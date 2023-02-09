Lena Turaj sectionals

Hannibal senior Lena Turaj and indoor track and field coach Dan Pawlewicz pose for a picture after Turaj claimed the Section III Class B2 crown in the 55-meter hurdles on Wednesday at SRC Arena.

 Photo provided

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mexico and Hannibal boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Section III Class B championships on Wednesday at SRC Arena.

