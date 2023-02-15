Marcellus 63, Hannibal 22: The Hannibal boys basketball team fell in its last regular-season game, 63-21, against Marcellus on Wednesday.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early 20-1 advantage after the first quarter before taking a 31-16 advantage into halftime. Hannibal mustered 10 points in the third quarter, but Marcellus still led 50-26. 

