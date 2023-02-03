Mexico 63, Pulaski 28: Anyssia Ingersoll recorded 37 points for the Mexico girls basketball team in its 63-28 win over Pulaski on Thursday.
The Tigers took a big lead early in the game, going up 19-5 after the first frame. A 15-point second quarter gave Mexico a 34-15 advantage at halftime.
Pulaski was limited to just three points in the third quarter, trailing 42-18 going into the final stanza. The Tigers weren’t done, however, putting up 21 points to secure the 64-28 win.
Outside of Ingersoll’s 37 points, Emma Lawler tacked on 15 points. Ella McCoy and Ella Blunt contributed four points each.
Caprice Cutuli had two points and Adriana DiManto added one point.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
West Genesee 99, Mexico 78: The Mexico boys swimming and diving team fell 99-78 to West Genesee on Thursday.
The Tigers had five first-place finishes in the meet.
Bill Mills picked up two individual wins. He claimed first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.30. He also took the top spot in the 500 freestyle, clocking in at 5:11.47.
John Rice won the 50 freestyle with a 24.94.
Luke Kinsey clocked in at 1:27.00 to win the 100 breaststroke.
The 400 freestyle relay squad of Aiden DeGroff, Alex Marthia, Rice and Mills also won. The relay won the event with an overall time of 3:58.73.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Skaneateles 3, Oswego 0: The Oswego girls hockey team was shut out 3-0 by Skaneateles on Thursday in the first round of sectionals.
The Lakers scored one goal in each period to secure the victory.
In net for the Bucs, Nyah Dawson made 16 saves on 19 shots.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
The Oswego and Fulton indoor track and field teams competed at the SCAC Championships at the SRC Arena on Thursday.
Both schools competed in the SCAC Empire Division.
The Oswego boys claimed eighth place, while the girls finished in fifth. The Fulton boys and girls teams both took sixth place.
Here are the podium finishers for the different teams.
Oswego boys
In the 3,200-meter, Brodie Wood claimed sixth place with a personal best of 12:00.68.
Daniel Dunn took fifth in the 1,600m with a 5:05.96 — just edged out by Isaiah Steinberg (Jamesville-DeWitt), who clocked in at 5:05.47. Also in the event, Andrew Shaver took seventh (5:08.53).
The 4 x 800m relay squad of Dunn, Kieran Carter, Shaver and Collin Wallace took fifth with a time of 9:55.58.
In the 4 x 200m relay, Mark Bailey, Owen Barnes, Jamee Ekman and Parker Steffen finished fifth with a 1:53.53.
With a personal best height of 5 feet, 2 inches, Daylen Rose finished in sixth in the high jump.
Oswego girls
In the 3,000m, Laura Bennett finished sixth with a time of 13:03.28.
The 4 x 400m relay of Noladia Blum, Audrey Donovan, Anne Niger and Madeleine Shaver took the top spot with a time of 4:27.22.
Shaver finished third in the 1,000m, clocking in at 3:35.37. She finished just ahead of teammate Kaitlyn Donoghue, who took fourth, with a time of 3:38.77.
Niger took fourth in the 600m, finishing in 1:54.78,
Donoghue also took sixth in the 1,500m with a personal best of 5:43.69.
The 4 x 800m relay of Niger, Donovan, Donoghue and Shaver finished fourth with an overall time of 11:16.34.
Riley King, with a distance of 29 feet, 0.25 inches, finished fourth in the shot put. King also claimed second in the weight throw with a distance of 36 feet, 7.5 inches.
Fulton boys
Tyler Mills finished fourth in the 55m dash with a 6.90.
In the 55m hurdles, Cory Hyman took sixth, finishing with a time of 9.45.
Ryan Carroll claimed third in the 300m, clocking in at 38.49.
The 4 x 800m relay team of Ashton Abdallah, Mason Kinney, Cody Romanowicz and Ethan Demars finished sixth with a time of 11:08.70.
Carroll also claimed second in the triple jump with a personal best of 39 feet, 9.5 inches.
Fulton girls
Joslyn Cantine claimed sixth in the 600m, clocking in at 1:56.94.
Luna Catano-Matip, in the 55m hurdles, finished third with a personal best time of 10.00.
The 4 x 200m relay squad of Reese Niver, Ava Demars, Catano-Matip and Kaeli McCarthy took fifth place with an overall time of 2:03.09.
McCarthy, in the triple jump finished fourth with a jump of 30 feet, 8.75 inches.
Olivia Hendrickson, with a personal-best height of 5 feet, took second in the high jump.
