TRACK AND FIELD
The Mexico and Hannibal boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Section III Class B championships on Wednesday at SRC Arena.
Mexico was in Class B1, and Hannibal was in Class B2.
The Tiger girls finished ninth (24 points) while the boys squad took seventh (24 points). The Warrior girls claimed eighth (15 points) and the boys were eighth (20 points).
Here are the podium finishes from the teams.
Mexico girls
The 4 x 200m relay of Madison Poissant, Kylee Urquhart, Dominique Bentley and Grace O’Gorman, with an overall time of 1:58.46, took fourth place.
In the high jump, Adria Ariola finished second with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches. Morgan Bechtel, who also cleared a height of 4 feet, 6 inches, took third.
O’Gorman, with a distance of 15 feet, 9.25 inches, claimed third in the long jump.
Mexico boys
In the 3,200-meter, Logan Fitzgerald claimed fourth place with a time of 11:12.23.
With a personal best time, Ethan Becker finished second in the 1,000m clocking in at 2:46.52.
Everett Bryant took fifth in the 1,600m, finishing in 5:03.77.
Aiden Barriger, in the 55m hurdles, finished fourth with a personal-best time of 9.04. Barriger also finished third in the pole vault, clearing a height of 9 feet, 6 inches. That height is a personal best.
Hannibal girls
Lena Turaj claimed the B2 title in the 55m hurdles with a personal best time of 9.27. Turaj also finished sixth in the triple jump with a personal best of 31 feet, 10.75 inches.
Milina Marchenko, with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, took fourth in the high jump.
Hannibal boys
In the 3,200m, Noah Melita finished second with a 10:28.01. Melita also claimed fourth in the 1,600m, clocking in at 5:05.73.
The 4 x 800m relay of Alex Hall, Alex Scott, Sean Taylor and Melita took sixth with an overall time of 9:54.63.
In the high jump, Hall cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches, to take third. In the long jump, Hall jumped a distance of 17 feet, 6 inches, to take sixth.
BOYS HOCKEY
Baldwinsville 15, Fulton 1: The Fulton boys hockey team fell 15-1 to Baldwinsville on Wednesday.
No period scores or individual stats were provided by press time.
Cicero-North Syracuse 8, Ontario Bay 3: The Cicero-North Syracuse boys hockey team defeated Ontario Bay 8-3 on Wednesday.
No period scores or individual stats were provided by press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Canastota 53, Mexico 41: The Mexico boys basketball team fell 54-41 to Canastota on Senior Night on Wednesday.
The Raiders doubled up the Tigers after the first frame, 18-9, and continued to lead 31-20 going into halftime.
Canastota increased its gap over Mexico, taking a 48-27 advantage into the final frame. Mexico outscored Canastota in the final stanza, but the Raiders secured the 54-41 victory.
Brayden Mack and Mason Zych both led the Tigers with 10 points. Jackson LaParr and Mason Zemotel contributed five points apiece.
Teajinn Ingersoll and Wyatt Chamberlain recorded four points each. Ryan Romanowski had two points. Josiah Russell contributed one point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.