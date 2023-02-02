The Mexico and Hannibal indoor boys and girls track and field teams competed at the OHSL Indoor Track Championships at SRC Arena on Wednesday.
Both schools were part of Section 1 of the OHSL.
The Hannibal girls team finished 10th, and the boys team eighth. The Mexico girls team finished 11th, and the boys team finished in a tie for ninth.
Here are the student-athletes that claimed podium finishes for their respective teams.
Hannibal boys
Noah Melita came in second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:27.60. He finished just behind first-place Caleb Leblanc (Chittenango), who clocked in at 10:24.51.
Melita also claimed fifth in the 1,000m with a personal best of 2:57.42.
Alex Hall cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches, to finish in a tie for third in the high jump, along with Xander Szalach of Marcellus.
Hannibal girls
Lena Turaj, in the 55m hurdles, took third with a personal best of 9.39. She finished just behind Westhill’s Emma Murphy, who finished second with a time of 9.34.
In the triple jump, Turaj took sixth place with a distance of 30 feet, 10.75 inches.
Mexico boys
In the 3,200m, Logan Fitzgerald recorded a personal-best time of 11:07.02 to finish fourth.
Ethan Becker claimed second in the 1,000m with a personal best of 2:51.50.
Everett Bryant took fifth in the 1,600m with a time of 5:01.36.
Mexico girls
Grace O’Gorman, with a distance of 14 feet, 8.5 inches, finished sixth in the long jump.
Adria Ariola finished in a tie for third in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches. Morgan Betchel, also with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches, took a tie for sixth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Onondaga 56, Hannibal 53: It came down to a nail-biter in overtime, but the Hannibal boys basketball fell to Onondaga 56-53 on Thursday.
The Tigers stormed out to an early 16-9 lead after the first frame, and continued to lead 24-20 going into halftime.
Onondaga put up 17 points in the third quarter to take a 41-31 advantage. Hannibal outscored the Tigers 18-8 in the final frame to tie things up 49-49 at the end of regulation.
Hannibal mustered just four points in overtime, falling 56-53.
Brady Kuc led the Warriors with 12 points. Cole Hess tacked on eight points. Alex Wilder contributed seven points.
James Moore recorded six points. Jaiden Koskowski added four points. Jacob Remillard (3) and Noah Waldron (2) rounded out Hannibal’s scoring.
Solvay 53, Oswego 42: The Oswego boys basketball team fell on the road against Solvay on Wednesday, dropping the contest 53-42.
Oswego led after the opening frame, 9-3. But the Bearcats clawed back in the second quarter sending both teams into halftime tied 19-19.
Solvay’s offense started to find its rhythm in the third stanza taking a 36-31 advantage into the final quarter, and continued to lead the rest of the way to secure the 53-42 win.
Tommy Kirwan and Camden Atkinson both led the Bucs with 10 points each. Moreno Fenty tacked on nine points.
Kyle Weeks, Noah Bwalya and Kaiden Whiteside recorded three points apiece. James Carr and Kelwin Reyes both contributed two points to round out the Bucs’ scoring.
BOYS HOCKEY
Ontario Bay 4, Cazenovia 1: The Ontario Bay boys hockey team won on the road, 4-1, at Cazenovia on Wednesday.
No period scores nor individual stats were provided by press time.
