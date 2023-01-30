Fulton 94, Weedsport 59: Behind seven first-place finishes, the Fulton swimming and diving team picked up a 94-59 victory over Weedsport on Friday.
Bryce Rogers won two events for the Red Raiders. He took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.85. Rogers recorded a 53.83 to win the 100 butterfly.
T.J. Clayton also won two events. He won the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:13.63. He also won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.94), but the event was exhibitioned by Fulton.
Will Patterson posted a 256.00 to win the six-dive event.
Brodie Snyder won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.86.
The 200 medley relay of Snyder, Caples, Clayton and Klock won with an overall time of 1:56.18. The 200 freestyle relay of Rogers, Ames, Mandart and Clayton also claimed first place with a time of 1:32.94.
Fulton’s 400 freestyle relay of Murray, LaDue, Dempsey and Caples also finished first (4:15.31), but the event was exhibitioned by Fulton.
MORE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Baldwinsville 49, Mexico 43: Bill Mills recorded two individual wins in the Mexico swimming and diving team’s 49-43 loss to Baldwinsville on Friday.
Mills won the 100 butterfly (58.89) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.89).
Alex Marthia also took a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.15).
In the 500 freestyle, Stefano Magro edged out Colin Szkotak to win the event, clocking in at 5:54.87.
The relay of DeGroff, Magro, Rice and Mills won the 400 freestyle relay with a win of 3:52.13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Friday
Jamesville-DeWitt 34, Fulton 31: In a back and forth contest, Jamesville-DeWitt won a low-scoring 34-31 game over the Fulton girls basketball team on Friday.
Fulton held a narrow 10-9 lead after the first frame, before the Red Rams took a 23-16 advantage into halftime.
The Red Raiders bounced back with 11 points in the third quarter, while limiting J-D to just four points, with the game tied 27-27.
J-D’s seven points in the final frame was enough for the 34-31 win.
Maddie Baum led Fulton with 10 points. Kayla McCraith recorded eight points.
Mandy Miller and Carleigh Patterson tacked on four points each. Laura Bartlett added three points. Riley Niver had two points.
From Saturday
Fulton 58, Susquehanna Valley 48: Fulton bounced back with a 58-48 win over Susquehanna Valley on Saturday.
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 19-10 lead after the first frame before taking a 34-18 advantage into halftime.
A 12-point third quarter put Fulton up 46-26 going into the final frame. Susquehanna Valley made a comeback attempt with 22 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough and Fulton held on for the 58-48 victory.
McCraith contributed 18 points in the victory. Patterson and Grace Clary had eight points each. Baum and Bella Maliszewski tacked on seven points each. Bartlett added three points.
Miller and River recorded two points apiece.
Marcellus 53, Hannibal 50: Tenly Baker had yet another 20-plus-point performance for the Hannibal girls basketball team, but the Warriors ultimately fell 53-50 in a tight game against Marcellus on Saturday.
Marcellus led 8-7 after the opening frame, but Hannibal took a 26-19 advantage into halftime. The Mustangs put up 18 points in the third quarter, but still trained 38-37 heading into the final stanza.
Marcellus had a 16-point fourth quarter, limiting the Warriors to 12 points, to take the 53-50 win.
Baker had 27 points for Hannibal while Samantha Emmons tacked on 13 points.
Kiley Emmons and Olivia Kuc recorded three points each. Sophia Salladin and Riley Somers rounded out Hannibal’s scoring with two points apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL
From Friday
Fowler 54, Oswego 49: The Oswego boys basketball team fell in a close 54-49 contest against Fowler on Friday.
The Bucs held a 19-15 advantage after the first quarter, and maintained a four-point lead, 30-26, at halftime.
Fowler tacked on 13 points in the third frame, but still trailed 40-39.
The Falcons limited Oswego to just nine points in the final quarter to secure the 54-49 victory.
Tommy Kirwan led the Bucs with 16 points, and Camden Atkinson tacked on 14 points. Moreno Fenty and Kyle Weeks recorded six points each.
Michael Fierro added three points. Noah Bwalya and Kaiden Whiteside contributed two points apiece.
Jamesville-DeWitt 63, Fulton 54: Jamesville-DeWitt held an early lead after the first quarter and never looked back, holding on for a 63-54 win over the Fulton boys basketball team on Friday.
The Red Rams led 17-11 after the first frame, and maintained a seven-point lead at halftime, 32-25.
The Red Raiders clawed back in the third stanza, pulling within three points, 42-39, but a 21-point fourth quarter from J-D secured its 63-54 win.
Sam Cotton led Fulton with 20 points. Trevor Hendrickson tacked on 12 points.
Tyler Ditton added nine points. Aidan Baldwin contributed eight points. Aiden Trude rounded out the team’s scoring with five points.
From Saturday
Central Square 78, Oswego 44: A senior-driven effort from Central Square led the Redhawks to a 78-44 win over Oswego on Saturday.
Oswego mustered just five points in the first quarter, trailing Central Square 19-5. The Redhawks put up 20 points in the second frame to take a 39-14 advantage into halftime.
A lopsided third quarter saw the Redhawks take a 58-23 lead into the fourth stanza.
Oswego put up 21 points in the final quarter, but Central Square scored 20 points of its own to secure the 78-44 win.
Kirwan led the Bucs with 11 points. Fenty had nine points. Whiteside and Atkinson had six points each. Bwalya had five points.
Weeks and Nick Besaw tacked on three points each. James Carr rounded out Oswego’s scoring, adding a point.
WRESTLING
The Hannibal wrestling team finished eighth in the OHSL League Tournament on Saturday with 153 team points.
Ethan Thibault took the 215-pound weight class crown for the Warriors. His tournament started with a pin over Noah White (JE/PB/US/CM) at 3:01, followed by a pin over Luke Martin (Chittenango) at 3:04.
Thibault then won by fall over Gable LaFleur (Marcellus/Onondaga) at 3:45.
Thibault defeated Benjamin Miller (M/O) in the semifinals by pin at 4:16. Thibault defeated Martin in the championship with a pin at 1:17 to take the crown.
At 118 points, Zenon Derocha took second place in the tournament. He defeated Dylan Guerin (M/O) by pin at :40, before topping Jack Burton (M/O) by fall at 3:40. Derocha defeatd Logan Merriam (JE/PB/US/CM) by pin at 3:27.
In the championship, Derocha fell to Chase Huntley (Phoenix) by fall at 1:40.
Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) took fifth place in his weight class. At 172 pounds, Pah Per-Hee claimed fifth place. Cody Miner finished fourth in the 285-pound weight class. Drew Butterfield (189 pounds) and Nicholas Kaufman (189 pounds) took fourth and fifth, respectively, in their weight classes.
