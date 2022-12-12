INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
The Fulton varsity boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays on Friday at Utica University.
The boys team finished 10th while the girls finished in 11th overall.
The invitational was a combined score/time meet. Here are top individual finishers from the day.
Cory Hyman finished sixth in the 55-meter hurdles (9.55), while Tyler Mills finished fourth in the 55-meter dash (6.90).
In the 600 meters, Ryan Carroll crossed the finish line in 38.16, taking sixth place.
Braedon DePoint (1:36.88) and Andrew Mainville (1:38.01) finished ninth and 10th in the 600 meters.
Olivia Hendrickson came in third in the 55-meter dash (7.94).
The Mexico varsity boys and girls indoor track and field teams also competed at the relays, but on Sunday at SRC Arena.
The boys team finished in 16th, and the girls team finished in 17th.
Ethan Becker finished in fourth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:53.13. Another top finisher was Aiden Barriger in the pole vault, with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches.
Grace O’Gorman came in first place in the long jump, finishing a foot longer than second place. O’Gorman’s best jump was 15 feet, 8 inches.
The Hannibal boys team finished 19th at the event at SRC Arena, also competing on Sunday. The girls team didn’t have enough athletes to field a team.
Noah Melita came in fourth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:26.72. Alex Hall’s height of 5 feet, 6 inches came in sixth in the high jump.
Lena Turaj finished fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 31 feet, 4.25 inches.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fulton 48, West Genesee 42: Led by 16 points from Carleigh Patterson, the Fulton varsity girls basketball team topped West Genesee 48-42 on Friday.
The Red Raiders scored double-digits in three of four quarters, with a big 18-point fourth quarter to secure the win.
Madison Baum (11) and Kayla McCraith (10) also hit double-digit points.
Grace Clary added five points, Bella Maliszewski tacked on four points and Alison Mainville contributed two points.
Skaneateles 48, Mexico 36: Anyssia Ingersoll recorded 22 points for Mexico, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers to defeat Skaneateles on Friday.
Rounding out Mexico’s scoring were Ella Blunt (9), Ella McCoy (6), Emma Lawler (3) and Caprice Cuituli (2).
BOYS HOCKEY
Liverpool 6, Fulton 2: Liverpool had a three-goal third period to roll past the Fulton boys varsity hockey team 6-2 on Friday.
After 20 minutes of play, the teams were tied but Liverpool shut out the Red Raiders in the second period.
Scoring for Fulton were Daniel Devendorf and Cuyler Penrod. Devendorf also recorded an assist.
Bryce Alguire gave up four goals on 30 shots.
Baldwinsville 6, Ontario Bay 1: David Stern scored the lone goal for Ontario Bay in its loss to Baldwinsville on Saturday, 6-1.
Stern’s goal was assisted by Tyler Brown.
Baldwinsville had a balanced attack with three, two-goal periods.
Collin Bennett made 32 saves on 38 shots in the loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Skaneateles 74, Mexico 44: Skaneateles’s offense was on fire with 49 points in the first half, defeating the Mexico varsity boys basketball team 74-44 on Friday.
Eight players scored for Mexico in the loss.
Jackson LaParr had 10 points to lead the Tigers, followed by Teajinn Ingersoll’s eight points.
Mason Zych added six points for Mexico. Brayden Mack and Josiah Russell scored five points each.
Also scoring were Jacob Poissant (4), Wyatt Chamberlain (4), and Mason Zemotel (2).
