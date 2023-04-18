SOFTBALL
Hannibal 4, Weedsport 3: The Hannibal softball team earned a 4-3 walk-off victory over Weedsport on Monday.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Zoey DeRocha hit a single, and then Eryka DeRocha was inserted as a pinch runner. Ryan Dennison had another single to push Eryka DeRocha to third base. Mikayla Miner then hit an infield single in between third base and shortstop, allowing Eryka DeRocha to score the game-winning run.
Leading up to the seventh-inning heroics, both teams scored a run in the second inning before Hannibal added a pair in the fifth inning. Weedsport tied things up in the top of the seventh inning before the Warriors in purple had the walk-off victory, avoiding extra innings.
Miner had two hits with two RBIs. Zoey DeRocha also had a pair of hits with an RBI. Kiley Emmons recorded two singles and an RBI. Sandy Allen tacked on a hit and a run. Ryan Dennison, Darian Palmer and Riley Somers all singled.
Eryka DeRocha and Tenly Baker both scored a run.
On the mound, Baker threw seven innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing three hits, three runs (two earned) and eight walks.
Hannibal (3-1) hosts Jordan-Elbridge Wednesday.
Oswego 20, Syracuse City 4: The Oswego softball team picked up its first win of the season with a 20-4 rout over Syracuse City on Monday.
The Bucs struck first in the top of the first inning before Syracuse scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the frame. Oswego continued to chip away at Syracuse’s lead, eventually leading 5-4 after the fourth inning.
But Oswego wasn’t done, and the Bucs exploded for a 15-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach and enforce the run rule.
Adriana Ellis had two hits for Oswego, including a triple, with three RBIs and four runs. Maria Sweet also had a pair of hits with two RBIs and a run. Malia Upcraft had a single with three RBIs.
Olivia Spath recorded a hit with two RBIs and a run. Riley Reynolds contributed a hit, two RBIs and two runs. Gracie Rendel scored a run. Clara O’Connor added a pair of runs. Emery O’Brien tacked on a hit, two RBIs and two runs.
Deena McDougall and Mary Ann Cherchio both scored a run. Jordan Caroccio had a hit and two runs. Kamryn Bletch added a hit, an RBI and three runs.
On the mound, Sweet pitched all five innings with six strikeouts, allowing four runs and two hits.
“The 15-run fifth (inning) was just what the doctor ordered. We played an awful bottom of the first defensively and were playing from behind,” Oswego coach Brad Shannon said. “Sweet settled in, we began to make plays, and the bats woke up. Time to ‘climb higher.’”
Oswego (1-3) played at Central Square on Tuesday, but the game ended after press time.
Mexico 23, Phoenix 6: Early offensive prowess from the Mexico softball team led it to a 23-6 victory over Phoenix on Monday.
The Tigers opened the first inning with three runs, followed by an eight-run second frame and a nine-run third inning, before adding three runs in the fourth to round out their scoring. Phoenix started to crawl back with a run in the fourth and five runs in the fifth, but Mexico held on for the run-rule win.
Kylee Urquhart had three hits with two RBIs and three runs. Hailey Comstock added a pair of hits with a triple, and hit two RBIs and scored four runs. Olivia Killam tacked on two hits, an RBI and two runs. Brooke Marks had a hit and a run.
Scoring runs for the Tigers were Emillie Stanard (4), Giuliana Jones (3), Kacee Killam (2), Makenna Hackett, Kate Green, Katie Edwards and Journey Girard.
On the mound, Hailey Comstock threw three innings striking out five batters. Olivia Killam saw two innings with a strikeout, allowing six runs (six earned), two hits and six walks.
Mexico (2-2) hosts Oswego Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Jamesville-DeWitt 13, Fulton 1: A consistent offensive attack from the Jamesville-DeWitt baseball team secured a 13-1 victory for the Red Rams over Fulton on Monday.
J-D opened the scoring with a five-run first inning, and then added a pair of runs in the third frame. Another five-run inning in the sixth inning followed by another score in the seventh rounded out the Red Rams’ scoring.
Fulton mustered a run in the bottom of the seventh to avoid the shutout.
No individual stats were provided by press time.
The Red Raiders (2-1) had a game at J-D on Tuesday, but the game ended after press time.
Phoenix 6, Mexico 4: Late runs in the fifth and six innings propelled Phoenix to a 6-4 win over the Mexico baseball team on Monday.
The Firebirds led 2-1 after the second frame, but the teams were tied 4-4 after the third inning following a three-run inning from the Tigers.
One run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the bottom of the sixth sent Phoenix to victory, shutting out Mexico in the seventh inning.
Carter Robert led Mexico with two hits, including a double, and a run. Jacob Poissant had a double with an RBI and a run. Brayden Mack recorded a triple with an RBI and a run. Evan Hansen tacked on a single with an RBI. Johnathan Greeno scored a run for the Tigers.
On the mound, Mack, who recorded the loss, threw five innings striking out six batters. He allowed six runs (two earned), two hits and seven walks. Greeno recorded an inning on the mound with a strikeout.
Mexico (1-4) hosts Christian Brothers Academy on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Auburn 6, Oswego 1: The Oswego boys tennis team fell to host Auburn on Monday, 6-1. Picking up the lone win for the Bucs was Brandon Sobrino in third singles, winning 6-3 and 6-4.
Jamesville-DeWitt 7, Fulton 0: The Fulton boys tennis team was swept 7-0 by Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday.
Christian Brothers Academy 5, Mexico 0: The Mexico boys tennis team was swept 5-0 by Christian Brothers Academy on Monday.
