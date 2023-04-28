SOFTBALL
Hannibal 6, Mexico 5: Kiley Emmons had an RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning, sending Eryka DeRocha home, and the Hannibal softball team earned the 6-5 walk-off victory over Mexico on Thursday.
The Tigers led 2-1 after the first inning before the Warriors tacked on a run in the bottom of the second to tie things up.
Mexico scored a trio of runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead, but Hannibal wasn’t done. With a pair of runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth, the Warriors tied things up going into the seventh — setting the stage for Emmons’ RBI groundout.
Tenly Baker had two singles and two runs for Hannibal. DeRocha tacked on a hit with two runs. Sandy Allen recorded a single with two runs. Darian Palmer added a hit and an RBI. Samantha Emmons singled and Ryan Dennison recorded an RBI.
At the circle, Baker went the distance with 13 strikeouts, allowing six hits, five runs (three earned) and five walks.
For the Tigers, Hailey Comstock had two hits with a double, recording two RBIs and one run. Kylee Urquhart hit two triples with an RBI and two runs. Kacee Killam also tripled with an RBI. Olivia Killam had a single with a run. Emille Stanard also scored a run.
Comstock recorded 10 strikeouts in the loss, allowing six hits, six runs (two earned) and three walks.
Hannibal (5-3) played at Cato-Meridian on Friday, but the game ended after press time. Mexico travels to Solvay on Tuesday.
Fulton 16, Syracuse City 2: An eight-run third inning set the tone early and the Fulton softball team coasted to a 16-2 victory over Syracuse City on Thursday.
After the Red Raiders took the 8-0 lead, both teams scored one run in the fourth and one run in the fifth, allowing Fulton to hold onto a 10-2 advantage. A sixth-run top of the seventh inning was too much to handle for Syracuse, and the Red Raiders coasted to the 16-2 win.
Gracie Dempsey had three hits including a double with five RBIs and two runs. Riley Kempston tacked on two hits with a double, recording two RBIs and three runs. Bella Maliszewski added two singles and two runs. Abigail Somers had a double and an RBI.
Leanna Rupert hit a triple with three RBIs, and also added a run. Paityn Cali had a hit, an RBI and three runs. Laura Bartlett contributed an RBI and a run. Mackenzie Kerfien also scored a run. Ava Ditton added a run. Rose Douglas scored twice.
On the pitcher’s circle, Dilyn Caza threw six innings with six strikeouts, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and no walks. Rose Douglas, who saw one inning at the circle, allowed one walk.
Fulton (3-4) is scheduled to have a doubleheader against South Jefferson and Watertown on Saturday.
BASEBALL
Jamesville-DeWitt 7, Oswego 3: A late push from Jamesville-DeWitt sent the Red Rams to a 7-3 victory over the Oswego baseball team on Thursday.
Oswego led 2-1 after the first inning, but J-D responded with a three-run second inning to take a 4-3 lead after the Bucs scored one more in the bottom half of the frame.
The Red Rams added a pair of runs in the fifth inning with one more run in the sixth stanza to take the 7-3 victory.
Matt Krul had a home run with two RBIs and a run. Tyler Dean recorded two hits while Jack Donovan added a pair of hits and a run. Tommy Kirwan added a single with an RBI and a run. Owen Sincavage tacked on two singles.
On the mound, Dean recorded the loss with 2.1 innings pitched, striking out one batter. He allowed three hits, four runs (two earned) and five walks. Owen Seubert saw 1.2 innings on the mound with one strikeout, allowing two earned runs and two walks. Olyver Hoefer also saw 1.2 innings on the mound allowing two walks and striking out one batter. Jude Parker recorded 1.1 innings on the mound with one unearned run and three walks allowed.
The Bucs (2-6) had the second half of the home-and-home series on Friday at J-D, but the game ended after press time.
Mexico 13, Hannibal 0: Mexico pitcher Brayden Mack threw a one-hitter to propel the Tigers’ baseball team to a 13-0 shutout over county foe Hannibal on Thursday.
The Tigers scored six runs in the third inning and seven in the fourth to enforce the run rule, ending the game in five innings.
On top of the one hit allowed, Mack threw 10 strikeouts on the mound. He also had a single with an RBI and a run.
Also at the plate, Evan Hansen had three singles with three RBIs and two runs. Carter Robert tacked on two hits with a double, recording four RBIs and a run. Johnny Greeno had two hits with a double and also scored a run.
Andrew Harriger had a hit with three RBIs and two runs. Jacob Poissant singled with an RBI and a run. Carson Race also singled with an RBI and a run. Adam Pluff and Dylan Vecchio both scored two runs.
No stats were provided for Hannibal.
