Members of the Oswego/Mexico team participated on Friday at the Salt City Sprint Invitational.
Alexa von Holtz won the 50-yard freestyle (24.60) and the 100 butterfly (57.60).
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of von Holtz, Evie Fontana, Ciarrah Tynan, and McKenzie Partlow placed second in 1:43.14.
In the 100 backstroke, Fontana was second in 1:06.92, and Tynan finished third in 1:06.97.
FOOTBALL
Fulton 42, Nottingham 14: Fulton improved to 6-0 on the season with its win on Friday at Nottingham. The Red Raiders will host Oswego at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Mexico 41, APW 0: Mexico raised its record to 4-3 overall with Saturday’s shutout of APW.
BOYS SOCCER
Liverpool 2, Fulton 1: Nicholas Hope and Diarouga Docure scored goals for Liverpool in its Saturday victory over Fulton.
CROSS COUNTRY
Weedsport Invitational: Members of the Fulton cross country team took part in the Weedsport Invitational on Saturday.
Fulton’s Cody Romanowicz placed 84th with a time of 22:54.2, and Caleb Curtis was 85th in 23:00.4.
Also running for the Raiders were Waylon Watson (91st, 23:23.4), Brogan Quirk (102nd, 25:03.4), and Sebastian Rojas (106th, 26:04.8).
For the Fulton girls, Harper Ells was 24th in 24:24.2. Other leaders were Joslyn Cantine (33rd, 24:54.3), Solange Catano-Matip (36th, 25:17.0), Rebekah May (78th, 28:48.8), and Luna Catano-Matip (89th, 32:41.0).
