Allie Poissant and Grace O’Gorman scored two goals each to power Mexico over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 6-1 in varsity girls soccer action on Monday.
Adrianna Denton and Adria Ariola also netted goals for the Tigers.
Credited with assists were Emily Hough (3) and Poissant.
Bella Scott notched a goal for the Rebels.
MORE GIRLS SOCCER
Phoenix 9, MPH 0: Courtney Carter tallied five goals and three assists to propel Phoenix over Manlius Pebble Hill on Monday.
Emily Danquer had two goals for the Firebirds, and Madison Quaco and Paige Pinkley had one each.
Brooklyn Olschewske recorded five assists, and Pinkley had one.
Sharing in the shutout were goalkeepers Sara Ruetsch (3 saves) and Pinkley (3 saves).
Central Square 3, Fulton 1: Ryan Colton netted two goals for Central Square, and Domenica Ramsey had the other.
BOYS SOCCER
Phoenix 7, LaFayette/Onondaga 1: Scoring goals for Phoenix in Monday’s game were Lincoln Kersey (2), Ethan Reynolds, Owen Champion, Macray Pelton, Kai Clary, and Deagan Parker. Brycen LaRobardiere had three assists, and goalie Solomon Campbell made two saves.
TENNIS
Phoenix 5, Pulaski 2: Mia Graham won her match at first singles for Phoenix 6-2, 6-7 (6-7), 6-2.
Other winners for the Firebirds included the third doubles team of Claire Pritting and Sheriden Southworth (6-1, 6-2), and the fourth doubles team of Peyton Callahan and Isabelle Hillman (6-0, 6-3).
CNS 5, Fulton 2: Getting the points for Fulton in Monday’s match were first singles player Madelyn Delano (6-2, 6-3) and second singles player Lauren Bradshaw (6-4, 6-4).
SWIMMING
Liverpool 102, Oswego/Mexico 82: Oswego/Mexico placed first in the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:05.41) with the team of Alexa von Holtz, Ciarrah Tynan, Taylor Gerace, and Joscelyn Coniski.
Winning individual events for Oswego/Mexico were Tynan in the 200 free (2:06.97) and the 500 free (5:43.24), von Holtz in the 50 free (24.84) and the 100 butterfly (57.67), Chelsea Hitzschke in diving (218.65 points), and Coniski in the 100 free (58.23).
GOLF
LaFayette 219, Phoenix 235: Brett Bucktooth Jr., Jameson Bucktooth, and Joseph Coletti, all of LaFayette, led all golfers, each with a nine-hole total of 38.
Blake Hoyt carded a 44 for Phoenix in Monday’s match. He was followed by Jack Hayes (45), Cameron Dryer (46), Shawn Froio (49), and Cody Perry (51).
SCAC Empire Match: In a Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division match, Jamesville-DeWitt led all teams with a total score of 189.
Oswego placed second with a score of 208. Fulton was seventh at 247.
Oswego was led by Gavin Ruggio (tied for 5th, 37), Kevin Waters (39), Tanner Palmitesso (42), Louis Roman (43), and Logan Crannell (47).
Tanner Emmons of Fulton tied for ninth with a score of 40. Other leaders for the Red Raiders were Brock Tetro (43), Travis Fyffe (52), Robert Briggs (55), and Miles Kitts (57).
