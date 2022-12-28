The Hannibal girls basketball team scored 20 points in the third quarter for a 51-39 win over Oswego in the Pulaski holiday tournament on Tuesday.
Hannibal held a tight 17-12 advantage at halftime, and while Oswego scored 16 in the third quarter, the Bucs couldn’t come back later in the game. The Warriors put up 14 points in the fourth quarter compared to Oswego’s 11 to secure the win.
Hannibal’s Tenly Baker led all scorers with 22 points. Samantha Emmons tacked on 13 points for the Warriors. Riley Somers (7), Sophia Salladin (6) and Kiley Emmons (3) rounded out the scoring.
Adriana Ellis recorded 13 points for Oswego, closely followed by Sophia Babcock, who had 12 points. Maria Sweet added seven points. Alexa Kuzawski contributed five points while Riley Reynolds had two points.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mexico 37, Chittenango 25: Anyssia Ingersoll exploded for 26 points in the Mexico girls basketball team’s 37-25 win over Chittenango on Tuesday.
The Tigers narrowly led 8-7 after the first quarter, but took an 18-10 lead into halftime.
Mexico continued to hold the upper hand, scoring 12 points in the third quarter for a 30-20 advantage. While Chittenango started to crawl back, the Tigers notched seven points in the final quarter to hold onto the victory.
Adriana DiManto tacked on five points for Mexico. Caprice Cutuli recorded three points. Ella McCoy contributed two points. Gina Cutuli had one point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carthage 77, Oswego 63: The Oswego boys basketball team fell to top-ranked Class A Carthage on the road Tuesday, 78-63.
The Bucs held a 13-11 advantage after the first quarter, which led to a 30-17 lead at halftime.
Coach Bob Connelly said the Comets “regrouped and stormed to regain the lead,” and Carthage took a 47-41 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Free throws proved crucial in the game, and Carthage ultimately came out on top. The Comets scored 24 points from the charity stripe, compared to the Bucs’ 10 points.
Moreno Fenty led Oswego with 16 points, while Camden Atkinson added 15 points.
Tommy Kirwan, James Carr and Noah Bwalya contributed eight points each. Kelwin Reyes tacked on four points.
See a contest or stats missing? Be sure to send scores and statistics to Sports Editor Ben Grieco at bgrieco@palltimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.