Matt Krul at Fulton

Oswego’s Matt Krul winds up during a recent game for the Buc varsity baseball team. Krul had 11 strikeouts on Monday against Syracuse City.

 Ben Grieco photo

BASEBALL

Oswego 5, Syracuse City 1: Tied going into the fifth inning, the Oswego baseball team scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 5-1 victory over Syracuse City on Monday.

