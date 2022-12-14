Moreno Fenty vs. Carthage

Oswego’s Moreno Fenty (left) tries to protect the ball from a Carthage defender during a recent game for the Bucs. Fenty dropped eight points in Oswego’s most recent game against Solvay, a 51-44 loss on Tuesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton.

For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62). 

