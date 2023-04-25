BASEBALL
Oswego 5, Syracuse City 1: Tied going into the fifth inning, the Oswego baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 victory over Syracuse City on Monday.
Syracuse opened the scoring in the top of the second inning before the Bucs responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the third, leading to the exciting fifth inning.
Matt Krul was a dual threat offensively and on mound. At the plate, he recorded two hits with two RBIs and a run. Tommy Kirwan added a hit with two runs. Owen Sinvacage added a single with an RBI and a run. Jack Reynolds tacked on a hit with two RBIs. Tyler Dean singled, and Olyver Hoefer scored a run.
On the mound, Krul pitched a complete game, striking out 11 batters. He allowed four hits, one earned run and two walks.
Oswego (2-4) had a road game at Syracuse City on Tuesday, but the game ended after press time.
Auburn 11, Fulton 3: The Fulton baseball team lost its home game against Auburn on Monday, 11-3.
The Maroons struck first with a three-run first inning, followed by a four-run second frame. The Red Raiders added a run in the bottom of the second and a pair in the bottom of the third, but that’d be all Fulton could muster.
Auburn scored four more runs in the top of the fifth to round out the scoring.
Will Patterson led Fulton with two singles and a run. Mathew Brown added a double with two RBIs. Sam Cotton also had a double with an RBI. Kyle Stuber tacked on a single and a run. Trent Farrands and Robert Briggs both singled. Jarrett Austin scored a run.
Patterson recorded four innings on the mound, striking out five batters, allowing five hits, seven runs (two earned) and seven walks. Brown saw two innings on the mound, allowing two hits, one run and a walk. Dylan Sullivan recorded one strikeout in his inning on the mound. Brock Tetro allowed three runs and one walk.
The Red Raiders (2-3) finished the home-and-home series against Auburn with a road game at the Maroons on Tuesday, but the game ended after press time.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Fulton 12, Watertown 11: Mya Carroll scored half of the Red Raiders’ goals, and the Fulton girls lacrosse team earned a 12-11 win over Watertown on Monday.
No half scores were provided by press time.
Outside of Carroll’s six goals, Anna Bednarz tacked on a pair of goals. Carleigh Patterson, Mandy Miller and Alison Mainville all recorded goals as well.
In net, splitting time, Ella Halladay made two saves allowing seven goals. Molly Evans made one stop, allowing four goals.
Fulton (4-1) had a game on Tuesday against Syracuse City, but the game ended after press time.
BOYS TENNIS
East Syracuse-Minoa 6, Oswego 1: The Oswego boys tennis team fell to visiting East Syracuse-Minoa on Monday, 6-1. Duncan Baker, in first singles, picked up the lone victory for the Bucs, defeating Joshua Spilka 6-0, 6-0.
Cazenovia 5, Mexico 0: The Mexico boys tennis team was swept by Cazenovia on Monday, 5-0.
