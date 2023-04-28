Kiley Emmons at Mexico

Hannibal’s Kiley Emmons (8) swings at a pitch during the Warriors’ game at Mexico on Monday. Emmons hit a game-winning RBI groundout vs. Mexico on Thursday.

 Ben Grieco photo

SOFTBALL

Hannibal 6, Mexico 5: Kiley Emmons had an RBI groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning, sending Eryka DeRocha home, and the Hannibal softball team earned the 6-5 walk-off victory over Mexico on Thursday.

