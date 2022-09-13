The Hannibal varsity volleyball team swept past host Syracuse Academy of Science on Monday by game scores of 26-24, 25-10, and 25-11.
Katrina Ryder was credited with 15 aces for the Warriors. She also had two kills and two blocks.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 13, 2022 @ 9:53 pm
The Hannibal varsity volleyball team swept past host Syracuse Academy of Science on Monday by game scores of 26-24, 25-10, and 25-11.
Katrina Ryder was credited with 15 aces for the Warriors. She also had two kills and two blocks.
Other leaders for Hannibal included Sandy Allen (5 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig), Kayla Bishop (2 aces), Erica Lockhart (2 aces), Kiley Emmons (1 ace, 1 kill, 3 assists, 1 dig), Elaina Lamb (1 kill), and Emily Barbeau (1 dig).
MORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Solvay 3, Mexico 0: Solvay defeated Mexico by game scores of 25-20, 26-24, and 25-22.
Emma Lawler collected three aces, seven kills, two assists, one block, and eight digs to lead the Tigers.
Also contributing to the statistics for Mexico were Kaylee Halsey (3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs), Ella McCoy (1 ace, 4 kills), Elizabeth Louis (1 ace, 13 assists, 4 digs), Anyssia Ingersoll (1 ace, 5 kills, 3 digs), Ellee Parkhurst (2 digs), and Macie Guyette (2 assists, 4 digs).
TENNIS
Mexico 4, Chittenango 3: The Mexico varsity girls tennis team edged Chittenango 4-3 on Monday.
At second singles, Mexico’s Juliana Smith beat Maddy Douglas 8-0.
The Tigers’ Nataleigh Smith won her match 8-0 over Saige Burton at third singles.
Mexico’s second doubles team of Ella Blunt and Grace Schipper prevailed 8-2, and the fourth doubles team of Morgan Benton and Shealyn Burns outlasted the Chittenango team 8-7 (8-6).
Central Square 5, Oswego 2: Oswego’s points came at second and third singles in this recent match against Central Square.
At second singles, the Bucs’ Emery O’Brien came back to beat Grace Roberts 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Allyson Bruns won her match at third singles in another comeback effort. After dropping the first set 6-1 to Paige Westfall, Bruns won the second set 6-4 and the third set 6-2.
The Redhawks swept the four doubles matches in straight sets to earn the victory on Saturday.
GOLF
Tully 228, Hannibal 238: William Lund of Tully led all golfers in Friday’s match with a nine-hole total of 39. The top golfers for Hannibal were Tyler Emmons (40), Chris Weldin (42), Jacob Hutton (49), Brady Kuc (51), and Tenly Baker (56).
FOOTBALL
Phoenix 40, Port Byron 36: Dylan Tack rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Phoenix outscored Port Byron/Union Springs in varsity football action Friday.
Joseph Edick (81 yards) and Tallen Prior (15 yards) also had rushing touchdowns for the Firebirds.
Phoenix receiver Reghan Conley had four catches for 77 yards and a pair of scores from quarterback Tallen Prior.
Landon Crandall, Joseph Edick, Zackary Henderson, and Edward Kelly had quarterback sacks to help the Firebirds on defense. Jayden Parker and Tallen Prior had interceptions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.