Fulton 109, Oswego 71: Oswego won the first two events of the meet, but nine first-place finishes from Fulton secured its 109-71 swimming and diving win on Tuesday in Fulton.
For Fulton, Aidan Caples won the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.35) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.72). Bryce Rogers won the 50-yard freestyle (22.49) and 100-yard freestyle (49.62).
Claire Murray won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:57.17 and Rose LaDue took the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.70). T.J. Clayton finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.05). William Patterson won the six-dive event with a score of 215.65.
Fulton’s 200-yard medley relay also took first place, with the team of Conner Klock, LaDue, Caples and Clayton finishing in 1:41.19. The 400-yard freestyle relay of Logan Ames, Brodie Snyder, LaDue and Rogers won in 3:58.79.
Oswego’s Treyse Miller took the sole individual first-place finish for the Bucs, winning the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.20). Quinten Deckenberger, Miller, Cooper Dawson and Shane Bond won the 200-yard medley relay (1:54.82).
BOYS BOWLING
Oswego 7, West Genesee 0: The Bucs picked up their second win of the season with a 7-0 sweep of West Genesee on Tuesday.
Led by Shiemal Boyde’s three-game series of 524 (182, 150, 192), Oswego won all three games and won the overall match. The Bucs won with games of 765-735, 842-716 and 828-791. The seventh point came from a 2,435-2,242 total win.
Elijah Duval rolled a 492 (143, 179, 170) followed by Jayden Martinez’s 464 (127, 155, 182). Coach Shane Evans noted Martinez’s 182 was his personal best.
Zach Truell added a 460 (165, 164, 131) and Cayden Carpenter contributed a 445 (112, 194, 139). Carpenter’s 194 was the team’s high game score.
Cameron Zufelt-Loughrey bowled the first two games, recording a 291 (148, 143) and Dominic Brace bowled the third game, rolling a 145.
GIRLS BOWLING
West Genesee 7, Oswego 0: West Genesee swept Oswego 7-0 on Tuesday, but Malia Upcraft recorded a 370 (104, 146, 120) to lead the Bucs.
Oswego lost by game scores of 493-411, 531-495 and 585-423. The Wildcats won the overall match 1,609-1,329.
Following Upcraft was Ava Tonkin with a three-game series of 306 (98, 101, 107) and Lillee Thompons’s 302 (91, 129, 82). Katrianna Fronk rounded out the team’s score with a 126 (43, 44, 39).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Solvay 51, Oswego 44: Noah Bwalya had 19 points in the Oswego varsity boys basketball team’s loss to Solvay, with the Bucs falling 51-44 on Tuesday.
Solvay jumped out to an early 17-12 lead after the first quarter, and the Bearcats maintained their advantage with a 27-24 lead at halftime.
Solvay led 36-30 with eight minutes remaining.
In the fourth quarter, the Bobcats led by as many as 11 points. While the Bucs were able to cut the lead to six points with just under two minutes left in the game, Oswego wasn’t able to get any closer.
Camden Atkinson had 10 points for Oswego, and Moreno Fenty added eight points.
Michael Fierro (3), Tommy Kirwan (2) and Kelwin Reyes (2) rounded out the scoring for the Bucs.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Clinton 3, Oswego 1: The Oswego varsity girls hockey team fell 3-1 at Clinton on Tuesday.
Jordan Devendorf scored the lone Buc goal during the second period. Her goal was unassisted.
In goal, Nyah Dawson made 20 saves on 23 shots for Oswego.
BOYS HOCKEY
Whitesboro 5, Oswego 4: Oswego had two goals in the third period, but the comeback attempt fell just short, as the Buc varsity boys hockey team fell 5-4 to Whitesboro on Tuesday.
Heading into the last period, Whitesboro led 5-2. Oswego started to rally in the third frame, but couldn’t find the fifth goal to tie the game.
Brayden Miller (2 goals), Gavin Ruggio (1 goal, 1 assist) and Parker Koproski (1 goal, 1 assist) all had multi-point nights. Jacob Morse rounded out the scoring for Oswego.
Ian Cady, Mason Naumann, Louis Roman and Owen Seubert all posted an assist in the game.
Tanner Palmiteso made 28 saves on 33 shots in net for the Bucs.
Ontario Bay 7, Mohawk Valley 0: Terry Aiden made just 17 saves in Ontario Bay’s 7-0 shutout over Mohawk Valley on Tuesday.
Zach Blevins led the offense, exploding for four goals in the contest. Jake Amidon, Bryce Goodnough and Adam Pooler all tacked on one goal each in the rout.
Joseph Bryce, Goodnough, Codie Mashaw, Eric Mashaw, Owen Newton and Bradyn Walker all had assists.
Syracuse 6, Fulton 2: Syracuse varsity boys hockey defeated Fulton 6-2 on Tuesday.
No individual stats were provided from the game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marcellus 33, Fulton 30: Marcellus edged out a 33-30 win over the Fulton varsity girls basketball team on Tuesday.
Despite being tied at 17 at halftime, Marcellus used a 10-point third quarter to secure the victory over the Red Raiders.
Kayla McCraith led Fulton with 12 points, followed by Carleigh Patterson who tacked on seven points.
Madison Baum added five points and Leanna Rupert recorded four points. Grace Clary rounded out Fulton’s scoring, contributing two points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.