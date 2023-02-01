Hannibal 56, Phoenix 35: A 14-point advantage after the first quarter helped the Hannibal girls basketball team soar to a 56-35 win over Phoenix on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 18-4 after the first frame, and then limited Phoenix to just three points in the second quarter to take a 32-7 advantage into halftime.
Phoenix crawled back with 13 points in the third quarter, but Hannibal still maintained a 46-20 lead. The Firebirds tacked on 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors had enough of a lead to hold on for the 56-35 victory.
Tenly Baker led Hannibal with 22 points, and Samantha Emmons tacked on 19 points. Olivia Kuc recorded eight points.
Sophia Salladin added four points. Kiley Emmons contributed two points. Riley Somers rounded out the scoring with one point.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Syracuse-Minoa 44, Oswego 33: Several players got on the scoreboard for the Oswego girls basketball team, but East Syracuse-Minoa held on for a 44-33 victory on Tuesday.
The Spartans led 14-10 after the first frame, and then took a 23-17 advantage into halftime. ESM limited the Bucs to just four points in the third quarter. Oswego trailed 41-21 going into the final stanza.
Oswego outscored the Spartans 12-3 in the final frame, but ESM still had a large enough gap to win 44-33.
Sophia Babcock led the Bucs with nine points in the contest. Maria Sweet added seven points. Alexa Kuzawski recorded five points.
Adriana Ellis and Peyton Bond tacked on four points each. Sydney Hoefer and Riley Reynolds both scored two points to round out Oswego’s scoring.
Central Square 45, Fulton 33: Kayla McCraith led the Fulton girls basketball team with 22 points, but the Red Raiders ultimately fell 45-33 to Central Square on Tuesday.
The Redhawks took an early 13-8 advantage after the first quarter, and stayed on top to lead 25-17 going into halftime.
Fulton made a big push in the third quarter, outscoring Central Square 10-3, but still trailed 28-27. Central Square’s offense came to life in the fourth quarter to secure the 45-33 victory.
Outside of McCraith, Grace Clary had four points. Laura Bartlett tacked on three points. Bella Maliszewski and Madison Baum had two points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Syracuse-Minoa 60, Oswego 51: Separated by just a few possessions all game, the East Syracuse-Minoa boys basketball team defeated Oswego, 60-51, on Tuesday. Coach Bob Connelly called it a “hard-fought battle between the two squads.”
Oswego held an 18-12 advantage after the first frame, but ESM fought back and came away with the upper hand in the second quarter, taking a 32-29 lead into halftime.
The Spartans increased their lead after the third stanza, leading 43-37. The Bucs made a couple runs in the final quarter, but the Spartans used the size to their advantage to secure the 60-51 victory.
Noah Bwalya led the Bucs with 15 points. Tommy Kirwan and Camden Atkinson tacked on 12 points each. Moreno Fenty added 10 points. James Carr rounded out the team’s scoring with two points.
Central Square 69, Fulton 44: A 22-point first quarter propelled Central Square to a 69-44 win over the Fulton boys basketball team on Tuesday.
The Redhawks’ held an early 22-13 advantage after the first quarter. Fulton stayed on par with Central Square in the second frame, but still trailed 39-28 going into halftime.
Central Square limited Fulton to just nine points in the third quarter to increase its lead to 57-37. Fulton scored seven points in the final stanza, but Central Square held on for the 69-44 win.
Sam Cotton recorded 18 points for the Red Raiders. Aiden Trude tacked on 10 points. Tyler Ditton contributed six points. Aidan Baldwin added three points.
Alex Crisafulli also had three points. Trevor Hendrickson and Brock Tetro rounded out Fulton’s scoring with two points each.
BOYS HOCKEY
Cicero-North Syracuse 7, Fulton 3: Nicolai Tardibone had a three-point night for the Fulton boys hockey team, but Cicero-North Syracuse came out on top 7-3 on Tuesday.
CNS held a small 1-0 advantage after the first period. A pair of goals from the Northstars in the middle frame gave them a 3-1 lead after 34 minutes.
Fulton scored twice in the third period, but four CNS goals secured the Northstars a 7-3 win.
Tardibone recorded two goals and an assist.
Daniel Devendorf also scored for the Red Raiders. Cuyler Penrod tacked on an assist.
Goaltender Alex Miller made 39 saves on 45 shots.
BOYS BOWLING
Liverpool 7, Fulton 0: The Fulton boys bowling team was swept by Liverpool on Tuesday, 7-0.
The Warriors won by game scores of 888-525, 706-514 and 672-502. Liverpool won the overall match 2,266-1,541.
Mathew Brown led the Red Raiders with a three-game score of 495 (178, 174, 143). Mason Fuller recorded a 413 (110, 123, 180). Sean Wright bowled a 395 (154, 138, 103). Nate Havens recorded a 240 (83, 79, 76).
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, Liverpool 0: Led by Miranda Laws’ three-game score of 622, the Fulton girls bowling team defeated Liverpool 7-0 on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders won with game scores of 983-930, 929-754 and 920-758. The Red Raiders won the overall match 2,674-2,442.
Laws’ 622 consisted of game scores of 202, 214 and 206. Addison Nichols recorded a 598 (203, 161, 234). Hailey Payment bowled a 587 (266, 157, 164). Linda Hartmann rolled a 480 (154, 192, 134).
Alex Wilcox bowled the second and third games, recording a 387 (205, 182). Layne Arnold competed in the first game, posting a 158.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fulton 105, Syracuse City-Westhill 70: The Fulton swimming and diving team posted nine first-place finishes over Syracuse City-Westhill, taking a 105-70 victory.
The Red Raiders had enough of a gap to exhibition the final two events of the meet (the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay).
Bryce Rogers had two individual wins, taking the top spot in the 50 freestyle (22.52) and the 100 butterfly (53.34).
Claire Murray won the 200 freestyle, clocking in at 2:08.46. Christopher Mandart secured the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:14.15 — just sneaking by teammate Aidan Caples, who recorded a 2:14.58.
Will Patterson won the six-dive event with a score of 259.00.
Logan Ames claimed victory in the 100 freestyle with a 51.37.
The Red Raiders swept that event, taking the top three spots, as well. Mandart took second (53.41) and Rose LaDue finished third (55.70).
T.J. Clayton won the 100 backstroke, clocking in at 57.03.
The 200 medley relay of Mandart, Brodie Snyder, Clayton and Ames took the top spot with a 1:48.37. That squad beat Fulton’s other relay (LaDue, Caples, Rogers and Conner Klock), which posted a 1:49.33.
The 200 freestyle relay of Rogers, Clayton, Mandart and Ames finished first with a time of 1:30.30.
The 400 freestyle relay of LaDue, Caples, Snyder and Klock also posted the top time in the event (4:04.60), but the event was exhibitioned by Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.