Mexico (2-6) plays at Canastota on Saturday. Hannibal (1-7) plays at Jordan-Elbridge on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Oswego 16, Syracuse City 9: After a back-and-forth first half, the Oswego girls lacrosse team played “patient lacrosse” to secure a 16-9 win over Syracuse City on Thursday, coach Ted Beers said.
With both teams exchanging draw controls and goals, the Bucs led 10-5 after the first half. But Beers said the team knew they “had to keep the pressure” on Syracuse.
Playing with a lot of possession, the Bucs stormed out to the 16-9 final score to secure their third consecutive win.
“The Syracuse defense ran some interesting defensive formations and we responded well to the different style of play,” Beers said. “We see them in a few weeks at home and will plan for that defense again.”
Mia Fierro had six goals and two assists to lead Oswego. Kylie Fritton tacked on three goals and two assists. Alaina DiBlasi scored four goals. Peyton Bond added a pair of goals and two assists. Cora Shiel rounded out the Bucs’ scoring.
In net, Allyson Bruns made five saves.
Oswego (6-3) hosted Carthage on Friday, but the game ended after press time.
Fulton 17, Auburn 16: Despite trailing at halftime, the Fulton girls lacrosse team pulled out an exciting 17-16 victory over Auburn on Thursday.
The Maroons held a narrow 9-8 advantage at halftime, but the Red Raiders responded to take the 17-16 victory, posting a nine-goal second half.
Mya Carroll and Carleigh Patterson both had six goals in the contest. Anna Bednarz tacked on two goals and five assists.
Alison Mainville scored a pair of goals and Cali Shaw rounded out the scoring.
In net, Ella Halladay made three saves allowing nine goals. Molly Evans stopped one shot allowing seven goals.
Now on a five-game win streak, Fulton (6-1) plays at West Genesee on Saturday.
Jordan-Elbridge 11, Mexico 6: The Mexico girls lacrosse team fell to Jordan-Elbridge, 11-8, on Thursday.
No individual stats were provided from the Tigers.
Mexico (0-8) plays at Marcellus on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Cortland 13, Fulton 12: Cortland scored six goals in the final quarter and the Fulton boys lacrosse team lost 13-12 on Thursday.
The Red Raiders had a 3-2 advantage after the first frame and then took a 6-5 lead into halftime. With four more goals in the third quarter, the Red Raiders led 10-7 going into the final stanza.
Cortland found an extra gear, and Fulton mustered just two goals in the fourth frame to secure the 13-12 comeback victory for the Purple Tigers.
No individual stats for Fulton were provided by press time.
Fulton (3-5) hosts rival Oswego on Tuesday.
FROM WEDNESDAY
TRACK AND FIELD
Oswego 92, Fulton 49 / Oswego 77, Auburn 59: The Oswego boys track and field team swept its tri-meet on Wednesday against Fulton and Auburn, hosted by the Red Raiders.
On the track, the 4 x 800-meter relay team of Kelwin Reyes, Elijah LaNigra, Danny Dunn and Kieran Carter posted a personal record of 8:54.07.
In the 110m hurdles, Adam Jaskula clocked in at 18.2 seconds while Jamee Ekman recorded an 18.6.
Moreno Fenty won the 100m dash with a time of 11.0 seconds. Tyler Beck finished in 11.9 seconds.
In the 1,600m, Dunn posted a 5:06.3, while Andy Shaver recorded a 5:10.5.
The 4 x 100m relay also finished first overall, and the team of Beck, Anthony Burke, Ekman and Fenty clocked in at 46.7 seconds.
In the 400m, Carter posted a 55.2 and Shawn Cloonan clocked in at 59.6.
In the 400m hurdles, Reyes won the event, finishing in 1:02.3. Jaskula posted a 1:06.8 and Ekman finished in 1:08.7.
Dunn finished in 2:12.4 in the 800m.
Fenty posted another first-place finish in the 200m with a personal record of 23.3 seconds. Jaskula had a time of 25.4 seconds in the event.
In the 3,200, Andy Shaver posted an 11:28 and Brodie Wood recorded a 12:09.8
The 4 x 400m relay team of Reyes, Ekman, Dunn and Carter finished first overall with a state-qualifying time of 3:40.8.
For the field events, Burke cleared a height of 5 feet, 2 inches, in the high jump. Beck claimed first in the long jump (18’10”). Burke had a jump of 15 feet, 7.5 inches.
Fenty earned another first-place finish in the triple jump with a jump of 41 feet, 11 inches. Also in the triple jump, Beck had a jump of 37 feet, 6.25 inches; and Burke had a jump of 34 feet.
Michael Orel cleared a height of 7 feet in the pole vault. Logan Duval had a throw of 35 feet, 4 inches, in the shot put, and Maximus Pierce had a throw of 30 feet, 10 inches. In the discus, Duval had a throw of 97 feet, 9 inches, and Pierce had a throw of 94 feet, 2.75 inches.
