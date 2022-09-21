Zoey Turaj scored from an Amber Clarke assist and goalkeeper Sophia Salladin made 11 saves as the Hannibal varsity girls soccer team shut out visiting Homer 1-0 on Tuesday.
Homer displayed some smart defensive tactics off the opening kick and it was definitely a battle between the top two goalies in the league.
After a scoreless first half, Hannibal was able to take a 1-0 lead when Clarke cut the ball back to a trailing Zoey Turaj and Turaj kicked the ball up and over an outstretched Catherine Apker (14 saves) five minutes into the second half.
Homer tried to answer, but fine defense by Hannibal’s back four and Salladin preserved the win.
It was Salladin’s second consecutive shutout.
Hannibal improved to 3-0 in league play and 5-1 overall.
MORE GIRLS SOCCER
Central Square 2, Oswego 1: Ryan Colton and Payton St. Clair scored goals for Central Square in Tuesday’s victory over Oswego. Central Square goalkeeper Samantha Haley recorded 12 saves.
The Redhawks improved to 6-1-1 overall. Oswego is now 4-4 overall.
Phoenix 3, Chittenango 0: Courtney Carter scored three goals and keeper Sara Ruetsch stopped nine shots as Phoenix beat Chittenango on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Fowler 3, Fulton 1: Poehai Soe scored two goals to lead Fowler over Fulton on Tuesday.
CBA 5, Mexico 1: CBA got goals from Andrew Kohnbrenner, Zack Walma, Santiago Betancourt-Trompa, Connor Morgia, and Jack Abala in Tuesday’s win over Mexico. Jacob Poissant scored for Mexico, assisted by Brennen McQuown.
Phoenix 4, Solvay 1: Tyler D’Arcy notched two goals to lead Phoenix to a 4-1 triumph over visiting Solvay on Monday. Lincoln Kersey and Evan Isabell also scored goals for the Firebirds.
Ryan Schlachter had two assists, and Brycen LaRobardiere had one. Phoenix goalkeeper Solomon Campbell made four saves.
GOLF
LaFayette 244, Mexico 245: Trevor Coe shot a nine-hole score of 45 to lead the Mexico golf team in Tuesday’s match. Other leaders for the Tigers were Parker Stevens (48), Hunter Hall (49), Evan Hansen (49), and Owen Marsden (54).
Cortland 201, Hannibal 250: Tyler Emmons paced Hannibal with a nine-hole score of 42. Also contributing to the scoring for the Warriors were Chris Weldin (48), Brady Kuc (49), Jacob Hutton (52), and Jaiden Koskowski (59).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Westhill 27, Mexico 29: Drew O’Reilly of Westhill won the race with a time 15:48.
The leaders for Mexico were Logan Fitzgerald (3rd, 17:28), Everett Bryant (4th, 17:46), and Aiden Bartlett (5th, 17:47).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Westhill 15, Mexico 50: Stella Napolitano won the race in 21:33. Aubrey Herrington led Mexico, placing ninth overall in 24:12.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
ESM 3, Oswego 0: East Syracuse-Minoa swept past Oswego on Tuesday by game scores of 25-20, 28-26, and 25-17.
Talbert Hall had five kills for the Bucs, and Aiden Evans tallied four kills and two blocks.
Other leaders were Cooper Fitzgerald (4 kills, 4 digs), Brett Dykas (2 kills, 1 ace, 1 block), Carson White (15 assists), Olyver Hoefer (2 digs), and Jack Donovan (1 dig).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Solvay 3, Phoenix 1: Solvay defeated Phoenix on Monday 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20.
Alaynna Dashnaw collected six aces, four kills, seven assists, and 13 digs for the Firebirds.
Also contributing for Phoenix were Celia Tangorra (3 aces, 1 dig), Lindsey Goudy (1 ace, 5 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs), Olivia Edwards (1 ace, 1 kill, 6 assists, 9 digs), Miley Esposito (9 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 5 digs), Meghan Clothier (1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig), Sophie Delahunt (1 kill, 2 digs), and Margo Pritting (1 block).
Cato-Meridian 3, Hannibal 1: Cato-Meridian topped Hannibal on Monday 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20.
Kiley Emmons led Hannibal with seven aces, five assists, and five digs. Lavender Howland had five kills, and Katrina Ryder had four aces and three kills.
Other leaders for the Warriors were Sandy Allen (1 ace, 1 kill, 1 dig), Erica Lockhart (2 kills, 1 dig), Alexis Arnold (1 kill), and Camryn Parker (2 digs).
