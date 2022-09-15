Shelby Spath

Shelby Spath of the Oswego varsity girls volleyball team hits a serve during Wednesday’s match against Jamesville-DeWitt. J-D edged Oswego, 3-2. 

 Trevor Mercier photo

The Jamesville-DeWitt varsity girls volleyball team rallied to edge host Oswego 3-2 on Wednesday.

The visitors outlasted Oswego 27-25, 24-26, 24-26, 25-16, 15-9.

