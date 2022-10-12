Hannibal took a 2-0 halftime lead and held on to defeat Phoenix 3-1 in varsity girls soccer action on Tuesday.
Lena Turaj, Amber Clarke, and Zoey Turaj scored goals for Hannibal. Lena Turaj and Zoey Turaj had one assist each. Goalkeeper Sophia Salladin made 10 saves.
Brooklyn Olschewske scored for Phoenix, and keeper Sara Ruetsch made seven saves.
Hannibal improved to 11-3 overall. Phoenix is 8-7 overall.
MORE GIRLS SOCCER
Fulton 3, Watertown 2: Getting two goals from Mya Carroll and one from Olivia Bauer, Fulton got past Watertown on Tuesday.
Bauer, Kayla McCraith, and Reese Niver had assists for Fulton. Goalkeeper Emilee Vant made 13 saves.
SWIMMING
Oswego/Mexico 98, Syracuse 74: The Oswego/Mexico team placed first in the 200-yard medley relay (2:18.23) with the foursome of Ciarrah Tynan, Mackenzie Mulcahey, Alle Margo, and Taylor Gerace.
Oswego/Mexico also won the 200 free relay (1:56.66) with the team of Alexa von Holtz, Malia Upcraft, Grace Dawson, and Taylor Gerace.
Winning individual events were Alexa von Holtz in the 200 free (1:57.45), Malia Upcraft in the 200 medley (2:47.18), Gerace in the 50 free (28.82), Chelsea Hitzschke in diving (225.25 points), Margo in the 100 butterfly (1:16.84), Payge Tubolino in the 100 free (1:07.07), and Tynan in the 500 free (5:40.37).
