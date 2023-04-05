Varsity roundup: Last-inning rally lifts Hannibal over Mexico in baseball Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scoring the tying and winning runs in a two-run bottom of the seventh inning, Hannibal edged visiting Mexico 17-16 Monday in varsity baseball action.Alex Miller singled twice, doubled, and knocked in five runs for the Warriors. Donald MacFarland III also had a double and two singles, driving in three runs.Noah Waldron laced two hits and had an RBI for Hannibal. Also getting hits were Eli Chillson (2 RBIs), Logan Longley (2 RBIs), Aidan Norris, and Shawn Pitcher. For Mexico, Andrew Harriger and Carter Robert each singled twice.GIRLS LACROSSEJ-E 10, Mexico 7: Makayla Penird and Kelsey Brunelle scored four goals each as Jordan-Elbridge defeated Mexico in varsity girls lacrosse action Monday.Anyssia Ingersoll notched six goals for Mexico, and Kayla Bunce netted the other. In goal for the Tigers, Brooke Sutton recorded six saves.SOFTBALLHomer 21, Phoenix 6: Catherine Apker homered, tripled, singled twice, and drove in five runs to power Homer over Phoenix in varsity softball action on Monday.Allyson Verfuss ripped two singles and two doubles, driving in four runs for the Trojans.Mariah Sutliffe and Mia Graham drilled two hits each for Phoenix. Kendall Barnes and Beth Landers also hit safely. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Mike McCrobie: Attracted to a Cougar Thinking Out Loud: Rules to live by Latest e-Edition April 1, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple sues after county seizes delinquent propertiesCity says east side home might be beyond repairSUNY Oswego will consider removing Native names from campusCompany plans to build 40,000-square-foot facilityCops: Homeless man threatened pair with golf clubOld City Hall bar conversion closer to fermentingMary Ann MahaneyTroopers: Fulton cop charged with DWI said his wife was drivingCharles F. BisesiWalter D. ‘Skip’ Scruton Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes Joy 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking ssi����|��|&��!�p��@��<��a8;��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p�a8HW��A�a<���DK��A`�aL�aH;�|�&W����T,A����8,@� HX�A�a<��a@HU1�A��@��t,A� ��xH`%�A�atHTـA��t8!��|� �|�����N� C�$*StringBuffer.ReplaceAll%%oss����|��|&��!�p�a8;��<���@��D��H��L��P��T��X��\��`��d��h��l��p��t��x�a8HT�AHTe�A�a@HS�A��@<`�|b.HTq�A�aDHdU�A�a@��<���@��<��xHS��A;��@�aLHS��A��L�aHHS��A��HHA1`�aH,@� HUy�A�aH<` D|�.HV�A�aL,@� HUM�A�aTHS1�A;��T�aPHS�A��PH@�`�aP,@� HU �A�aP<` Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
