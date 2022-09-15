The Jamesville-DeWitt varsity girls volleyball team rallied to edge host Oswego 3-2 on Wednesday.
The visitors outlasted Oswego 27-25, 24-26, 24-26, 25-16, 15-9.
For the Bucs in the match, Halia Trapasso had three aces and 12 assists, and Monae Fenty tallied one ace and six kills.
Other leaders for the Bucs were Alexa Kuzawski (2 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs), Riley Reynolds (1 dig), Olivia Spath (1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block), Shelby Spath (1 ace, 1 dig), Vanessa Tassie (1 ace, 2 digs), Addison Stepien (3 kills, 9 digs), Kaelyn Carson (1 assist, 1 dig), and Riley King (2 aces, 3 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig).
MORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Phoenix 3, Tech Central 0: Phoenix swept Tech Central on Wednesday by game scores of 30-28, 25-14, and 25-15.
Alaynna Dashnaw served eight aces and added nine assists and a dig for the Firebirds.
Other leaders were Lindsey Goudy (5 aces, 4 assists, 1 block, 4 digs), Miley Esposito (2 aces, 1 block, 5 digs), Meghan Clothier (2 aces, 2 digs), Hayleigh Ryan (2 aces, 1 block), Margo Pritting (1 ace, 1 dig), Lillian Maty (1 dig), and Olivia Edwards (7 assists).
Skaneateles 3, Mexico 1: Skaneateles defeated Mexico 25-16, 25-27, 25-13, 25-10 on Wednesday.
Anyssia Ingersoll tallied seven aces, four kills, and a dig for the Tigers, and Ella McCoy had four aces and four digs.
Other leaders were Kaylee Halsey (3 aces, 4 kills, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 3 digs), Emma Lawler (2 aces, 6 kills, 1 block, 5 digs), Elizabeth Louis (2 aces, 13 assists, 9 digs), Ellee Parkhurst (6 digs), Macie Guyette (3 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs), and Ellery Clarke (2 digs).
GOLF
Mexico results: Mexico competed against Tully and Jordan-Elbridge on Wednesday.
Tully led the way with a team score of 239, followed by Mexico (246) and J-E (268).
Mexico’s Trevor Coe tied for medalist honors with a nine-hole score of 41.
Other leaders for the Tigers were Hunter Hall (43), Owen Marsden (51), Parker Stevens (55), and Jesse Marthia (56).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Mexico 25, Chittenango 30: Mexico defeated Chittenango on Wednesday, led by Everett Bryant, who placed second overall with a time of 19:01.00.
The Tigers’ Logan Fitzgerald (19:14.79) was fourth.
Also scoring for Mexico were Daniel Gagnier (5th, 19:47.00), Aiden Bartlett (6th, 19:58.00), and Hunter Herrington (8th, 21:34.00).
Cazenovia 18, Phoenix 40: Cazenovia’s Branden McColm finished first in the race with a time of 18:20.
The leaders for Phoenix were Cayden McKay (4th, 20:02), Joshua Wagner (6th, 20:17), Duncan Mackridge (9th, 21:25), and Conner Klock (10th, 22:48).
Skaneateles 26, Hannibal 31: Hannibal runners placed first and second overall, but Skaneateles prevailed in the team competition Wednesday.
Hannibal’s Noah Melita won the race in 17:54, followed by teammate Gavin Griffin (18:22).
Sean Taylor of Hannibal was third for his team in 20:45.
Also, the Hannibal boys defeated Solvay, 20-37.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Cazenovia 15, Phoenix 51: Olivia Ruddy of Cazenovia paced all runners with a first-place time of 20:02.
The top finisher for Phoenix on Wednesday was Zoe Gordon, who was eighth overall in 24:07.
TENNIS
CBA 7, Mexico 0: Christian Brothers Academy did not drop a set in Wednesday’s 7-0 victory over Mexico.
The closest match was at first doubles. CBA’s Grace Catalano and Hana Kang defeated Mexico’s Nataleigh Smith and Anita Druce 7-5, 6-2.
Homer 4, Phoenix 3: The Phoenix points in Wednesday’s match came at second, third, and fourth doubles.
The Firebirds’ second doubles team of Elizabeth Bullis and Hayley Dygert won 6-4, 6-2. At third doubles, Claire Pritting and Sheriden Southworth prevailed 7-6 (11-9), 6-7 (10-12), and 7-6 (10-8).
Phoenix’s fourth doubles team of Mattie Hunt and Carlelys Calderon won 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.