix on Wednesday.Mexico beat CBA 21-35 and topped Phoenix 18-38.Logan Fitzgerald led Mexico with a time of 18:38. He was followed by Daniel Gagnier (18:56), Aiden Bartlett (18:58), Everett Bryant (20:02), and Hunter Herrington (20:38).Phoenix was led by Joshua Wagner (19:56) and Cayden McKay (20:07). GIRLS CROSS COUNTRYCBA 15, Mexico 51: Aubrey Herrington paced Mexico with a time of 25:11. CBA’s Adele Sommers won the race in 23:45.GIRLS VOLLEYBALLPhoenix 3, Solvay 1: Phoenix topped Solvay 25-13, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Fulton Public Library offering fall activities to community SUNY Oswego student documentary explores region’s connection to the Underground Railroad Latest e-Edition October 6, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuman remains located in Granby being investigatedCicero couple sues county after property disputesConnie Marie SheltraLynett hired as Oswego County Media Group's new publisherJohn L. ‘Jack’ ThompsonCity of Oswego Drug Task Force makes heroin/fentanyl arrestCNY Pumpkin Festival slated for Oct. 1-2 in OswegoBrewerton man arrested on arson, burglary chargesKevin Michael SnyderJoan Timperlake Maurer Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
