Mexico volleyball vs. Solvay

Anyssia Ingersoll (6) of the Mexico varsity volleyball team hits the ball over the net during Monday’s match against Solvay. Ingersoll had five kills in the match, but Solvay topped the Tigers, 3-0.

 Nicole Hube photo

The Hannibal varsity volleyball team swept past host Syracuse Academy of Science on Monday by game scores of 26-24, 25-10, and 25-11.

Katrina Ryder was credited with 15 aces for the Warriors. She also had two kills and two blocks.

