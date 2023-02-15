Marcellus 63, Hannibal 22: The Hannibal boys basketball team fell in its last regular-season game, 63-21, against Marcellus on Wednesday.
The Mustangs jumped out to an early 20-1 advantage after the first quarter before taking a 31-16 advantage into halftime. Hannibal mustered 10 points in the third quarter, but Marcellus still led 50-26.
Marcellus added 13 points in the final frame to secure the 63-21 victory.
Brady Kuc led Hannibal with 11 points. Tyler Emmons and Gavin Griffin both recorded four points. Noah Waldron added two points. James Moore tacked on a point.
BOYS HOCKEY
Ontario Bay 6, Watertown IHC 3: The Ontario Bay boys hockey team won its opening round of sectionals with a 6-3 victory over Watertown IHC on Wednesday.
The Storm took a 2-0 lead after the first period, and then tacked on three more goals in the second frame to go up 5-0. IHC scored three goals in the third period, but Ontario Bay scored one more to coast to the 6-3 victory.
Zach Blevins led Ontario Bay with one goal and two assists. Tucker Lyndacker (2 goals), Bryce Goodnough (1 goal, 1 assist) and Jake Amidon (1 goal, 1 assist) all had two-point nights as well.
Joseph Brodeur also scored for the Storm. Julian Watts, Owen Newton, Cam Dalin and David Stern all posted an assist.
