Logan Longley carried 20 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns to help Hannibal defeat host Altmar-Parish-Williamstown 26-6 in varsity football action on Saturday.
Longley’s TDs came on runs of 5, 33, and 13 yards.
Hannibal’s Bobby Johnson had 15 carries for 47 yards and a 3-yard touchdown.
The Warriors had a two-point conversion when quarterback Cole Hess passed to Cameron McNeil.
MORE FOOTBALL
Fulton 42, Lansing 6: Fulton earned a 42-6 triumph over host Lansing on Friday. The Raiders improved to 2-0 on the season. Fulton will host Fowler at 6 p.m. Friday.
Mexico 49, Fowler 40: Mason Zych rushed for TDs covering 5, 5, and 6 yards, and added a 75-yard kickoff return for a score as Mexico topped Fowler.
Also for the Tigers, Payton Nelson scored on a 4-yard run, and Hunter Lasinski scored on a 40-yard run.
Lasinski added a 31-yard TD pass to Nelson.
Phoenix 28, J-E 24: The Phoenix varsity football team defeated Jordan-Elbridge 28-24 on Thursday.
Joseph Edick rushed 22 times for 174 yards and three touchdowns for Phoenix. Other rushing leaders were Tallen Prior (10 carries, 86 yards), and Dylan Tack (8 carries, 30 yards).
Quarterback Prior completed three passes for 88 yards. Two of those were to Tack, for 63 yards, and the other was a 25-yard completion to Jayden Parker.
Defensively for the Firebirds, Edick made eight tackles and forced a fumble. Brayden Felix also forced a fumble, and Zackary Henderson had a quarterback sack.
Getting interceptions were Reghan Conley, Prior, and Zadyn Tracy.
BOYS SOCCER
Chittenango 3, Fulton 1: Gavin Karowski, Cole Thomas, and Edward MacAlpine scored goals as Chittenango beat Fulton. Logan Bronner, the goalkeeper for the Bears, made seven saves.
Trevor Hendrickson scored for Fulton, assisted by Conor Tibbetts. In goal for the Raiders, Evan Standish made four saves and Daniel Devendorf made six.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hannibal 7, APW 0: Lena Turaj and Amber Clarke scored three goals each as Hannibal cruised past APW on Friday.
Zoey Turaj contributed a goal and an assist. Also getting an assist apiece were Raelynn Phelps, Emileah Morgan, and Clarke.
In goal for Hannibal, Sophia Salladin made eight saves and Haley McCarthy stopped three shots.
Central Square 2, Mexico 1: Ryan Colton netted both goals for Central Square in its victory over Mexico on Saturday. Keeper Samantha Haley stopped four shots.
For Mexico, Adria Ariola scored and Caprice Cutuli made five saves.
J-D 5, Fulton 4: Megan Baker scored four goals and Harmony Russell added the other for Jamesville-DeWitt in Saturday’s contest against Fulton.
Scoring goals for Fulton were Mya Carroll, Gianna Thurlow, Olivia Bauer, and Lauren Bush. Emilee Vant made six saves.
GOLF
Fulton results: In Salt City Athletic Conference match No. 5, Fulton was led by Tanner Emmons, who placed fifth with a nine-hole total of 36.
Other leaders for the Raiders were Brock Tetro (47) and Miles Kitts (49).
TENNIS
ESM 6, Oswego 1: Oswego’s point was earned by third-singles player Allyson Bruns. She defeated Erin Murnane 6-3, 6-2.
