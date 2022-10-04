Madison Poissant

Madison Poissant (3) of the Mexico varsity girls soccer team advances the ball up the field during recent action against Hannibal. Mexico defeated APW 6-1 on Monday.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

Allie Poissant and Grace O’Gorman scored two goals each to power Mexico over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 6-1 in varsity girls soccer action on Monday.

Adrianna Denton and Adria Ariola also netted goals for the Tigers. 

